Skip to content

Rosie Calls Out 'Tangerine Mussolini' For Threatening To Revoke Her Citizenship In Epic 10 Minute TikTok

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Andrew Cuomo Just Released His Cringey New Web Ad—And Zohran Mamdani Made Him Instantly Regret It

Screenshot of Andrew Cuomo; Zohran Mamdani
@andrewcuomo/X; Noam Galai/Getty Images

NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani used Cuomo's new political ad on X to post a link to his fundraiser and his reply went more viral than the initial post.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 15, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani had social media users cheering after he used former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's new political ad on X to post a link to his fundraiser—only for his reply to go more viral than the initial post.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, handily defeated Cuomo in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary last month after running a campaign centered around economic populism, arguing that the city, a global financial center, has grown unaffordable for everyday residents, citing soaring rents and grocery prices, and outlining policies aimed at reducing the cost of living.

Despite losing in the primary, Cuomo has officially declared his candidacy for New York City mayor, launching an independent bid in this year’s general election. He enters an already crowded race that includes Mayor Eric Adams and Republican contender Curtis Sliwa, both of whom have vowed to stop Mamdani's rise.

In a new campaign video, Cuomo—who said he is "in it to win it"—sought to cast Mamdani as the wrong choice for New Yorkers, saying, in part:

“Only 13 percent of New Yorkers voted in the June primary. The general election is in November, and I am in it to win it. My opponent, Mr. Mamdani, offers slick slogans, but no real solutions."

Mamdani fired back with a donation link to his own campaign. Mamdani’s post quickly went more viral than Cuomo’s original, racking up 166,000 likes compared to Cuomo’s 5,100. Mamdani’s reply has also been retweeted over 10,000 times—more than double the shares of Cuomo’s initial video.

You can see Cuomo's video and Mamdani's response below.

People loved Mamdani's response and criticized Cuomo in turn.

 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 

Speaking at a rally in Manhattan on Monday, where he picked up an endorsement from a musicians’ union, Mamdani suggested that Cuomo was “struggling to come to terms with what Tuesday meant.”

He said the campaign had been marked by the narrative that Cuomo’s victory was “inevitable”—a notion Cuomo himself seemed to believe. Mamdani called the primary outcome a clear “repudiation of the politics” Cuomo represented and said his own win signaled a growing “hunger for a new kind of politics—a politics focused on working people.”

Latest News

Superman & Krypto
TV & Movies

Dog Adoption Searches Skyrocket Thanks To Fan Favorite Krypto After 'Superman' Opening Weekend

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
Celebrities

Colin Jost Hilariously Reacts To Wife Scarlett Johansson Becoming World's Highest-Grossing Actor

Screenshots of Stevie Wonder
Celebrities

Stevie Wonder Epically Shuts Down Rumor That He's Not Really Blind In Powerful Viral Clip

Screenshot of Dr. Mehmet Oz
Political News

Dr. Oz Slammed For Tone Deaf Health Advice For Americans On Medicaid And Medicare

More from News/political-news

A man and woman kissing with the woman's hat covering their faces.
woman in white hijab sitting on chair
Photo by The Paris Photographer on Unsplash

The Biggest Lies People Told In Order To Sleep With Someone

When you meet someone you're attracted to, your first inclination is to try to impress them.

Sometimes, purely in hopes of getting them into bed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adam Schiff; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Adam Schiff Calls Out The Real Reason Trump Is Accusing Him Of 'Fraud'—And Yeah, That Tracks

California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff fired back at President Donald Trump after Trump accused Schiff of "possible mortgage fraud" in a Truth Social post—prompting Schiff to point out that Trump's attack is another attempt to take attention away from Trump's association with the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, without citing evidence, said Fannie Mae’s financial crimes division found that Schiff had a “sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud" that involved misstating which home Schiff used as a primary residence, allowing him to secure a cheaper mortgage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Fox News

Everyone Had The Same Response After Karoline Leavitt's 'My Own Two Eyes' Claim About Donald Trump

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was widely mocked after she claimed with no sense of irony whatsoever that there is no "harder working President" than President Donald Trump and referring to him as the "Peacemaker-in-Chief."

Trump has spent nearly 40 of his first 175 days in office on the golf course, with taxpayers footing the $26 million bill for those trips as of March 29. A portion of that money goes directly into his own pocket, as many of the outings have taken place at his own resorts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump fans take photos in front of the Alligator Alcatraz sign at the entrance of the immigrant detention facility
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

House GOP Raises Money Off 'Alligator Alcatraz' Merch That Jokes About Alligators Eating Migrants

Proving once again that no low is too low, the Republican Party is actively fundraising off MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's and Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis' joint project to create a migrant concentration camp in the Florida Everglades on unceded Indigenous land.

Distastefully dubbed Alligator Alcatraz—a take on the nearby Miccosukee Tribal Nation reservation Alligator Alley—by the Trump administration, the name has proven popular among Trump's MAGA minions, with his fans flocking to the site for photos with its sign.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump awkwardly crashes the award presentation ceremony at the 2025 FIFA World Cup.
David Ramos/Getty Images

Chelsea FC Shades Trump

Chelsea Football Club threw some necessary shade at Donald Trump, who didn’t miss the chance to try to make another event all about himself.

The moment was captured last Sunday as Chelsea celebrated their epic 3-0 victory over France’s Paris Saint-Germain during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and a certain American president made sure to crash the photo op.

Keep ReadingShow less