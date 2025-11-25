Skip to content

GOP Rep. Claims MTG's Resignation Could Be The First Of Many In Eye-Opening Rant

People Divulge Which Things Scream 'I Don't Love My Significant Other'

A man standing across from a woman with her hands covering her eyes.
Man offers ring to surprised woman covering eyes
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

Reddit user Separate-Simple-5101 asked: "What screams “I don’t actually love my partner”?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisNov 25, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.


It's hard to ignore when we witness true love.

Generally speaking, it's when a couple can't keep their hands off one another, hangs on each other's every word, and oozes chemistry.

However, it can also be quite clear when a couple is not meant to be together.

Even if those key signs aren't always as obvious.

Redditor Separate-Simple-5101 was curious to hear what people found were the tell-tale signs that a couple was improperly matched, leading them to ask:

"What screams 'I don’t actually love my partner'?"

Communication Is Key

"What screams 'I don’t actually love my partner'?"- fluffshine238

Sometimes, All It Takes Is Being Noticed...

"Ignoring their feelings or brushing off things that really matter to them."- MohammedMMuktar

Never Really A Good Sign Under Any Circumstances...

"Treating them like sh*t, especially in front of other people."

"I have been in relationships and seen other relationships where one person will make their partner feel stupid or small in front of their friends just for some sick sense of approval, or to make themselves look better."

"Sh*t is gross and sad!"- TheWally69

Love Is A Two-Way Street

"Loving what they do for you, not really ‘them’."- Such-Swimming2109

Give and Take...

"When 'we' plans turn into 'I' plans real fast."- TpinTip

A Little Maturity Goes A Long Way

"Putting undue stress and strain on their shoulders because you can't be bothered to behave like an adult."- Crystal_Warrior

Humor Is An Acquired Taste

"Humiliating them in public and pretending it’s joking."

"Looking at a phone while they’re talking."- Key_Lie_6264

Relationships Do Require A Little Effort

"Ignoring bids for connection."

"I would try to talk to my ex about things I was interested in or thought she would like to hear about, and she either fully ignored me would give me one-word replies to shut me up."- NoResearch6799

Priorities People!

"Putting their partner on the back burner as far as their wants/needs go."

"Everyone else (friends, family) comes first."- Particular-Peanut-34

...Okay...

"I overheard my ex’s best friend once saying 'I could leave [gf’s name] tomorrow and not shed a single tear, not ever think about her again'."

"'I’m just being honest'.”

"They’re now married with kids."- JFN90

Pleading On Deaf Ears

"When you politely ask them to stop doing something and they just continue to do it."- Janos_Brushteckel

Quid Pro Quo

"Ignoring boundaries, especially when they are really serious about their own boundaries not being crossed, but ignoring yours."- condiscendinghonesty

Words Can Be Hollow...

"Saying 'I love you' but doing nothing that shows love for their partner."- SundayMorningTrisha

"The Course Of True Love Never Did Run Smooth..."

"Their ability to push aside their own needs for the sake of their partner."

"I see a lot of folks who are so confident and intent about making sure boundaries are set in relationships."

"And while I certainly agree there should be some level of boundaries, part of being in love is being able to be flexible when needed."

"Some days just suck, some days you're sick, sometimes things come up and you need help from your partner to get through whatever it is."

"And I see a lot of friends of mine who have partners who are just like 'well, that's your problem, you figure it out' and I can't wrap my head around why they stay with them."- lineman77

It's The Little Things That Matter

"No small attentions, no compliments, no efforts whatsoever."

"It's not always super obvious because they can still be nice, go along with whatever plans you make, be good company."

"But they never initiate anything."- Ersatz8

When love hits you, you know it, and you can't escape it.

However, love at first sight isn't always permanent.

And though we might try and convince ourselves otherwise, it can be equally obvious when we discover that some things simply are not meant to be.

