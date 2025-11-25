Skip to content

Jameela Jamil Speaks Out Against The Rise Of The 'Aesthetic Of Emaciation' Among Women In Hollywood

Lindsay Lohan Is Now Sporting A New Accent—And Fans Aren't Sure What To Make Of It

Lindsay Lohan attends the men's final during day fifteen of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Elsa/Getty Images

The Freakier Friday star has fans wondering what's up after she sported a new accent at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards over the weekend.

By Morgan Allison RossNov 25, 2025
In a twist freakier than a sequel to Freaky Friday, Lindsay Lohan has debuted yet another new accent—this time at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Doha, Qatar.

Draped in a maroon, jewel-trimmed gown by The New Arrivals Ilkyaz Ozel and accompanied by her husband, Bader Shammas, and their 2-year-old son, Luai, the actress looked serene, elegant, and completely unbothered by the collective whiplash she was about to inflict on the internet.

It all went down when Vogue Arabia posted a red-carpet video—and suddenly, the Lohan Accent Multiverse expanded.

Lohan greeted the camera with a simple introduction:

“Hi Vogue, it’s Lindsay Lohan. It feels amazing to be in Doha tonight. I’m very excited to be here. My family came with me, and it’s going to be a beautiful night.”

With that, the entire internet hit mental rewind: “Sorry… what was that voice?”

Posted three days ago, you can watch and listen to the video below:

Her delivery appears to rise, fall, speed up, slow down, confuse, and then glide through vowels like that one linguistics exam I failed in college. But if you listen closely, perhaps you’ll hear a bit of Long Island—her birthplace—layered with something vaguely Irish, lightly Mediterranean, and possibly sprinkled with Eastern European tones.

Pinpointing a new Lohan accent is like trying to catch smoke.

Fans also took notice of the change:

@fortunate_fiasco/Instagram

@baadbrad/Instagram

@starbaksh/Instagram

@angelcartel/Instagram

@tamoderos/Instagram

But is this a Hilaria Baldwin-esque reinvention? Not quite. With Lindsay, accent evolution is practically a seasonal tradition.

Flashback to 2016, during her now-iconic “Lilo lang” era, when she surprised the world with a hybrid accent she described as a blend of multiple languages she had been practicing while living abroad.

You can hear the proof below:

- YouTubeEntertainment Tonight

Since then, the accent has reappeared in interviews, charity events, and casual paparazzi encounters. And as always, the mystery deepened when her father, Michael Lohan, stepped in to clarify. According to him, there’s nothing unusual going on. His daughter simply has a gift for languages and uses it often.

Michael explained:

“Lindsay picks up languages like I pick up a coffee! I’ll be on the phone with her, and I’ll hear her say something in fluent Farsi to a friend she’s with. She’s spoken French, Arabic, Farsi—she’s always played around with languages.”

This matches what Lindsay herself has said.

In an Entertainment Tonight interview, she explained that her accent changes:

“I think when I’m around certain dialects, it changes each time—and you just pick things up along the way.”

Which… fair. Sometimes people travel abroad and only pick up a souvenir keychain. While others, like Lindsay Lohan, pick up a whole new phonetic identity.

It also reflects The Parent Trap star’s life abroad. Lohan has lived in Dubai for more than a decade, having moved there in 2014 after stepping back from Hollywood. Her lifestyle there is intentionally quieter: work-focused, family-oriented, and far removed from the tabloid frenzy of the 2000s.

And honestly? The accent chaos almost makes sense once you remember she hasn’t lived in America since Obama’s second term.

So when she does appear at an event—especially one filled with industry icons like Anna Wintour, Farida Khelfa, Tyra Banks, and Gisele Bündchen—people do pay attention. Sometimes to the dress, sometimes to the company… but, let’s be honest, thanks to the internet, mostly to the voice.

Of course, the timeline wasn’t done with Ms. Lohan and her glow up yet. Not even close:

@rinabekiri/Instagram

@grace.s.hamilton/Instagram

@robbietomkins/Instagram

@mereyahncage/Instagram

@aristochick/Instagram

@rrmrrmrrmrrmrrm/Instagram

@drewguy88/Instagram

@annacollins5172024/Instagram

@lvndrbeauty/Instagram

@dinalohan/Instagram

She also has an evolving professional slate. Lohan is currently developing her own beauty line, following the celebrity-entrepreneur blueprint laid by Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. She said she has been testing serums for her upcoming brand but declined to share a release date.

On top of that, she has a two-picture deal with Netflix after starring in Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish. One of the upcoming films is Our Little Secret, a holiday comedy with Ian Harding and Tim Meadows.

So, yes, Lindsay Lohan is busy. She’s building a brand, raising a toddler, filming Netflix movies, and testing serums. All we can say is: "You go, Glen Coco."


