Alan Cumming's Description Of What It Was Like Shooting 'Avengers: Doomsday' Leaves Fans Worried

Jamie Lee Curtis Has Iconic Response After Fans Are Stunned By Her Busty 'Freakier Friday' Look

Fans couldn't help but be impressed by the Oscar winner's cleavage after she sported a busty look from Freakier Friday for a surprise appearance at a screening—and Curtis is feeling the love.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna Edwards Aug 25, 2025
Once again proving that she knows her way around a red carpet, and the internet, Jamie Lee Curtis stunned audiences with her appearance at a recent Freakier Friday screening.

The screening, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, invited fans to "Dress like Tess [Coleman]," Curtis' character from the body-swap comedies.

Many showed up sporting the quintessential Tess look of boho maxi dresses and pixie cut wigs, calling back to the character's sense of style in the original 2003 film.

Curtis, on the other hand, went for a costume from the sequel that was being screened, an off-the-shoulder grey suit adorned with safety pins and belted at the waist.

Once Disney released footage from the event, people responded less to the content of the video and more to Curtis' "supporting characters"—her bosom, very much on display in the costume.

She had a great response to commenters who expressed their admiration, and some surprise, at her appearance.

I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at @elcapitanthtre to support #freakierfriday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with @lindsaylohan that sparked the movie getting made!
HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!

There was some shock and awe, for certain.

It's been over two decades since Freaky Friday came out in 2003, and inevitably things about the actors have changed. However, so have Curtis' fans, now significantly older—and more mature in their crushes.

That fact that was on display in reactions to her costume.


The Freaky Friday sequel comes at a time when many are resurrecting old and beloved films from Millennials' childhoods and adolescence, dusting them off and making sequels.

The premise of the films, in which Curtis and her daughter, played by Lindsey Lohan, switch bodies, is a comedy of errors that forces each to see from the other's perspective.

Those who are familiar with Curtis' wider body of work were unsurprised by Curtis' ... assets, and sought to share that with other commenters.

Maybe it's a generational thing, which would reflect the message of the Freaky Friday series.


Curtis has aged very gracefully, as audiences found with this sequel, but this is hardly the only movie she's been in since Freaky Friday came out in 2003.

She won an Academy Award for her role in the sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once, and surely is about to have a fun autumn with Freakier Friday's launch. She's got a long career behind her, but at least one commenter was talking about what makes someone continue to stay beautiful throughout their life.

Freakier Friday is in theaters now.

