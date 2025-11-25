Skip to content

Scott Bessent Blasted Over His Bonkers Suggestion For How To Bring Your Own Inflation Rate Down

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

AOC Lays Out Why 'We Should All Be Questioning' Trump's Mental Stability In Powerful Rant

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Andres Kudaski/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained why Trump calling for the execution of Democratic members of Congress is more that "just offensive."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 25, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

In remarks to reporters, New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained why "we should all be questioning" President Donald Trump's mental stability after he called for the execution of Democratic members of Congress.

Last week, Senators Elissa Slotkin (Michigan) and Mark Kelly (Arizona) joined Representatives Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania), Maggie Goodlander (New Hampshire), and Jason Crow (Colorado)—all of whom are veterans—to issue a call to service members.

In a video message, they noted that the Trump administration is "pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

The group said that "the threats to our Constitution" aren't just coming from abroad, but from right here at home, and reminded U.S. troops that they must "refuse illegal orders":

"No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution. We know this is hard and that it's a difficult time to be a public servant. But whether you're serving in the CIA, the Army, our Navy, the Air Force, your vigilance is critical."

You can see their video below.

Shortly afterward, Trump declared in a post on Truth Social that the video amounted to "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!!" That seditious behavior, he continued in another post, is "punishable by DEATH!"

In addition to calling for their arrest and for them to be put "on trial," otherwise "we won't have a country anymore," Trump shared a Truth Social user’s call to “HANG” these individuals because, they said, it's what former President George Washington would have done.

In response to all this, Ocasio-Cortez said:

"To be honest, the president's remarks I think indicate a level of instability. It’s not just shocking, it’s not just offensive. It’s bizarre, it is erratic, it’s volatile."
"And I think it indicates a mental state that we should all be questioning right now, whether that's emotional, mental, what have you. It is not normal to make these accusations. It is not normal to invoke these kinds of threats of violence.”
"It's also not normal to dramatically misquote us. ... [Democrats] made a very clear message to U.S. service members which is that you do not have to obey an illegal order and I think that's an important message to reiterate because this administration seems increasingly trying to go down that path."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Her words resonated with many.


Ocasio-Cortez noted that the White House, via Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, deliberately misquoted what the Democratic lawmakers had said in their video. Leavitt said Democrats "are literally saying to 1.3 million active duty service members to defy the chain of command, not to follow lawful orders.

On Friday, Trump insisted he was "not threatening death" and defended his remarks about sedition, saying "that's a form of, a very strong form of being a traitor."

Trump told Fox News that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney General, are looking into the matter. Meanwhile, the six Democrats rebuked Trump's posts, saying that "no threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation."

Latest News

Donald Trump; Screenshot of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in "Rush Hour 2"
Political News

Trump Is Now Using His Presidential Sway To Pressure Studio Into Making 'Rush Hour 4'—And, Huh?

Justine Lindsay speaks onstage at a Night of Pride with GLAAD and the NFL on February 08, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.
LGBTQ

First Openly Trans NFL Cheerleader Claims She Was Cut After 3 Seasons Due To Transphobia

Rian Johnson; The Muppets
Celebrities

Rian Johnson Responds After Fans Clamor For The Next 'Knives Out' Movie To Star The Muppets

Pete Hegseth; Mark Kelly
Political News

Pete Hegseth Sparks Outrage After Threatening To Court-Martial Mark Kelly Over 'Unlawful Order' Video

More from News/political-news

Kacey Musgraves
Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Has Fans Cracking Up After Revealing She Accidentally Visited A Gay Sauna

You know how it is, we've all been there: You're wandering down the street in an unknown city and whoops! You've ended up in a gay sauna. Yes, THAT kind of gay sauna.

Okay, so maybe that doesn't happen to all of us, but it did happy to musician Kacey Musgraves during a recent visit to Sydney, Australia, and it has fans cackling.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Donald Trump
Daniel Heuer/AFP via Getty Images; John McDonnell/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Claims MTG's Resignation Could Be The First Of Many In Eye-Opening Rant

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—once the conspiracy theory-spewing, QAnon-embracing apple of MAGA's eye—announced on Friday her intent to resign and retire from Congress effective January 5.

In the wake of her almost 10-minute video announcement, an anonymous senior House Republican said many others in the party have also grown sick of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his incompetent, petty, glory-hogging administration. They cite Christian nationalist Speaker Mike Johnson as his primary enabler.

Keep ReadingShow less
An audience in a movie theater watching a movie
person watching movie
Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash

People Break Down Their Most Controversial Movie Takes

There really is nothing like a truly great movie.

Or, for that matter, a truly awful movie!

Keep ReadingShow less
A man standing across from a woman with her hands covering her eyes.
Man offers ring to surprised woman covering eyes
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

People Divulge Which Things Scream 'I Don't Love My Significant Other'

It's hard to ignore when we witness true love.

Generally speaking, it's when a couple can't keep their hands off one another, hangs on each other's every word, and oozes chemistry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Gets Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Bragging About His Latest Poll Numbers

The White House was quickly fact-checked after their official X account shared one of Donald Trump's Truth Social posts bragging about getting the "HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS" of his career.

Trump's approval ratings are actually declining across the board, which would explain why Trump declared the exact opposite of that reality to his favorite social media platform.

Keep ReadingShow less