Tech Companies Spark Backlash After Adding Nicotine Pouch Vending Machines As Office 'Perk'

More vacation time. More maternity, paternity, and sick leave. Walking paths and healthy snacks provided for free. Mental health break rooms and emotional support office dogs.

These are great examples of "office perks" that would encourage people to return to an in-office setting.

An in-office vending machine filled with nicotine pouches as a "perk"? Not so much.

X users were immediately up in arms when fellow X user @alianoayounes shared a selfie of himself posed with a mild kissy face and holding one hand up in a "peace" sign while standing next to a "Lucy" vending machine filled with nicotine pouches.

It appears in 2026 that tech companies are taking a new, "innovative" step to encourage their employees to work longer, more streamlined hours by implementing these machines.

The pouches are readily available in a range of flavors just like a vape, and with varying nicotine and energizing elements, that employees can use discreetly right at their desk, giving them no reason to go outside or to go on break.

Nicotine was first branded as a way to look cool, to lose weight by suppressing the appetite, and even to offer a quick boost of energy, mostly via the dopamine hit that nicotine temporarily provides—and it seems that in 2026, all of those promises are coming to an office near you.

Fortunately, onlookers are not so convinced by the new additions.

Not only is nicotine proven not to be healthy to use and is addictive in nature, but it's also important for employees to stand up, move their bodies, get fresh air, and socialize during their breaks, all of which will be diminished by this implementation.

Many employees who are unhappy at work or find themselves in toxic workplaces will isolate themselves in their offices by either eating from the vending machine instead of going out for a proper meal, and by avoiding all public spaces that might lead them to interact with their coworkers. The ease of acquiring these pouches might cause an increase in these behaviors even in the kindest and friendliest of workplaces.





































This development is potentially pretty alarming, considering what it might cause in tech spaces and what it might encourage in other innovative, related spaces.

Encouraging work ethic and efficiency is one thing—but trying to do it by sabotaging someone's health is another.