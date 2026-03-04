Alex Jones On The Verge Of Tears In Rant About 'Horrifying' Trump Administration—And No One Has Any Sympathy

Skip to content

TikToker Has Heartbreaking Response To Former Trump Voter Who Cried About How 'Difficult' It's Been To Leave MAGA

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 04, 2026
InfoWars host and noted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was on the verge of tears while railing against the "horrifying" Trump administration following President Donald Trump's order for U.S. forces to attack Iran.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Trump said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule." Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some of his associates.

According to Iranian and independent reporting, air attacks have killed hundreds of civilians, with a particularly devastating strike on a girls’ school in Minab that authorities say left more than 160 students dead, mostly young girls. These figures are part of a broader confirmed death toll that local health services and aid groups say now numbers in the hundreds amid widespread bombardment.

Jones told his guest, far-right podcaster and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, that what the Trump administration is doing is "horrifying."

He said, tearing up as he spoke:

"This is horrifying. I can't sign onto Epstein, I can't sign on to World War III. I tried to promote the optimism because I f**king need this, man. I want to fix the country, I want to turn it around."
"It's not that I was delusional, and I still hope we can turn it around."

Fuentes replied that he "doesn't believe everyone who voted for Trump was being dismissive about these concerns," adding:

"I was 18 years old when Trump ran in 2016 and I remember getting into fights with people. This was my whole life, too. At 18 years old, I wore the MAGA hat at Boston University, one of the most liberal campuses in the country, and became a pariah on my college campus."

Jones said:

"It's sad to see something you fought and bled for die. ... When I try and salvage it with people, I get attacked as a liberal, when these people doing that can't even find Iran on a f**king map."
"I've been a realist the whole time. I was hoping and now I'm not even hoping, I'm just going to be a realist."

Fuentes responded:

"We've got to be brutally honest about what this administration has become."

You can watch the video below:

People don't have much sympathy for either of them given how much they've contributed to the political polarization that has come back to bite them.


Jones was similarly tearful last year after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the Epstein files—documents related to the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein rumored to contain the names of Epstein's most high-profile enablers—do not exist.

Jones said that what he "really need[s]" is for "this administration to succeed and save this country and they're doing so much good. For them to do something like this, it tears my guts out."

Bondi's about-face—despite amplifying calls for the files for months—is, Jones said, a sign of "the swamp winning," openly asking himself if Trump’s DOJ is "actually using this to control the deep state, or are they just so overwhelmed by it they are tapping out."

