Skip to content

Video Of Kuwaiti Locals Rushing To Help American Pilot Shot Down In Friendly Fire Incident Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Gets Distracted By His New Ballroom In The Middle Of Speech About Iran War In Surreal Video

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Fox News

On Monday, President Trump was in the middle of talking about his new war with Iran at a Medal of Honor ceremony when he suddenly pivoted to talk about the White House ballroom—and people can't even.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 03, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was criticized after he pivoted to talk about the new White House ballroom while in the middle of talking about his new war in Iran at a Medal of Honor ceremony.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Hegseth earlier said the mission is to destroy Iran’s missiles, production capacity, navy and security infrastructure and ensure it never develops nuclear weapons. But what comes after those goals are met remains unclear. Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

All of this is gravely serious—but Trump just couldn't resist mouthing off about his favorite pet project when, seconds before, he'd been discussing how the U.S. plans to "carry out large-scale combat operations in Iran to eliminate the great threats posed to America by this terrible terrorist regime."

Several months ago, Trump ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

Construction started during last year's government shutdown—at the same time that the Trump administration announced that families would not receive SNAP benefits as scheduled. The administration also refused to release contingency funds that would ensure families that rely on these payments don't go hungry.

Trump said:

“We have a lot of great service members here with us in this beautiful building. Isn’t it beautiful? We are adding on to that building a little bit. We are improving the building."
"See that nice drape? When it comes down, you see a very deep hole. In about a year-and-a-half from now, you’re going to see a very, very beautiful building. There is your entrance to it right there. In fact, it looks so nice, I think I’ll save money on the doors. Because you can’t get more beautiful than that."
"I picked those drapes in my first term. I always liked gold! But I think we can save a lot of money. I just saved curtains. It will be spectacular. The most beautiful—I believe because I have built many a ballroom."
"It will be the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world. When you hear all that hammering out there, you will know why the first lady is not thrilled, exactly. She said, will the pile drivers ever stop? They go from 6:00 in the morning until 11:30 in the evening. Can you imagine here?"
"To me, that is a beautiful sound. She doesn’t like it. I love it. To me, other than here, because we are donating it, not a penny to the taxpayer. It will be under budget, ahead of schedule. It will be $400 million or less. Most people say $400 million or more. No, it will be less."
"But, when I hear that sound, that beautiful sound behind me, it means money, so I like it. But my wife isn’t thrilled. She said, “This is getting crazy.” I said, “Don’t worry about it. We will be all finished up in a few months.”

Trump, after going on and on about the ballroom, then decided to return to "the reason that we are gathered this morning, to recognize the unsurpassed courage of three really incredible American heroes, one living and two no longer with us.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

People were not impressed.



Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time Trump has been distracted by his new ballroom when he should have been focused on something else.

Back in January, he was widely mocked after footage from a meeting at the White House about energy policy showed how he suddenly got up to admire the renovations on his new ballroom through a window.

Trump got up during a meeting with oil industry executives, including leaders from Chevron and Exxon, as part of an effort to secure billions of dollars in new investments in Venezuela’s oil sector. He exclaimed, "Wow! Look at that view," commenting that "this is the door to the ballroom."

He was also caught on camera during that same meeting reading out loud a private note Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to pass him directing Trump to speak to Chevron's executives.

Latest News

Jayme Lawson; Wunmi Mosaku
Celebrities

'Sinners' Stars Applauded For Their Incredibly Nuanced Takes On N-Word Controversy At BAFTAs

Seth Rogen; Catherine O'Hara
Celebrities

Seth Rogen's Poignant Acceptance Speech After Catherine O'Hara Won Posthumous Award Has Fans Sobbing

Lauren Holly; Dennis Quaid; Rafael Cruz
Political News

'Dumb & Dumber' Star Lauren Holly Epically Drags Dennis Quaid After His Photo-Op With Ted Cruz

Screenshots of military wife
Political News

Wife Of Active Duty U.S. Military Member Goes Viral For Her Furious Reaction To Trump's Attacks On Iran

More from News/political-news

Ilhan Omar; Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ilhan Omar Claps Back Hard After Nancy Mace Tries To Insult Her With Bizarre Post Following Iran Attack

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar clapped back at South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace after Mace attempted to insult her and Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib after President Donald Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning that killed Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Omar and Tlaib were the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Both have faced repeated attacks from members of the Republican Party tied to their religion, including being labeled part of the so-called “Jihad Squad,” a term suggesting they are sympathetic to extremism or seek to impose Islamist rule in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Christian Bale
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Christian Bale Explains Why Fans Are Always Disappointed When They Meet Him—And His Candor Is Refreshing

We've all heard the old saying, "You should never meet your heroes," and Christian Bale most certainly agrees.

The Dark Knight actor offered very candid advice to his fans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that the last thing any of them should do is try to meet him in real life, because he'll only disappoint them in return.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
MS Now

Pete Hegseth Ripped After Trying To Claim That The U.S. 'Didn't Start This War' With Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized after he claimed that the U.S. "didn't start this war" with Iran—just days after the Trump administration authorized an attack on various sites in Iran with the joint efforts of Israel over the weekend.

The war against Iran is already spreading beyond its initial battlefield. Iranian reprisals have struck Gulf states hosting U.S. bases—including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—while Hezbollah has entered the fight, firing rockets into Israel and ending a month-long ceasefire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Connor Storrie stands center stage on Saturday Night Live alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Quinn Hughes (far left), Hilary Knight (left), Megan Keller (right), and Jack Hughes (far right) during his opening monologue in Studio 8H.
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

'SNL' Turns Trump Diss About U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Team On Its Head With Sweet Monologue Moment

Connor Storrie’s debut Saturday Night Live monologue had just about everything: jokes, a childhood throwback, a few perfectly placed Heated Rivalry innuendos, and—because this is apparently the most athletic season in Studio 8H history—both the gold-winning players from the U.S. men’s and women’s Olympic hockey teams.

The appearance came just days after controversy over invitations to the White House and President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, giving the night an edge that felt bigger than a typical celebrity-cameo parade.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charlie Kirk
Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

U.S. Dept. Of Education Building Hangs Banner Of Charlie Kirk—And Gets Instantly Called Out

July 4, 2026 will be the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

While the government for the country wouldn't be outlined until the drafting and ratification of the U.S. Constitution by nine of 13 states in 1788, the birth of the nation has long been recognized as the date on the Declaration of Independence—July 4, 1776—when 13 colonies under the rule of Great Britain declared themselves to be independent and united states.

Keep ReadingShow less