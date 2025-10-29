Skip to content

Simu Liu Perfectly Fires Back At Kevin O'Leary For Suggesting Hollywood Use AI To Replace Background Actors

Democratic Senator Trolls Trump With Hilariously Petty Idea For What To Name Trump's Ballroom When He Leaves Office

Donald Trump; Ruben Gallego
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego floated the idea to name the new White House ballroom after President Obama to get under Trump's skin after he leaves office.

Alan Herrera
By Alan Herrera Oct 29, 2025
Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City.

Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego floated the idea to name the new White House ballroom after former President Barack Obama once President Donald Trump leaves office, pointing out it would incense the notoriously thin-skinned president.

Trump recently ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

The pet project has garnered heavy criticism in light of the ongoing government shutdown and the announcement that families will not receive SNAP benefits as of November 1. The Trump administration has also declined to release contingency funds that would ensure families that rely on these payments don't go hungry.

When asked recently if he would name the ballroom after himself, Trump denied it:

"I don't have any plan to call it after myself. That was fake news. Probably going to call it the presidential ballroom or something like that. We haven't really thought about a name yet."

Responding to a question about whether he agrees with calls from Democrats, including former congressman Joe Walsh, to demolish the ballroom as soon as Trump leaves office, Gallego said:

"I think to really mess with him, just name it the Barack Obama Ballroom, and that will take care of half the problem."

He added:

"This is a distraction. First of all, he should not have done that. This is the People's House. Two, where is the president?"
"He's focusing on the ballroom, he's focusing on everything [else], but he's not focused on what's happening right now: inflation's still high, people can't buy what they need to buy, energy's still high ... This is a Marie Antoinette talking about 'Let them eat cake' while Americans are struggling right now."
"What I would like him to do is focus on this to make sure we can actually get costs down, people can actually make a good standard of living right now and pay what they need to survive instead of focusing on all these little projects."

You can hear what he said in the video below.


Many agreed that would certainly get under Trump's skin—and some even offered their own suggestions.


Considering how much Trump enjoys finding ways to attack Obama, there's no doubt renaming the ballroom would drive him up the wall.

