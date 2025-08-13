Newsom Expertly Rips Trump For Hiding Obama Portrait In Hidden Staircase At White House

In 2022, Democratic President Barack Obama's official White House portrait was unveiled.
This is the painting that remains at the White House as part of that building's official collection, not the one that resides in the Smithsonian Museum's National Portrait Gallery.
Afterward, it was placed in the entryway at the bottom of the grand staircase—in keeping with White House tradition.
The prior President’s portrait is usually placed in this spot. The Bidens and Obamas came together for the 2022 unveiling of their White House portraits by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung.
The Obamas' portraits for the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery were unveiled in 2018 and were by artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.
By tradition, President Biden's White House portrait, once it is completed, should replace President Obama's at the bottom of the grand staircase.
Except President Obama's portrait is no longer there.
Trump ordered the relocation of former President Obama’s official White House portrait to a hidden staircase, out of view of visitors. This move contradicts White House protocol, which calls for recent presidential portraits to be prominently displayed.www.rawstory.com/trump-obama-...
— Isabel Santos (@isabelsantos.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 6:14 PM
MAGA Republican President Donald Trump had Presidents Obama and both Bush's portraits moved to an area inaccessible by the public, a spot far from the view of the visitors who pass through the White House on official tours.
Republican Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush's portraits were also moved out of the public eye to a spot just a few steps away from President Obama's. A White House source confirmed that Trump ordered them moved, but didn't specify why the portraits were effectively hidden from White House visitors.
But California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom posed his theory for why Trump had it done on social media.
He wrote:
"Small men hide from history’s giants."
People concurred with Newsom's assessment of Trump's motivation—jealousy.
‘Petty or Racist?’ Former White House Photographer Bashes Trump for Moving Obama Portrait Out of Sight https://twp.ai/4ipFYN
— Tuck The Frumpers (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) August 12, 2025 at 10:00 PM
The ghosts of a successful Obama presidency, will always roam the halls of the White House and haunt Trump. He can move that portrait into the basement, and it will always loom larger than life over him.
— betruevoteblue.bsky.social (@betruevoteblue.bsky.social) August 11, 2025 at 4:12 PM
@TexasSundog/X
Trump reportedly buddied up to Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's funeral, desperately pitching a plan for him to play at his golf courses, trying to "entice" Obama with descriptions of his courses worldwide, and begging his predecessor for an afternoon round.www.rawstory.com/trump-obama-...
— Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) July 8, 2025 at 11:04 PM
But Obama didn't take the bait — and his rejection clearly stung.He tore down Obama's White House portrait, attacked his library and shared QAnon conspiracy memes targeting him.The feud escalated through summer, with Obama trolling Trump over crowd sizes, and mocking his 4th of July narcissism.
— Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) July 8, 2025 at 11:04 PM
@namwella1961/X
There is nothing Trump can do to be cool. Never has been, never will be.
— jadedragon2.bsky.social (@jadedragon2.bsky.social) July 8, 2025 at 11:05 PM
Online speculation about Trump's reasoning centered primarily on his well documented history of pettiness and his jealousy of anyone more popular or successful than him.
When it comes to the presidency, that's a pretty long list based on polls of historians and the American public.