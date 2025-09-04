Skip to content

GOP Rep. Calls Out White House For Claiming Push To Release Epstein Files Is A 'Hostile Act'

Newsom Epically Claps Back After Jesse Watters Asks Why He Doesn't Imitate Trump's 'Policies'

Gavin Newsom and Jesse Watters
Fox News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom needed only four words to respond to Fox News host Jesse Watters after Watters tried to call him out for imitating Trump's posts and not his policies.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 04, 2025
If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you've like seen one of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom's epic social media takedowns of Donald Trump.

Using Trump's own, uh, let's say "unique" posting style, Newsom has gone viral again and again for his perfect mockery and callouts of the President.

And Fox News host Jesse Watters is demanding to know why, if Newsom is apparently so fond of Trump's "style," he doesn't duplicate his policies too.

Which is an incredibly dumb question that warrants an incredibly blunt answer, and that's exactly what Newsom gave him.

On his show, Watters bloviated:

"Gavin is out there stealing Trump's style. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Why doesn't Gavin imitate his policies?"

Watters only pretends to be stupid so he definitely knows this, but many of his viewers surely don't, so let's clear it up: "Imitation" and "mockery" are two completely different things.

What Newsom is doing is the latter, because the President is a pathetic buffoon who hasn't been able to accomplish much of anything, despite having both chambers of Congress in the palm of his hand.

But there's a much shorter way to say all of this, and it's the one Newsom chose in a tweet responding to Watters' comments.

Newsom wrote:

"because they are trash."

Yep. That's about all there is to it, and the American people agree, even the ones who voted for the President—his approval ratings are in the basement.

And with the Epstein files snowballing into a scandal so catastrophic that even his own Republican Party members are turning on him, none of this is likely to turn around any time soon.

On X, people applauded Newsom for being one of the few Democrats willing to speak plainly about Trump.





Anyway, while we're trotting out cliche slogans like "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," here's one for Newsom-obsessed Watters: Hit dogs holler. Keep hollering, Jesse.

