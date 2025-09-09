Newsom Just Hilariously Trolled Trump's Revamped Rose Garden With The Perfect Nickname

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom's all-out trolling assault on Donald Trump has been getting the President's goat for weeks now and it's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Newsom's team have attacked everything from Trump's social media posts to his actual policies, but their most recent jab shows there is no detail too small to turn into a scorching drag of the president.

Case in point: their take on Trump's plans for the White House Rose Garden, which the president recently paved over and covered with hideous tables and even more hideous yellow umbrellas now called The Rose Garden Club.

The scene is something straight out of Mar-a-Lago—or, as many noted, a chain restaurant—tacky and gaudy with all the warmth and character of Melania's infamous Christmas decorations.

It's also insanely expensive, part of an overall redesign that includes an enormous ballroom set to cost the American people 200 million of the tax dollars Trump vowed to save.

But when you're supposedly the world's greatest deal maker, you need an exclusive "club" at which to rub elbows, right?

These days, however, the only deals Trump seems to be making are attempts to keep his involvement with pedophilic sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein under wraps. And you know Newsom wasn't going to let all this slide!

Enter Newsom's new name for the grand opening of Trump's Rose Garden Club: "Predator Patio."

Along with a graphic showing Trump addressing his adoring public of sociopathic weirdos on his new slab of concrete, Newsom's team wrote:

"Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you’re on the Epstein List!"

Newsom's timing, as always, couldn't have been better: His drag of Trump's "Predator Patio" dropped just one day before a bombshell Wall Street Journal report that included the vile letter Trump sent to Epstein on his birthday.





@WSJ/X

The letter includes not just the infamous "may every day be another wonderful secret" message but a sketch of a female body that includes the disquieting suggestion of the underdeveloped body parts one might find on a child.

Imagining the meltdown our degenerate President is having over the one-two punch of Newsom's viral takedown and the WSJ article that very well may be the beginning of the end for him, all within 24 hours of each other, nearly assuages the skin-crawling nausea that appalling letter to Epstein inspires. Almost.

Newsom's message was certainly clear as a bell to people on social media, and many suggested an even more accurate name: "Pedo Patio."





















May our "president" never know peace, and may those who enabled him never be free of the shame of their gullibility.