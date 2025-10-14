Viral Photo Of Trump With Golden Sconce Behind Him Gives Fittingly Devilish Optical Illusion

President Donald Trump is perhaps the most polarizing man in the world, loved intensely by his core base and sympathizers, and downright unpopular and even hated by those who see him as a threat to democracy at home and abroad.
Trump is also perhaps the most photographed man on Planet Earth and a picture by Getty Images photographer Jim Watson captured the president in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday with a golden wall sconce perfectly placed behind his head to give him devil horns.
Yes, you read that correctly.
It's rather fitting for a man whose fiercest critics, religious or not, have likened him to the Antichrist.
Jim Watson/Getty Images
It was a devilish optical illusion—and people certainly had thoughts.
During the Cabinet meeting, Trump announced his administration would begin cutting programs supported by Democrats as the government shutdown entered its ninth day. He said "we’re only cutting Democrat programs, I hate to tell you, but we are cutting Democrat programs."
Trump highlighted the efforts of Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought—a Project 2025 author—and said the administration would make permanent cuts to government programs he considers Democratic priorities but did not provide specifics.
Earlier this month, Vought issued a memo outlining how the the administration plans to use a government shutdown to implement long-term cuts in federal spending and staffing. Trump himself told reporters "we [can] get rid of a lot of things that we didn’t want, and they’d be Democrat things."
Despite controlling all three branches of governments, the Republicans in power have followed Trump's lead and blamed Democrats for the ongoing shutdown.
Notably, the Trump administration came under fire earlier this month after Trump ordered federal agencies to send out emails to furloughed workers blaming Democrats for the shutdown—a move that's been called out for violating ethics guidelines.