Skip to content

Trump Raises Eyebrows After Admitting That He Doesn't Think He's 'Heaven-Bound'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Viral Photo Of Trump With Golden Sconce Behind Him Gives Fittingly Devilish Optical Illusion

Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Photographer Jim Watson captured Trump in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday with a golden wall sconce perfectly placed behind his head to give him devil horns.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 14, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump is perhaps the most polarizing man in the world, loved intensely by his core base and sympathizers, and downright unpopular and even hated by those who see him as a threat to democracy at home and abroad.

Trump is also perhaps the most photographed man on Planet Earth and a picture by Getty Images photographer Jim Watson captured the president in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday with a golden wall sconce perfectly placed behind his head to give him devil horns.

Yes, you read that correctly.

It's rather fitting for a man whose fiercest critics, religious or not, have likened him to the Antichrist.

Donald Trump during Cabinet meeting looking like he as devil horns Jim Watson/Getty Images

It was a devilish optical illusion—and people certainly had thoughts.

During the Cabinet meeting, Trump announced his administration would begin cutting programs supported by Democrats as the government shutdown entered its ninth day. He said "we’re only cutting Democrat programs, I hate to tell you, but we are cutting Democrat programs."

Trump highlighted the efforts of Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought—a Project 2025 author—and said the administration would make permanent cuts to government programs he considers Democratic priorities but did not provide specifics.

Earlier this month, Vought issued a memo outlining how the the administration plans to use a government shutdown to implement long-term cuts in federal spending and staffing. Trump himself told reporters "we [can] get rid of a lot of things that we didn’t want, and they’d be Democrat things."

Despite controlling all three branches of governments, the Republicans in power have followed Trump's lead and blamed Democrats for the ongoing shutdown.

Notably, the Trump administration came under fire earlier this month after Trump ordered federal agencies to send out emails to furloughed workers blaming Democrats for the shutdown—a move that's been called out for violating ethics guidelines.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Accuses 'Time' Magazine Of Using Worst Photo Of Him 'Of All Time' For Gaza Peace Deal Cover

Chris Colfer; Lea Michele
LGBTQ

Chris Colfer Offers Hilarious Mic Drop Response After He's Asked To Confirm If Lea Michele Can Read

Charlie Kirk; screenshot of 5th grade homework assignment from
Trending

5th Grade Teacher's Homework Packet About Charlie Kirk Has Parents Outraged

Stephen Miller; Gavin Newsom
Political News

A MAGA Influencer Just Praised Stephen Miller's 'Incredible Aura'—And Gavin Newsom Pounced

More from News/political-news

Photo of a grey walled bathroom with the man and woman symbols on the wall.
Photo by Juan Marin on Unsplash

Women Break Down The Things Men Do That They Don't Realize Make Women Feel Safe Or Unsafe

Listen up gents, the ladies are speaking.

It's really easy to be a good guy and not scare women.

Keep ReadingShow less
In a sepia toned photo, a young man sits on a couch, sad and rubbing his eyes.
Photo by christopher lemercier on Unsplash

People Share Bombshells Their Therapist Dropped That Totally Changed Their Perspective

I love therapy.

If only I could afford it regularly.

Keep ReadingShow less
Travis Kelce; Taylor Swift; Greta Gerwig
Late Night with Seth Meyers / YouTube; Perry Knotts/Getty Images; Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Taylor Swift: Kelce's Drunken Encounter

He’s Just Travis.

At least that’s how Taylor Swift describes her fiancé—a man who can catch a football midair but apparently can’t tell an Oscar-nominated director from Hugh Grant’s wife after a few tequila shots.

Keep ReadingShow less
George Clooney
LAURENT HOU/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

George Clooney Explains Why He Decided To Move His 8-Year-Old Twins To France—And It Makes Sense

Most parents will do all that they can to provide the best lives for their children. Celebrities are uniquely able to provide for their kids, thanks to their higher income and access to resources.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, opened up about their decision to raise their eight-year-old twin daughters, Ella and Alexander, abroad in rural France on a remote farm, far away from the United States and Hollywood.

Keep ReadingShow less
President Trump; Brandi Kruse
C-SPAN

Trump's Ultra-Creepy Interaction With Female MAGA Influencer Has People Recoiling

Conservative influencer Brandi Kruse had a creepy interaction with President Donald Trump during a White House roundtable on Antifa on Wednesday that had critics feeling absolutely repulsed.

Antifa is a loose network of anti-fascist activists with no central structure, no funding, no membership roster, and no offices or leadership hierarchy for prosecutors to target. Despite this, Trump recently signed an executive order declaring it a "domestic terror organization," a move that's been celebrated by his supporters.

Keep ReadingShow less