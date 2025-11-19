Skip to content

Dr. Oz Slammed After Telling Americans To Simply 'Get Healthier' To Reduce Their Healthcare Costs

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Zac Efron's Puzzled Reaction To Brother Dylan's Scores On 'Dancing With The Stars' Has Fans Cackling

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach; Zac Efron with his mom and sister
ABC/Twitter (X)

The High School Musical star was in the crowd on Tuesday to watch his brother Dylan compete on Dancing with the Stars—and his reaction after the scores were announced proved to fans that he has never seen the show before.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 19, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Between Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and Dylan Efron, this season of Dancing with the Stars is the season that just keeps on giving!

But at the November 18 semi-finalist night, Dylan fans were particularly focused, not just because of Efron's performance alongside his pro dance partner, Daniella Karagach, but because of who was in the audience to cheer him on.

That night, Efron fans got what they'd secretly been wishing for when Zac Efron appeared in the audience alongside his mom and dad, as well as his 5-year-old sister, Olivia, who adorably sat on his lap throughout the evening's festivities.

After Dylan and Daniella performed their Prince-influenced number, they happily embraced with the release of their scores: a solid nine from all three judges, giving them a total of 27 out of 30 points.

Look how happy they are!

Dyan Efron and Daniella Karagach ABC/Twitter (X)

While Zac Efron appeared supportive, highly focused and clapping in the audience, he clearly wasn't totally sure about something about his brother's score that night.

He turned to his mother, looking concerned, and asked her something while the rest of the audience clapped.

Onlookers have theorized that he asked her if this was a good score, likely not realizing that it was a total out of 30, while others thought maybe he was curious if this was his highest score to date.

Zac Efron with his mom and sister ABC/Twitter (X)

Efron's mother appeared to laugh and nodded while still clapping. Efron looked excited and clapped harder for his brother.

Zac Efron with his mom and sister ABC/Twitter (X)

You can see the moment caught on video here:

Efron fans were tickled, assuming that the High School Musical star had never really gotten into DWTS.







While he may have not known all the details about the dancing competition, Zac Efron did what mattered the most: he showed up for his family and applauded for them, even if he wasn't totally sure what the score meant.

And if you're wondering what getting a 27 out of 30 meant that night, it was enough to move Dylan and Daniella on to the final night.

The finale will surely be a night not to miss, as five couples remain, including Dylan and Daniella!

Latest News

Donald Trump; Keith Urban
Donald Trump

Keith Urban Just Performed A Gay Anthem For Trump At Mar-A-Lago—And It's One Big Yikes

screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers
Donald Trump

Seth Meyers Offers Hilarious Reality Check After Trump Demands He Be Fired Over Recent Episode

Screenshot of Pam Bondi
Political News

Pam Bondi Tried To Claim That Democrats Can't Even 'Define A Fascist'—And The Responses Came In Hot

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Slammed After Snapping 'Quiet, Piggy' At Female Reporter Who Asked Epstein Question

More from Entertainment/celebrities

waiter carrying tray of beverages
Kate Townsend on Unsplash

Restaurant Workers Break Down What Actually Happens If A Customer Can't Pay The Bill

A large part of the population has had at least one job in the foodservice industry, either waiting on customers at tables or at the counter or in the kitchen.

Most corporate chains have policies to address different issues that might arise. But regional, small, of family run restaurants can often make their own rules.

Keep ReadingShow less
CEO and Portfolio Manager, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P., William Ackman speaks at The New York Times DealBook Conference at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times

Billionaire Roasted After Giving Dating Advice To Young Men By Touting His Truly Awkward Pick-Up Line

“May I meet you?”

No, this is not a pick-up line from your grandfather’s dusty box of love letters. Nor was it penned by Jane Austen, Shakespeare, or even a Bridgerton-era footman who slipped through a cosmic wormhole to rescue modern romance.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Maria Bartiromo and Scott Bessent
Fox News

Treasury Secretary Ripped After Offering Bonkers Explanation For Why Beef Prices Are So High

When asked to explain anything, members of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump can be expected to present "alternative facts." Some Trump administration lies are half-truths, but others are absolute whoppers with no basis in reality.

Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, opted to go with a lie so absurd that people were amazed he and his Fox News interviewer were able to remain straight-faced.

Keep ReadingShow less
The members of KISS pose in full makeup and costume during their classic-era heyday, capturing the band’s signature theatrical rock style.
Gabor Scott/Redferns via Getty Images

KISS Pays Tribute To Late Guitarist Ace Frehley In First Performance Since His Tragic Death

The rock world has faced a heartbreaking series of losses in 2025, from Garth Hudson to Ozzy Osbourne, and now Ace Frehley, the trailblazing, cosmic-themed guitarist who helped define the sound and spectacle of KISS.

Frehley died on October 16 after suffering a fall at his home in Morristown, New Jersey. The Morris County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident caused by blunt-force trauma. He was 74.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zuri and West Hamilton
@thenewmrshamilton/TikTok

Girl's Hilariously Iconic School Photos Have TikTok In Stitches After She Asked To 'Try Her Own Pose'

School picture day is one of those occasions that parents either plan for and get excited about, or ... absolutely dread.

And both are understandable, honestly. Parents are pressured to purchase expensive photo packages, while the pictures themselves often show their children looking less than stellar in a studio space with a photographer they've never met.

Keep ReadingShow less