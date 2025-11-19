Zac Efron's Puzzled Reaction To Brother Dylan's Scores On 'Dancing With The Stars' Has Fans Cackling

Between Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and Dylan Efron, this season of Dancing with the Stars is the season that just keeps on giving!
But at the November 18 semi-finalist night, Dylan fans were particularly focused, not just because of Efron's performance alongside his pro dance partner, Daniella Karagach, but because of who was in the audience to cheer him on.
That night, Efron fans got what they'd secretly been wishing for when Zac Efron appeared in the audience alongside his mom and dad, as well as his 5-year-old sister, Olivia, who adorably sat on his lap throughout the evening's festivities.
After Dylan and Daniella performed their Prince-influenced number, they happily embraced with the release of their scores: a solid nine from all three judges, giving them a total of 27 out of 30 points.
Look how happy they are!
ABC/Twitter (X)
While Zac Efron appeared supportive, highly focused and clapping in the audience, he clearly wasn't totally sure about something about his brother's score that night.
He turned to his mother, looking concerned, and asked her something while the rest of the audience clapped.
Onlookers have theorized that he asked her if this was a good score, likely not realizing that it was a total out of 30, while others thought maybe he was curious if this was his highest score to date.
ABC/Twitter (X)
Efron's mother appeared to laugh and nodded while still clapping. Efron looked excited and clapped harder for his brother.
ABC/Twitter (X)
You can see the moment caught on video here:
Efron fans were tickled, assuming that the High School Musical star had never really gotten into DWTS.
While he may have not known all the details about the dancing competition, Zac Efron did what mattered the most: he showed up for his family and applauded for them, even if he wasn't totally sure what the score meant.
And if you're wondering what getting a 27 out of 30 meant that night, it was enough to move Dylan and Daniella on to the final night.
The finale will surely be a night not to miss, as five couples remain, including Dylan and Daniella!