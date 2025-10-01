Skip to content

'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Reveals The Hilariously 'Stressful' Part Of Being Robert Irwin's Partner—And Yikes

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson took to her Instagram stories to call out the women who have been flooding her email and DMs to try to shoot their shot with her celebrity partner, Robert Irwin.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 01, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Anyone who enjoys watching Dancing with the Stars knows that some star-dance pro couples are more functional than others.

Robert Irwin and dance pro Witney Carson have been so convincing up on stage, they've left some people wondering if they are dating, despite Carson being married.

The pair opened up about their relationship with E! News, viewing each other as good friends and Irwin noting that Carson was like a second big sister to him, like Bindi Irwin, rather than possible girlfriend material.

But in an effort to keep Irwin's head in the game throughout the competition, Carson had taken on the task of addressing all of his DMs for possible partners so he could focus on learning the dance moves and not on finding "the one."

Carson quipped:

"Now listen. I am in charge of your love life until the finale. I'm in charge of it."

Irwin joked back:

"Witney's like, 'Focus up, brother!'"

Carson continued:

"Listen, we've got to focus up. But you can still send them [the DMs], because I love reading them. And I love getting to know you personally, but I don't know if I'm going to relay it to Robert quite yet. I'm going to have to save a bank of them and then present them to you at the very, very end."

But it seemed that the dancing pro may have bitten off a bigger task than she could chew.

Carson has since made jokes about the number of DMs that she's seen, either simply reaching out to Robert, complimenting their routines, or insinuating wanting something more.

Though Irwin was proving to be a strong and talented partner as well as friend, the greatest headache for her was the volume of messages she'd received and how she was receiving them.

Carson even went so far as to post on her Instagram Stories, pointing out that fielding the messages was a bit much.

"Girls, I love ya, thank you for the applications through somehow my email and flooding the dms."
"If I could line you all up with Robert I would because you're all 10/10 perfect cuties."
"We are currently dancing our lives away so we are unable to respond."
"Robert for bachelor?!"
"Idk this is too stressful for me to handle lol."

@witneycarson/Instagram

Carson was clearly joking about the matter, however, as she and Irwin posted a satirical video the very next day.

Both looking cool, Carson prepared to check Irwin's DMs, slowly swiping her finger up the screen as she scrolled through the messages and Irwin shook his head in exasperation.

You can watch the video here:

Fans cracked jokes about what the DMs could contain.

@witneycarson/Instagram

@witneycarson/Instagram

@witneycarson/Instagram

@witneycarson/Instagram

@witneycarson/Instagram

@witneycarson/Instagram

@witneycarson/Instagram

@witneycarson/Instagram

@witneycarson/Instagram

@witneycarson/Instagram

Between people finding him attractive, his work on DWTS, and his legacy as an Irwin, fans are undeniably seeing Irwin as a catch right now—and are doing all they can to reach out. Luckily, the dance duo is having fun with it!

