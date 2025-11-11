MAGA Fan Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging That His Mom Can't Afford Thanksgiving Without SNAP

Skip to content

Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After 'Christy' Biopic Has One Of Worst Box Office Openings Of All Time

After a MAGA Threads user tried to blame Democrats for his mom not being able to afford Thanksgiving this year due to the pause on SNAP benefits, he was swiftly corrected over who actually caused the shutdown.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 11, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

MAGA Threads user @chandlerparry went viral after he tried to pin the blame on Democrats for his mother not being able to afford Thanksgiving this year due to the pause on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, only to be swiftly corrected over who actually caused the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The loss of SNAP is a result of the Trump administration's failure to spend contingency funds to feed people on the program, a decision that is resulting in a nationwide hunger crisis impacting millions of families.

Although SNAP benefits are administered by individual states, the program is funded by the federal government, which has remained shuttered since October 1 due to the budget impasse, which kicked off after the GOP refused to negotiate with Democrats over Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that were due to expire.

In came @chandlerparry with the following angry post that shows no indication he understands the GOP controls all three branches of government or that President Donald Trump has said people will not receive SNAP benefits until the shutdown is resolved:

"Well since SNAP benefits are going to be paused, that effects my mom's ability to get Thanksgiving items for Thanksgiving dinner.. does anyone know where we could get a turkey..? (Thanks alot you scumbag democrats..)"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of @chandlerparry's post @chandlerparry/Threads

People were quick to fact-check the MAGA voter—and they weren't too sympathetic given this is exactly what he voted for.

Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace


Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace


Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace


Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace


Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace


Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace


Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace


Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace


Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace


Comment
byu/Oyster49 from discussion
inLeopardsAteMyFace

Last week, the Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration, granting its emergency request to temporarily halt a lower court order that required full funding of SNAP food assistance during the shutdown even as some states had already begun issuing the payments.

A federal judge had given the administration until Friday to deliver the full allotments through SNAP. But the White House appealed, asking that courts allow it to avoid spending beyond what remains in a limited contingency fund and to proceed instead with only partial SNAP disbursements for the month.

On Sunday, eight Senate Democrats voted with Republicans to end the shutdown but there is no guarantee it will end just yet; a bill still faces hurdles in the House.

@chandlerparry might need to pull up his bootstraps and figure out Thanksgiving.

