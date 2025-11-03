Blue States Are Taking A Page Out Of Trump's Playbook With Alerts About SNAP Benefits

President Donald Trump and his administration are facing criticism as blue states post alerts about the loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as a result of the Trump administration's failure to spend contingency funds to feed people on the program, a decision that is resulting in a nationwide hunger crisis impacting millions of families.

State officials have announced plans to inform visitors that if they’re alarmed by the pause in SNAP benefits beginning November 1 due to the shutdown, they should direct their frustration at the Republican Party.

An alert out of Massachusetts tells site visitors:

“President Trump is currently choosing to not issue November SNAP benefits that help you and many families put food on the table.”

"Starting in November, on a rolling basis some people will see a cut in SNAP because of changes Congressional Republicans and President Trump enacted in the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill.’”

An alert out of California says that the federal government "has shut down due to the failures of the President and Congress to continue government funding." It notes that "Millions of Californians receiving benefits from State programs may be impacted," adding that other programs will not be be funded "until the President and Congress take action."

The message warns site visitors "to be wary of potential highly partisan political messaging while visiting federal government websites."

Similarly, an alert out of Illinois makes clear that "SNAP customers will not receive November food benefits - unless there is further action from the Trump administration to reopen the government."

The alerts come as two federal judges have ruled that the Trump administration cannot suspend food aid for roughly 42 million low-income Americans during the ongoing government shutdown.

The rulings require the administration to continue funding SNAP using the emergency funds that are available.

Trump said he had directed government lawyers to seek court guidance on how to legally finance SNAP, acknowledging that “even if we get immediate guidance, it will unfortunately be delayed.”

Although SNAP benefits are administered by individual states, the program is funded by the federal government, which has remained shuttered since October 1 due to the budget impasse.