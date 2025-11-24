Skip to content

Ryan Lizza Reveals The Super NSFW 'Poem' His Ex Olivia Nuzzi Received From RFK Jr.—And Yiiiikes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Department Of Education No Longer Considers Nursing A 'Professional Degree' Thanks To 'Big Beautiful Bill'

nurse in emergency room tending to elderly patient
alvaro gonzalez/Getty Images

The Department of Education is now restricting nursing students from being eligible for certain student loans after Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill downgraded nursing from being a "professional degree."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 24, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The United States Department of Education, under the guidance of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his Secretary of Education, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon, has officially excluded nursing in the revamped definition of “professional degree” programs.

The change was part of the implementation of Trump and the Republican Party’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

As a result, graduate nursing students lose access to higher federal loan limits available to professional degree programs. Nursing students will be excluded from loan forgiveness programs reserved for professional degrees.

The changes are designed to create significant financial obstacles for students pursuing nursing education, a field dominated by women and minorities. Many claim that fact was not a coincidence, but rather a reason nursing was targeted.

As someone captioned the news when it was shared on Reddit:

"This will not help the current nursing shortage."
Outrage over Trump’s bill reclassifying nursing as not a ‘professional degree’ for college students
byu/SmokeMaleficent9498 inUnderReportedNews

People made note of which professions were targeted.



r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit



r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit

Referring to the accompanying photo of Trump and McMahon, people noted:

r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit

But others noted who was really pulling the strings and why.

@Charlieisaferal/X



r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit

In addition to who wanted the changes and why, they shared the other professions downgraded by the Republican's One Big Beautiful Bill Act that fulfilled many of Project 2025's Christian nationalist and White supremacist goals.

r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


r/UnderReportedNews/Reddit


In response to the news, American Nurses Association president Jennifer Mensik Kennedy—PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN—wrote:

"Nurses make up the largest segment of the healthcare workforce and the backbone of our nation’s health system. At a time when healthcare in our country faces a historic nurse shortage and rising demands, limiting nurses’ access to funding for graduate education threatens the very foundation of patient care."
"In many communities across the country, particularly in rural and underserved areas, advanced practice registered nurses ensure access to essential, high-quality care that would otherwise be unavailable."
"We urge the Department of Education to recognize nursing as the essential profession it is and ensure access to loan programs that make advanced nursing education possible."

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) stated:

"Our post-baccalaureate nursing graduates are independent providers, systems leaders, and researchers who deliver critical care and drive innovation across communities."
"Excluding nursing from the definition of professional degree programs disregards decades of progress toward parity across the health professions and contradicts the Department’s own acknowledgment that professional programs are those leading to licensure and direct practice."
"AACN recognizes that explicitly including post-baccalaureate nursing education as professional is essential for strengthening the nation’s healthcare workforce, supporting the next generation of nurses, and ultimately supporting the healthcare of patients in communities across the country."

Many noted the change is likely to make already critical nurse and teacher shortages even worse. Again, it's a matter of design to sabotage both public healthcare and education, making both luxury items that are reserved for the wealthy.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Is Getting Roasted After Wearing A Strangely Un-Trump-Like Outfit Following His Mamdani Meeting

Fortnite Just Dropped A Massive 'Bus Load' Of Homer Simpsons In Santa Monica Without Warning
TV & Movies

Fortnite Just Dropped A Massive 'Bus Load' Of Homer Simpsons In Santa Monica Without Warning

A close up of MIllie Bobby Brown and another close up of Millie Bobby Brown holding a cat.
Celebrities

Fans Defend Millie Bobby Brown After People Rush To Judgment Because Her Baby Cried During Video Shoot

Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump
Political News

Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down On Calling Trump A 'Fascist' After Bizarrely Chummy Meeting

More from News

AI-Powered Teddy Bear Pulled From Market After It Offered Graphic Sexual Advice
FoloToy

AI-Powered Teddy Bear Pulled From Market After It Offered Graphic Sexual Advice

At this point it really seems like there is far more evidence that AI tools are not ready for primetime than that they're going to change the world for good.

Mishap after mishap after mishap keeps happening, including sending people into literal psychosis. Now, we can add a new WTF problem to that roster: toys that accidentally give kids sex advice.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zohran Mamdani
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Tweet Claiming Mamdani Will Make NYC Schools Teach Arabic Numerals Sparks Predicatable MAGA Meltdown

MAGA fans are losing their minds online after an X account posted a rage bait tweet claiming that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will "require all New York elementary school students to learn Arabic numerals"—completely overlooking a key fact about the numbers we already use from day to day.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, will take office in January after winning November's election despite a wave of racist and Islamophobic attacks. His win has rocked the political establishment nationwide and sent shockwaves around the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joe Rogan; Donald Trump
The Joe Rogan Experience; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Even MAGA Podcaster Joe Rogan Is Ripping Trump For Flip-Flopping On The Epstein Files Release

Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan criticized the Trump administration's shaky narrative around the Epstein files and shared his disbelief over President Donald Trump's complete 180 on releasing the documents after spending months calling them a "hoax."

Trump is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and had long rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who concluded earlier this year that no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months prior.

Keep ReadingShow less
A faceless woman sits in a bed, wearing only a white t-shirt.
Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

People Reveal The Subtle Signs That Someone's Cheating On You

Cheaters are gonna cheat.

Which is why we need to be on the lookout and prepared.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jacob Elordi at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Fans Are Hilariously Losing It Over How Bad 'Frankenstein' Star Jacob Elordi's Handwriting Is

Euphoria’s most problematic heartthrob, Jacob Elordi, has many talents: being tall, his bathwater, looking tall, abs, towering over furniture, starring in prestige films, somehow surviving The Kissing Booth trilogy, and now—apparently—having the world’s cutest, wobbliest signature.

Yes, the internet managed to turn handwriting discourse into a cultural moment, and Elordi’s block-letter autograph has officially eclipsed every actual quote in The Academy’s new “Words of Wisdom” video.

Keep ReadingShow less