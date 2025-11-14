People Who Fled The U.S. Due To Trump Explain How They're Doing Now

We are in troubling times in this country and around the world.

America is more divided than it has ever been.

Due to the political climate and election outcomes, many citizens have fled.

But is the grass greener on the other side?

Is there a perfect place under the sun?

We shall find out.

Redditor Ancient_Unit6335 wanted to hear from everyone who ran from Trump's America, so they asked:

"People who moved outside of the US, solely due to Trump being elected, how are things going? What actualized pros and cons have you experienced? If you had to do it over again, would you change anything?"

"We’re still here, but my son has been in Vancouver for quite a while now. He has permanent residency and is working on obtaining citizenship. He’s not coming back, but I’m hoping we might join him at some point."

- pdrace

"Moved back home to Asia."

"The biggest pro? My stress baseline dropped."



"The biggest con? Realizing that leaving doesn’t fix how connected we all still are to American influence, news, culture, and general insanity."

- AznBunni444

"Moved to Taiwan, which honestly feels like a mix between a mini-Japan and a democratic version of China. It’s modern, safe, and incredibly convenient. Public transportation is world-class — subways, buses, and even intercity trains run like clockwork, and everything connects seamlessly."

"The food scene is unreal. Taiwan pulls influence from everywhere… Japanese precision, Chinese depth from all major provinces, Southeast Asian spice, and even a touch of Western creativity. You can get a bowl of tonkatsu ramen next to a stall selling oyster omelets, then walk a few blocks to find perfect Italian espresso or a Taiwanese-style fried chicken joint, brunch, afternoon tea, French bakeries, to Brazilian BBQ… Night markets feel like outdoor food festivals every day, full of smells, sizzling sounds, and cheap eats that somehow all taste amazing."

"Fine dining holds its own, too. Taipei alone has over 100 Michelin-recommended spots, from classic Cantonese and refined kaiseki to inventive fusion tasting menus. What’s crazy is how accessible it all is. You can eat incredibly well without spending much, and there’s real pride in food quality across every price range."

"Daily life feels easy. Healthcare is cheap and efficient — a quick visit rarely costs more than $10. People are friendly but mind their own business, and there’s a strong sense of community without the nosiness. English is common enough in cities that you can get by, but learning a little Mandarin makes life smoother."

"If I had to name a few downsides, summers are brutally humid, and bureaucracy can be slow at times. Job opportunities for foreigners outside tech or teaching can also be limited. But overall, it’s one of the most livable, underrated places I’ve ever been."

- phatlynx

"Got a job offer in Spain right before the election results were announced, and arrived the day he was sworn in. Pros: basically everything. Cons: the bureaucracy can be slow and downright unhelpful at times, not being fluent in Spanish was stressful the first couple of months, and I miss root beer. Wouldn't change a thing, I love it here and want to become a citizen."

- Foxgirltori

" Portugal is wonderful so far. I love my slowed-down pace of life, so much less stress. I'm eating more healthily and way more physically active. At 40, I'm in some of the best shape of my life.

"Awaiting our resident cards at the moment. If we, for some reason, don't get them, as the government here unfortunately moved anti immigration recently, then my wife and I might opt for Georgia, the country, instead of returning to the States."

- badsp0rk

"My daughter left. Chose to attend college in Canada after the first administration, then went for her Master's there after Roe v Wade was overturned, and then she just stayed."

"She's doing great, works in a healthcare field, so her job is stable, and she never intends to return."

- FortuneTellingBoobs

"Partner and I left in '22 in anticipation of a 2nd Trump term (and the general direction of the US). We've been living in Australia ever since. It's been genuinely life-changing and going well despite the country's own political issues."

"Pros: Universal, accessible healthcare. Higher food quality, smaller portions, fresher produce, real bread, and dairy. A government that cares about its citizens and the environment. Safer, more efficient travel. Not feeling like I'm going to have an altercation involving a firearm. Online overseas voting. Free, clean public toilets. A quiet, relaxed lifestyle."

"Cons: Far away from everything, leaving my family and friends behind. Having people ask about the US all the time. Some MAGA slop is making its way to racists over here for some reason. Learning to avoid venomous animals. The cost of living. The full concentrated power of the sun."

"If we did it all over again, we'd probably have a more solid plan for where to live and work. We moved here with the privilege of having family here, but we kind of crash landed instead of hitting the ground running."

- thatcherrose

"Two young doctors. One research and one medical. Pretty obvious the impact the last six months will have on the next 5-10 years. Being selfish and abandoning ship. On a side note, I was in government research. They have made it clear they value personal gain over the progress of this country and the human race. It's hard to dedicate your life to progress and truth while the people in power tell you you're a liar and a fraud."

- Erizzzzle

"Moved to the UK in 2018. We probably wouldn’t have had kids if we stayed in the US due to fertility issues, but we have 2 now since it is drastically cheaper in the UK (free for residents, but we were on work visas during it, and it was affordable). Raising a family here is great. Not having to worry about guns. Not having to worry about healthcare. Childcare is affordable. Food is a lot cheaper. Public transport is great."

"I do miss American culture and food. I miss the weather (CA vs Lancashire). We plan on moving back within a few years to be closer to family, but it’s getting harder and harder to imagine living in the US again."

- cinnamindy

"Mom retired in Mexico - actually started planning during Trump 1 and then made the jump early this year. So far, her quality of life has improved significantly. She's lost weight and made more friends in 6 months than she had over the last decade in the US."

- thebruns

"Mexico is amazing! I started planning during the sh*tbird's first term and ended up here in early 2023 because I saw the writing on the wall, even with a Dem president. I'm super healthy, not scared of violent racists or cops, and I'm a homeowner again for the first time in 15 years. I've helped several other Black women move here, and we're all thriving."

"I'm extremely lucky to have a remote job that dgaf where I live, though. The only thing that is weird is dating because I'm having to learn how to flirt and do small talk in a different language. I'm really funny in English, not so much in Spanish lololol (jajajaja), and I apparently rely on a ton of pop culture references, which also don't translate well."

- Vanna-Black

"My sister's family moved to Lisbon, Portugal, a little over a year ago. I thought maybe it was premature, but it looks like it was right on time. My family visited over this summer, and it seemed downright wonderful."

- Sage2050

"Got my engineering degree, and he got sworn in, I left the country as soon as the opportunity came. Lived in Canada with the intent to stay, and then my British boyfriend (and friend of over a decade) proposed to me, and I moved to England."

"I remember my mom telling me back when I had the opportunity to get my first work visa, 'it's only going to get worse, I say if you have the chance, take it and get out.'"

"I still vote. I still pay my taxes and my student loans. I am a poll clerk where I live now. I contribute, I have a decent life, and I always do my best to put my money back into the community and the environment here."

"I feel grateful I am where I am now."

"I am sad because I honestly wish for the day that America would be better, I wish for the day I regretted that decision. Because it would mean my whole family back home was safer, better off, that lots of people I love were doing better than I was. I wish I could regret it."

- Protect_Wild_Bees

"I’m teaching at an international school in South Korea and am doing much better as a teacher abroad. I don’t have to worry about money like I did as a teacher in AZ. I’m actually saving money! I don’t need a car. I eat out all the time at delicious restaurants. No plans to return anytime soon."

- fantsmacle

"I moved my family from the US to New Zealand in 2019. It was awesome. Unfortunately, Covid happened, and we are back in the US, and I was hoping his first time was a fluke."

"I am actively looking for a new NZ job again to get the heck out of here."

"And still vote and fight from where I know my family will be safe."

- HiddenUser1248

"I moved in March 2022 to Belgium, and it’s been great. Solid job, secure housing, nice neighborhood, cheap healthcare, and childcare. Downsides: missing out on family, lack of nature, and lower-quality fresh fruits/vegetables compared to where I lived in the U.S. But overall, I don’t plan to return to the U.S., and whenever I visit home, I’m happy I’ve left."

- monbabie

