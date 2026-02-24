Skip to content

Elon Musk Shades Trump After Old Video Of Him Calling Out Government For Not Prosecuting Epstein Clients Resurfaces

New Video Of Connor Storrie Dancing To Madonna's 'Like A Prayer' Just Dropped In Honor Of His Birthday—And The Internet Is Thirsty

Connor Storrie
interviewmag/Instagram

In honor of the Heated Rivalry star's birthday, Interview Magazine shared new video of Storrie dancing to the Madonna hit, after the dance went viral last year.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyFeb 24, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
If you thought the thirst for Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie might be on the wane, fret not—the internet is going crazy for him once again!

Back in December, snippets emerged of a video of Storrie rocking out to the Madonna classic "Like A Prayer," which touched off a bit of a swoon-fest all on its own.

But for Storrie's recent birthday, Interview Magazine shared an even longer version featuring Storrie clad in short-shorts and an entirely too-small t-shirt doing his best Madonna moves, and the internet can barely control itself!

In the video, Storrie shakes and shimmies with moves that would have made Madonna proud even at her wildest back in the day.

There are hip rolls. There are shoulder shimmies. There's an incredibly accurate lip sync.

And there is, at the exact point the lyrics call for it, a moment when Storrie gets "down on my knees" and dumps water over himself in a way that might just be even more suggestive than some of the moves in the Queen of Pop's infamously controversial video for the song back in 1989.

The original clip released in December was far more tame. It showed off Storrie's gymnastics skills and his obvious love of immaculate pop tunes, but it was far more fun than sexy.

But the new version? Well it gives those Heated Rivalry sex scenes a run for their money, albeit one with far more clothing involved.

And combined with the already exponential thirst that has built from Storrie's, uh, performance in that Crave and HBO masterpiece, you can only imagine the impact Storrie's little number has had on social media.

Even the lesbians of Twitter are struggling to contain themselves.

No seriously, so strong is Storrie's sex appeal that social media's most Sapphic users are contemplating upending their lives for this Madonna-loving hunk.

As for Storrie himself, he's mostly shrugged off the video. It came up back in September when the first clips dropped, when a reporter asked him about the one thing he is bad at.

Storrie struggled to come up with an answer, finally landing on "dancing" as the one talent he doesn't have.

Understandably, the reporter brought up the "Like a Prayer" clip as a firm counterpoint. Pretty hard to argue this guy has moves!

But Storrie was sanguine about it, saying simply:

"That was me, that was me just living."

Which of course just makes the video exponentially hotter. No wonder the internet is dying of thirst!








No word from the Queen of Pop so far on Storrie's rendition of her hit. Perhaps we'll soon get a video response to Storrie like skater Amber Glenn got from the icon when she used "Like A Prayer" at the Winter Olympics.

But Storrie's love of the hit has helped line the diva's pockets quite a bit. The December clip gave "Like A Prayer" yet another huge streaming boost, following previous ones stemming from it becoming a trending sound on social media after its inclusion in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Which means one thing: We are MONTHS overdue for a Madonna x Connor Storrie collab. Someone get their agents on the phone!

