Nicki Minaj Just Posted A Pic Of Her 'Trump Bible' Signed By Donald Trump—And The Mockery Was Brutal

"Anacoda" and "Super Bass" rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has been loud and proud about her enthusiastic support of President Donald Trump, including speaking on his behalf, as well as in support of MAGA and current political movements, losing her some followers and earning her some serious side-eye.

But X users criticized her with renewed vigor when Minaj shared an image of the new, leather-bound Holy Bible she'd received that was signed by the President.

The bottom half of the cover features an embedded American flag design, and the top caption reads:

"Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America: Signature Edition."

The center of the Bible reads "Holy Bible" and "God Bless the USA," with the President's signature blazing across the middle of the cover in a special edition black Sharpie, which also appears to be specific to the President, with his familiar signature printed down the side of the pen.

The brown leather Bible was gifted to Minaj with the signature pen hooked onto the front cover.

To mark the moment of receiving it, Minaj captioned a photograph of it:

"One of the most meaningful gifts I've ever received in my entire life."

You can see the post here:

Viewers were not impressed by the signed Bible she received or the words she used to describe it.

Whether religious or not, Holy Bibles are not supposed to be tampered with, especially when it comes to tampering with the covers or removing pages. The fact that the President signed the cover, drawing all focus to his name rather than the book he signed, was jarring to many viewers.

But the fact that Minaj called this "one of the most meaningful gifts" she'd ever received felt incredibly out of touch to others, leaving viewers to question her sense of priorities or willingness to exaggerate the importance of the gift she'd received.









































This is far from the first interaction that Nicki Minaj has had with President Donald Trump.

Minaj attended one of Trump's speeches and spoke on his behalf, and also took a series of photographs with him and called him her "number one president."

Earlier this month, she also received one of Trump's "Trump Gold Cards" with his signature on it, and to celebrate President's Day, Minaj posted an AI-generated image of the two of them sitting in her car together, both wearing Barbie pink.

Even if the people following her online are not impressed with her president, Minaj certainly is.