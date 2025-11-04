Nicki Minaj Pushes Back After She's Called Out For Praising Trump's Threat To Nigeria Over Christian Persecution

In his latest round of flinging things at the wall to see what will stick—to distract his base from the Epstein Files, his obvious cognitive decline, the mockery of the United States by the world, and the Republican government shutdown—MAGA Republican President Donald Trump unleashed selective outrage over a Nigerian internal matter on Truth Social.
On Friday afternoon, Trump posted:
"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a 'COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN' — But that is the least of it."
"When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me."
"The in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"
But the United States has stood by "while such atrocities are happening" to "any such group." Trump's latest rage bait post for his MAGA minions is similar to his posts about an alleged "white genocide" in South Africa, designed to appeal to Christian nationalists, just as his South Africa posts were for his white supremacist MAGA members.
The White House shared Trump's post on X, sharing the most easily disproven portion.
On November 1, Trump followed up with a second threat.
Trump threatens to invade Nigeria "guns-a-blazing.”“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!”
[image or embed]
— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) November 1, 2025 at 4:47 PM
In response to Trump, rapper Nicki Minaj shared his first Truth Social threat with the caption:
"Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God."
"No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other."
"Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice."
"Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously."
"God bless every persecuted Christian."
"Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."
The MAGAsphere embraced Minaj in the same way they did Ye, Scott Baio, and Dean Cain—while telling progressive celebrities to "shut up" or to stay in their lane.
But Minaj drew considerable backlash even on Elon Musk's X, which skews right like the platform's owner.
@NICKIMINAJ/X
Framing this as the US government championing the defense of Christians in Nigeria is just wrong & will backfire on the Christians they're claiming to defend.The people doing these killings have killed even more Muslims in Nigeria. It's not a religious persecution.Someone is feeding Trump lies.
— meekman.bsky.social (@meekman.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 9:05 AM
Nigeria has a lot of oil though.
— misanthropocene (@stopburningthings.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 11:41 PM
@NICKIMINAJ/X
But she’s married to a pedophile, right?This adds up 🤷
— cwfttd.bsky.social (@cwfttd.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 9:43 AM
No not a pedophile just a violent (at knifepoint) attempted rapist on the sex offender registry
— Reve🇵🇸 (any/all) (@chappell-hoenn.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 5:52 PM
@NICKIMINAJ/X
Isn't she the one that made up a story about her fictional cousins balls and the covid vaccine?
— kanethemediocre.bsky.social (@kanethemediocre.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:52 AM
@NICKIMINAJ/X
Imagine reading that, and concluding that Trump is on a religious crusade and not looking to invade Venezuela and Nigeria because they are poorly defended and among the nations on earth with the highest oil reserves and mineral deposits. What is wrong with these people?
— Brizo75 🇵🇸 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@brizo75.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 11:23 AM
@NICKIMINAJ/X
TMZ shared the news online...
...where Minaj was again criticized for an uninformed response to Trump.
TMZ/Facebook
TMZ/Facebook
TMZ/Facebook
TMZ/Facebook
TMZ/Facebook
TMZ/Facebook
TMZ/Facebook
TMZ/Facebook
Minaj later responded to a few tweets calling her out for selectively backing President Trump as he continues to attack marginalized communities, saying in one tweet:
"Imagine hearing that Christians are being persecuted & not being able to have empathy for THEM b/c you are blinded by your own personal obsession with Trump."
"This says more about you than him, my darling. Blocked for being asleep. Naija to the world."
@NICKIMINAJ/X
And in another tweet she responded:
"Imagine hearing that Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay."
"When my home was swatted multiple times with my innocent toddler inside (with maybe 20 officers with guns drawn pointed at our home due to political corruption), you being gay couldn't save me."
"Expecting someone to stay oppressed, abused, targeted, harassed & CONSISTENTLY ignored by public figures who were supposed to be helping them says more about you than it does anyone else."
"I'll advocate for you the same way that I'm advocating for MURDERED CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA. Like I always have. Just remember that."
"Diligently. Compassionately. Just remember that part, too!!! lol & I know you're not a 'die hard fan.' Lemme think about if I wanna block you for the next 10-15 mins. Love you."
@NICKIMINAJ/X
Fans weren't happy with her defense, and called her out for missing the point.
Trump's post amplified an issue Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz embraced to show his Christian nationalist bona fides, choosing a single issue of alleged persecution and genocide in an African nation while ignoring others throughout the globe.
In September, Cruz introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025 to Congress, citing Christians in the sovereign African nation in conflict with the nation's Muslims. In truth, the matter of religions imposed on the African continent by colonizers and missionaries trading basic needs for adoption of their religion is far more complicated than Cruz understands or represents in his legislation.
Despite not being asked for assistance by the Nigerian government, Cruz claims the United States has an obligation to impose their will to protect Christians—only Christians—in Nigeria, seizing on the opportunity to appeal to Evangelical Christians whose churches have a long history of imposing themselves, uninvited, on Indigenous peoples with their own religions around the world, trading access to water, food, and education for conversion to their religion.