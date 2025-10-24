Skip to content

Andrew Cuomo Slammed After Campaign Posts Racist AI Video Of 'Criminals For Zohran Mamdani'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

James Blunt Playfully Roasts Nicki Minaj After She Shares Uplifting Message To Her Fans

James Blunt; Nicki Minaj
Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After rapper Nicki Minaj reminded her fans on X that "you're beautiful," singer James Blunt couldn't help but chime in.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 24, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Nicki Minaj is once again going viral on X, but for once it's for something positive instead of, say, spreading conspiracy theories or dragging Cardi B.

And even fellow musician James Blunt is getting in on the phone.

Minaj took to X to send a positive message to her fans, telling them "you're beautiful." And, well, Blunt just couldn't help himself.

He posted a pithy response that at face value looks like a drag, but was actually a reference to the enduring cultural memory of his biggest hit.

Minaj tweeted:

"Idk who needs to hear this, but you're beautiful."

Now if you were anywhere near adulthood circa the late 2000s, the phrase "you're beautiful," unremarkable as it may be, IMMEDIATELY conjures up one inescapable thing: Blunt warbling the phrase in his 2005 hit titled, uh, "You're Beautiful."

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The song was a massive hit and was absolutely EVERYWHERE for years, back in an era before apps like Spotify—and before social media had really even taken off, for that matter—when we all still knew a lot of the same songs.

And it quickly became reviled because of it, and parodied by the likes of Weird Al Yankovic in his version, "You're Pitiful," and on sketch shows like SNL and Mad TV.

Even Blunt himself admitted in 2014 that the song became so popular it was "force-fed down people's throats," and he has long since joined the internet in mocking it ever since.

Which brings us back to his response to Minaj's tweet, in which he wrote:

"You’re a little slow to the party."

Yeah, 2005 called, Nicki, and it wants it's insufferably inescapable catchphrase back!

On X, people loved Blunt's joke, and responded with tons of "blunt" jokes of their own to keep the fun going.




Which was a good idea since many of Minaj's "Barbz" got pretty heated about Blunt's tweet after missing the reference.



Blunt may have his own complicated relationship with "You're Beautiful," but along with the humor is a lot of gratitude.

Back in May on the 20th anniversary of the song's release, he posted about all that its massive popularity has brought him, like the house he was able to buy because of it.

In his quintessentially pithy James Blunt way, he tweeted:

"20 years ago today, I released a song that bought me this house."
"Whoever thought a song about being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone else’s girlfriend would resonate quite so much? Thank you. You guys are beautiful."

Now that's beautiful.

Latest News

Screenshots from @matterneuroscience's Instagram video
Trending

Man Goes Viral After 3D-Printing A 6-Pound Phone Case To Combat Screen Addiction

Screenshots from ​@karaandlife's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Sparks Heated Debate After Encouraging People To Smile At Walmart Greeters

Screenshots from @talashatara's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Shocks The Internet By Showing Off Her Husband's Incredible 'Glow-Up'—And Wow

Screenshots from @__mamatay's TikTok video
Trending

Mom Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Kids Are Banned From Dentist's Office Due To Their Behavior

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers
Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images

Suzanne Somers' Widower Sparks Debate After Revealing He's Created An AI Robot Clone Of Her

Alan Hamel, the husband of the late actor Suzanne Somers—best knwon for her starring role on Three's Company—has revealed he is working on an AI-generated version of his late wife, telling People magazine that he is working on "a really interesting project, the Suzanne AI Twin."

Somers died a day shy of her 77th birthday in October 2023 after a long battle with breast cancer. Somers was first diagnosed more than two decades ago and dealt with the disease largely in private. Her passing inspired an outpouring of grief from many old co-workers and longtime friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
Greg Gutfeld
Fox News

Fox News Host's Gripe About The 'Slobbering Media' Is An Awkward Self-Own For The Ages

On Tuesday, Fox News panelists on The Five were discussing Democratic President Joe Biden's White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s new book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines, when MAGA mouthpiece Greg Gutfeld chimed in with a rant about “allied slobbering media.”

Gutfeld, a well-documented media minion for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, made the hypocrisy of his gripes evident by including effusive, over-the-top praise of Trump as part of his indictment of the media coverage of President Biden.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Olsen
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen Divides Fans After Revealing She'll Only Star In Movies With A Theatrical Release

In 2025, we've been overrun with streaming service options, and we've mostly been run out of our third space options.

This has led to many of us to feeling lonelier and less inspired while staying at home, inevitably spending more money on food delivery and streaming entertainment since there's hardly anywhere else for us to go.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bad Bunny; George Strait
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

NFL Responds To Claims They're Replacing Bad Bunny With George Strait Due To MAGA Outrage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed back against calls from MAGA fans who've circulated a petition demanding that the NFL replace Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime show performer with country singer George Strait.

The petition urges the NFL to have Strait perform at the show, arguing that it’s “pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today.” The petition contends that Bad Bunny does not meet those supposed criteria, even though he is an American citizen.

Keep ReadingShow less
An opposing two sets of hands rest on an open Bible.
Photo by Tony Lomas on Unsplash

Non-Religious People Share How They React When Someone Says They're 'Praying For Your Loss'

Death and loss are difficult things to live through.

Losing a loved one is something that leaves invisible scars.

Keep ReadingShow less