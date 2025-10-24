James Blunt Playfully Roasts Nicki Minaj After She Shares Uplifting Message To Her Fans

Nicki Minaj is once again going viral on X, but for once it's for something positive instead of, say, spreading conspiracy theories or dragging Cardi B.
And even fellow musician James Blunt is getting in on the phone.
Minaj took to X to send a positive message to her fans, telling them "you're beautiful." And, well, Blunt just couldn't help himself.
He posted a pithy response that at face value looks like a drag, but was actually a reference to the enduring cultural memory of his biggest hit.
Minaj tweeted:
"Idk who needs to hear this, but you're beautiful."
Now if you were anywhere near adulthood circa the late 2000s, the phrase "you're beautiful," unremarkable as it may be, IMMEDIATELY conjures up one inescapable thing: Blunt warbling the phrase in his 2005 hit titled, uh, "You're Beautiful."
- YouTubeyoutu.be
The song was a massive hit and was absolutely EVERYWHERE for years, back in an era before apps like Spotify—and before social media had really even taken off, for that matter—when we all still knew a lot of the same songs.
And it quickly became reviled because of it, and parodied by the likes of Weird Al Yankovic in his version, "You're Pitiful," and on sketch shows like SNL and Mad TV.
Even Blunt himself admitted in 2014 that the song became so popular it was "force-fed down people's throats," and he has long since joined the internet in mocking it ever since.
Which brings us back to his response to Minaj's tweet, in which he wrote:
"You’re a little slow to the party."
Yeah, 2005 called, Nicki, and it wants it's insufferably inescapable catchphrase back!
On X, people loved Blunt's joke, and responded with tons of "blunt" jokes of their own to keep the fun going.
Which was a good idea since many of Minaj's "Barbz" got pretty heated about Blunt's tweet after missing the reference.
Blunt may have his own complicated relationship with "You're Beautiful," but along with the humor is a lot of gratitude.
Back in May on the 20th anniversary of the song's release, he posted about all that its massive popularity has brought him, like the house he was able to buy because of it.
In his quintessentially pithy James Blunt way, he tweeted:
"20 years ago today, I released a song that bought me this house."
"Whoever thought a song about being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone else’s girlfriend would resonate quite so much? Thank you. You guys are beautiful."
Now that's beautiful.