Gavin Newsom Hilariously Trolls Trump For Struggling To Stay Awake During Antifa Roundtable

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump for appearing to fall asleep during a White House roundtable about Antifa, which the administration recently designated a "domestic terror organization" even though it's not an organization at all.
Antifa is a loose network of anti-fascist activists with no central structure, no funding, no membership roster, and no offices or leadership hierarchy for prosecutors to target.
Yet, just two weeks after Trump signed an executive order labeling Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, the president convened a White House roundtable with several Cabinet members to discuss a far-left movement that barely exists in any coherent form.
So there really isn't anything there... which probably explains at least to some extent why Trump seemed to fall asleep during the event.
In came Newsom with this zinger:
"Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching."
You can see his post below.
He also followed up with a post from the X account for his official press office, which he has used to troll the Trump administration and its surrogates for weeks via posts written in a style not unlike the one Trump employs on Truth Social:
"DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH "TYLENOL??”"
You can see the post below.
Others also piled on.
This isn't the first time Trump has been called out for appearing to fall asleep during both professional and legal appearances.
Last year, Trump attended a recent Latino summit in Doral, Florida, which gave him the opportunity to speak to Hispanic voters about issues like economic growth and border security. But that was overshadowed by a moment when he appeared to fall asleep in the middle of the event.
In response, then-Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign trolled him with a video of the dozing Trump accompanied by the sounds of a soothing lullaby, a move that came as Trump's behavior—including his decision to bop to music for 40 minutes after people at one of his rallies suffered medical emergencies—raised further questions about his age and mental fitness.
Trump also faced criticism for appearing to fall asleep during his hush money trial last year. New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, one of the reporters present in the courtroom, was the first to report that Trump appeared to have fallen asleep during the proceedings.