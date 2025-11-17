Skip to content

Trump Gives Pious Reminder That The Bible Says To Care For 'Vulnerable Children'—And The Hypocrisy Is Off The Charts

Gavin Newsom Just Epically Trolled Kristi Noem With A Fake 'Dog Obedience School' Ad

Gavin Newsom; Kristi Noem
Brandon Bell/Getty Images; Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office account on X shared a fake ad for "Kristi Noem's Dog Obedience School' to troll the DHS secretary on Thursday.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 17, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Califofrnia Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom focused his trolling of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, creating a fake dog obedience school ad for the self-professed puppy killer.

In her 2024 memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, Noem bragged about shooting and killing her 14-month-old Wire-haired Pointer puppy named Cricket after she failed to train it properly and without trying to rehome the dog to a competent trainer or a hunting dog rescue.

Noem claimed killing the puppy, and a goat she went home to get after shooting Cricket, proved her hard decision making capabilities. People—especially farmers, ranchers, and hunters—disagreed, saying Noem's actions proved her inability to weigh options and make the best choice, instead of lashing out in the fit of rage she described having in her book.

Since Noem made her puppy killing proclivity public, she's been repeatedly ridiculed and mocked for it, famously and hilariously by South Park.

Now Newsom's social media team, who have previously targeted Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Trump propaganda minister and puppeteer Stephen Miller, is using Noem's boast about killing a puppy to troll the controversial Trump cabinet member. Newsom's office previously dubbed Noem “Kosplay Kristi” over her frequent costumed photo ops.

On November 13, the Governor Newsom Press Office account posted a photo on X, captioned:

"Sign up today!"

The photo said:

"KRISTI NOEM’S DOG OBEDIENCE SCHOOL: She’ll Treat Them As Good As She Treats Brown People."

Noem used the official Department of Homeland Security account to lash out in response to the mockery.

A triggered Department of Homeland Security lashed out at Gavin Newsom after the California governor roasted Kristi Noem over her puppy-killing.

[image or embed]
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 9:55 PM

Some people took exception to making a joke about Noem's animal cruelty.


But Newsom's office responded:

"dude, she’s a self-admitted puppy killer"

Others acknowledged Noem bragged about her animal cruelty.



just had to explain kristi noem dog thing and kid was like O_o “I SURE DO LOVE LIVING IN AMERICA.”
— maggie schreiter (pie wanter) (@squishythings.com) November 14, 2025 at 6:04 PM




and then Kristi Noem shot the dog
— Havenlore Cancer Fighter (@havenlore.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 1:05 PM




That look of betrayal..."Dad. I don't like this show" ~Doggo That dog is too young to be watching Hassan livestream.'Kristi Noem has entered the chat.' Kristi Noem is like a box of chocolates. All the good stuff was picked out ages ago & she absolutely will kill your dog.

[image or embed]
— murderedbybluesky.bsky.social (@murderedbybluesky.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 1:40 PM


@GovPressOffice/X


If Donnie's the "dog that didn't bark" maybe we should introduce him to Noem as "untrainable"??And tell her he looks like a goat, too
— Just Dave (@dvcop.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 1:19 PM


In addition to her animal cruelty, Noem is also drawing criticism for her racially biased abductions of United States citizens, documented immigrants, and undocumented immigrants and for her extravagant lifestyle at taxpayers' expense, earning her the nickname "ICE Barbie."

