DHS Blasted After Buying $172 Million Luxury Jets For Kristi Noem Amid Government Shutdown

According to publicly available documents reviewed by The New York Times, the United States Coast Guard purchased two Gulfstream private jets on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's and other top officials' use, at an estimated cost of about $172 million.
The Coast Guard put in a request for a single $50 million jet for Noem's use in its budget for fiscal year 2025—the proposed purchase was discussed in congressional hearings in May—making the expenditure unrelated to the current government shutdown.
But a pair of jets, not the single one requested, being purchased during a time when Coast Guard employees aren't getting paid, doesn’t help the optics of a cabinet secretary already under fire for her lavish lifestyle at the taxpayers' expense.
A letter sent to Noem by Democratic House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut and Democratic Homeland Security Subcommittee Ranking Member Lauren Underwood of Illinois took the DHS Secretary to task over her spending and the change from a single $50 million jet to authorizing a pair for $200 million.
Documents posted to a public government procurement website and reviewed by The NYT show DHS signed a contract with Gulfstream to buy two "used" G700 jets, which according to Gulfstream have the "most spacious cabin in the industry" and are an upgrade from the originally planned G550 to the models described by Gulfstream as the "pinnacle of business aviation excellence."
The total contract is listed on the public disclosure documents as a little over $172 million and includes payment for training, "specialized paint," and "cabin enhancements."
The letter said:
"It has come to our attention that, in the midst of a government shutdown, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) entered into a sole source contract with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation to procure two new G700 luxury jets to support travel for you and the Deputy Secretary, at a cost to the taxpayer of $200 million."
"Based on the Department’s public statement that you personally sign off on all DHS contracts that exceed $100,000 in value, and prior solicitations indicating that you are a primary user of these aircraft, we assume that you are involved in the approval of this contract."
They continued:
"Indeed, from choosing to live rent-free in the Commandant’s quarters, to defending [alleged affair partner Corey] Lewandowski’s refusal to provide basic information about his special government employee status, to your frequent appearances at ongoing operations which require a diversion of resources to focus on your security, it appears you are routinely prioritizing yourself and those closest to you over the needs of the USCG servicemembers who protect this nation."
"We are deeply concerned about your judgment, leadership priorities, and responsibility as a steward of taxpayer dollars."
"Your first priority should be to organize, train and equip a Coast Guard that is strong enough to meet today's mission requirements. Instead, it appears your first priority is your own comfort."
In their letter to DHS, Representatives DeLauro and Underwood requested specific information.
Democratic Ranking Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Rick Larsen of Washington released a statement "after receiving notice that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the U.S. Coast Guard authorized $200 million for two new planes in the middle of a government shutdown."
Representative Larsen wrote:
"While members of the Coast Guard are focused on keeping our seas safe even though many are not getting paid, Secretary Kristi Noem wants to buy hundred million dollar jets."
"Secretary Noem: cool your jets and fly commercial."
DHS attacked The NYT on X, but The Times fired back.
Noem's unauthorized, unnecessary upgrade from one $50 million private jet for her use to two top of the line jets for $172 million got the side eye from more than just Congress.
The rebuttal posted on X by DHS got hammered hard.
While purchase of a jet for Noem was part of the 2025 fiscal year budget, the $122 million more spent than what was authorized will have to also come from last year's Coast Guard funds. Where that money is coming from is one of the questions congressional Democrats want DHS to answer.
A prior year budget cannot be increased after midnight on September 30 unless by an act of Congress.
What necessary functions, equipment, or personnel needs weren't funded so Noem could get two jets with all the creature comforts she desires instead of one that fully met all of her department's safety, security, and readiness needs?