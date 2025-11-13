Skip to content

People Admit Which Seemingly Harmless Things They Still Judge People For

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GOP Rep. Melts Down After Dem Rep. Calls Out Republicans' '8 Weeks Of Taxpayer-Funded Vacation'

Screenshots of Virginia Foxx and Yassamin Ansari

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx was fuming after Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari welcomed her back from the GOP's "vacation" on Tuesday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 13, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

North Carolina Republican Representative Virginia Foxx was fuming after Arizona Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari welcomed her back from the GOP's "vacation" after House Speaker Mike Johnson kept the House out of session for eight weeks.

Johnson adjourned the House after September 19, following the passage of a short-term spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

The Senate, however, failed to pass its own version as Democrats and Republicans deadlocked over whether to extend health care subsidies. They couldn't agree before the deadline on September 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET, ultimately triggering the shutdown.

Now that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to fund the government, things are moving again—and Foxx wasn't happy when Ansari greeted her with the following after she was given the floor:

“Thank you, Madam Chair. Welcome back from your eight weeks of taxpayer-funded vacation.”

Foxx interjected:

“I’m gonna interrupt you! I’m sick and tired of hearing you all say we had an eight-week vacation.”

When Ansari said "That's exactly what happened," Foxx said:

"I worked every day. I don't know about you. I don’t want to hear another soul say that!”

But Ansari continued:

“I hope that you all enjoyed themselves, while American families looked at their letters from their health insurance companies, terrified that their insurance premiums were going to double or triple while the House was out of session for 53 days. That is unacceptable.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Foxx was criticized after footage of the interaction went viral.


Now that the government has reopened, federal employees are set to return to work as early as today, though it remains uncertain how quickly full government operations will resume.

Roughly 670,000 civil servants were furloughed during the shutdown, while a similar number continued working without pay. All will now receive back pay.

The end of the shutdown offers a reprieve for sectors strained by the closure—particularly the nation’s air travel industry, which now has a narrow window to recover ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge in two weeks. The restoration of food assistance programs for millions of American families before Christmas could also free up household budgets for holiday spending.

However, the deal leaves unresolved one of the shutdown’s central disputes: health insurance subsidies for 24 million Americans under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which the Trump administration has said it will allow to expire at year’s end. The Senate is expected to vote on the subsidy issue by December.

Latest News

La Toya Jackson
Celebrities

Fans Concerned After La Toya Jackson Shares Cryptic Videos About Her Health At Doctor's Office

Gordon Ramsay
Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay Sparks Debate With NSFW Take On Creating Menus For People Taking Weight Loss Injections

Jimmy Kimmel; Cleto Escobedo III
Celebrities

Jimmy Kimmel Struggles Through Emotional Monologue After Tragic Death Of Longtime Friend And Bandleader

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

MAGA Rages After Trump Dunks On American Workforce To Defend Visas For Foreign Workers

More from News/political-news

Ilhan Omar; Donald Trump
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ilhan Omar Zings Trump With Epic One-Liner After He Mocks Her For Being From Somalia

After President Donald Trump attacked Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar for coming from Somalia and "telling us how to run our country," Omar fired back with a sharp one-sentence response to shut him down.

Trump sat for an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham during which he—a known racist—criticized Omar as "somebody who comes from Somalia where they don't have anything" and mocked her allegiance to the Constitution. Omar has been a U.S. citizen since 2000.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
C-SPAN

Karoline Leavitt Blasted After Calling Damning Epstein Emails About Trump A 'Manufactured Hoax'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was slammed after she attempted to downplay the severity of several emails in which the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein claimed that President Donald Trump “knew about the girls” and spent “hours” at his house with one of Epstein’s victims.

Trump has done everything he can these last few months to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of JD Vance and Donald Trump
@CalltoActivism/X

Trump Dragged For Not Knowing The Lyrics To 'God Bless America' At Veterans Day Event

President Donald Trump was criticized after he was caught on video attempting to sing along to "God Bless America" at a Veterans Day event on Tuesday and failing miserably, only appearing to know the titular words.

Trump stood silently or nodded along to the song as he stood next to Vice President JD Vance while attending a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and a woman facing one another.
person sitting in a chair in front of a man
Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

People Share Things That May Sound Innocent In A Job Interview That Are Really Red Flags

When entering a job interview, there are certain questions just about everyone should expect, and questions everyone should ask, regardless of the position.

Usually involving pay, hours, availability, experience, and other routine elements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Margie Massoudi
Duval County Public Schools

Christian Activist Rages After Gay Florida Teacher Told Students That His Husband Made Brownies

Christian nationalist Margie Massoudi was positively apoplectic after learning that a teacher in Florida shared brownies with a club he sponsors for students.

But it wasn't the sugar content or potential for issues with food allergies that concerned the so-called conservative activist who—like most of her ilk who invade school board meetings across the country—doesn’t have a child in the school she was complaining about.

Keep ReadingShow less