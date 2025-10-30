Skip to content

J.D. Vance Faces Backlash After Saying He Hopes His Wife Usha Will Be 'Moved' To Convert To Christianity

MTG Just Went On CNN To Torch The Republican Party Over The Shutdown—And What Timeline Is This?

Screenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene
CNN

MAGA darling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to CNN to lambast the Republican Party over wages, bills, and healthcare—and people can't even believe they're agreeing with her.

Oct 30, 2025
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green criticized her own party during a CNN appearance, saying that the GOP's shutdown strategy isn't working as they continue to argue with Democrats over wages, bills, and healthcare.

Greene stressed that she doesn't believe the shutdown—which just hit the one-month mark—"is going to help Republicans in the midterms" as much as Republicans continue to pin the blame on Democrats despite refusing to negotiate on Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and other matters.

She also noted that inflation is high and prices "have not gone down," noting that her own electricity bill has gone up.

She said:

"I don't think it's good advice that a government shutdown is going to help Republicans in the midterms. I don't agree with that. I also don't think it's good advice that Republicans ignoring the healthcare crisis is going to be good for midterms. I think that would be very bad for midterms."
"And I think that not staying focused on America First policies is detrimental as well. ... Inflation's crushed people in the last four and a half years and costs have not come down. I myself can tell you my apartment here in Washington, D.C., the electricity bill is $100 more than it was last year 'cause you can look at your own bill and look at costs."
"Prices have not gone down. That is a reality. People's wages have not gone up. That's a reality and so Americans are continuing to have a very difficult time getting by."
"And I'll go a step further: I'm a mom and when it comes to what's affecting my adult children's lives, who are 22, 26, and 28, I'm going to be 1,000 percent fighting for them over any politician in any party. I can tell you right now, that generation, they're barely making it and they're very hopeless for their future."

You can hear her remarks in the video below.

People couldn't believe what they were hearing.


Greene has been very critical of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to keep the House out of session; a source told CNN that she spoke to him herself during a call and that she concluded "he is not in touch with what people want."

Johnson pushed back, saying that “shooting inside the Republican tent” was unhelpful. He blamed Democrats for the shutdown and insisted that President Donald Trump’s poll numbers were on the rise, according to the source.

Greene later said “Johnson said he’s got ideas and pages of policy ideas and committees of jurisdiction are working on it, but he refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call."

