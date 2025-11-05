Skip to content

Zohran Mamdani's Real-Time Reaction To Learning While Voting That Dick Cheney Died Is Going Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MTG Just Admitted The Awkward Truth About The Republican Healthcare Plan On 'The View'

Screenshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene
ABC

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been at odds with her fellow Congressional conservatives over the government shutdown, opened up on The View on Tuesday about sparring with House Speaker Mike Johnson over healthcare—and made a major admission about the GOP's supposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 05, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Speaking on The View, Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about sparring with House Speaker Mike Johnson over healthcare—and revealed that the GOP does not have any replacement for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) despite what Johnson and her fellow congressional conservatives tell the public.

Democrats have continued to reject Republicans’ proposed continuing resolution to keep the government open without considering an extension of the premium tax credit that helps subsidize health insurance for people earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.

In recent days, Greene has stressed that she doesn't believe the ongoing government shutdown—which has surpassed the one-month mark—"is going to help Republicans in the midterms" despite their blame games over healthcare in particular. She has also weathered criticisms from Republicans who've accused her of becoming "too liberal" in breaking with her party over the shutdown.

Greene said she "yelled at Mike Johnson last week during our GOP conference call" and hopes he is "finally giving a single healthcare policy":

"The country deserves it and it shouldn't be a secret. I shouldn't have to get into a SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] to go find our Republican health insurance plan."

When View co-host Sunny Hostin responded that "there is no plan," Greene turned to her and said:

You know what, you wanna know something? That I believe is the truth. There's a lot of ideas, there's a lot of bills, but there's no consensus. And I think that's a failure. I do."

Greene's comments drew loud applause from the audience.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Greene confirmed what many have long thought—and they concurred with her criticisms.




During her appearance on the View panel, Greene said she is “really tired of the pissing contest in Washington, D.C., between the men," another jab at Johnson and the many male colleagues who have accused her of going against the Trump administration.

Greene was adamant that "the government has failed all of us" and that "it purely disgusts me, it really does," calling it "an embarrassment to me that we are not in session." She reiterated that she wants "all federal employees to be paid" and "all the programs to be funded."

Greene also announced that she would “not be taking a paycheck” from the Trump administration, arguing that there should be a public list of members of Congress who are still receiving salaries, “because their paychecks are taxpayer-funded.”

She concluded that "weak Republican men"—referring to leadership in the House and Senate—are "not getting our agenda done." The American flag, she said, "is just being ripped to shreds and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together."

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Dragged After Firing Off Panicked Posts Blaming Everyone But Himself For GOP Losses On Election Night

students in classroom
Trending

Mom Dragged For Melting Down Over Daughter's Puberty Lesson After Ignoring School's Permission Slip

Screenshot of Seth Meyers discussing Donald Trump
Political News

Seth Meyers Responds To Trump's 'Truly Deranged' Personal Attack Against Him With Hilarious Takedown

Lauren Boebert
Political News

Lauren Boebert Slammed After Photos Of Her Racist ICE-Theme Halloween Costume Emerge

More from News/political-news

protest with flat Earth sign
Kajetan Sumila on Unsplash

People Share The Best Ways To Shut Down A Debate With A Flat Earther Family Member

The Flat Earth conspiracy theory is strictly a modern online movement, rumored to have begun as a prank, that gained momentum among people who mistrust authority through the power of social media.

There is a persistent myth that Europeans in the Middle Ages believed the Earth was flat. But that is a 19th-century fabrication to sell Columbus Day, not historical reality.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicki Minaj; Donald Trump
NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Pushes Back After She's Called Out For Praising Trump's Threat To Nigeria Over Christian Persecution

In his latest round of flinging things at the wall to see what will stick—to distract his base from the Epstein Files, his obvious cognitive decline, the mockery of the United States by the world, and the Republican government shutdown—MAGA Republican President Donald Trump unleashed selective outrage over a Nigerian internal matter on Truth Social.

On Friday afternoon, Trump posted:

Keep ReadingShow less
Vivian Jenna Wilson
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Just Hilariously Fired Back At A Troll Who Asked To Hear Her 'Real Voice'

Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, has once again reminded the internet that she’s not here for anyone’s transphobic nonsense, and she’ll roast you with flair if you try it.

The 21-year-old, one of five children Musk shares with Canadian author Justine Wilson, hails from the tech mogul’s first family—alongside her twin brother Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cynthia Erivo; Jonathan Bailey; Jeff Goldblum
@wickedmovie/Twitter (X); Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images; @wickedmovie/Twitter (X)

Jonathan Bailey's 'Wicked' Castmates Congratulate Him On Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' With Sweet Video

Hear ye, hear ye! People magazine has spoken, and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey made history on Monday as the first openly gay man to be named their "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2025.

Whether he's the charming Fiyero destined to become a scarecrow in Wicked: For Good or wooing maidens as the eldest Bridgerton brother, Jonathan Bailey is nothing short of a rare find, much like an antidote straight out of Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nancy Mace Ripped After Throwing Massive Tantrum Over Lack Of Police Protection At Airport

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace is facing heated criticism after she threw a tantrum and accused airport police in Charleston, South Carolina, of not showing up to protect her ahead of an early morning flight after she allegedly arrived late and at the wrong gate.

Airport police had arranged for Mace, who is also a Republican candidate in the South Carolina governor’s race, to be escorted to her flight upon arrival. However, a mix-up over which vehicle she was traveling in led to confusion, according to an incident report. Officers later found Mace attempting to enter through a doorway typically reserved for flight crew at a TSA security checkpoint.

Keep ReadingShow less