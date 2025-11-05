MTG Just Admitted The Awkward Truth About The Republican Healthcare Plan On 'The View'

Speaking on The View, Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke about sparring with House Speaker Mike Johnson over healthcare—and revealed that the GOP does not have any replacement for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) despite what Johnson and her fellow congressional conservatives tell the public.
Democrats have continued to reject Republicans’ proposed continuing resolution to keep the government open without considering an extension of the premium tax credit that helps subsidize health insurance for people earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
In recent days, Greene has stressed that she doesn't believe the ongoing government shutdown—which has surpassed the one-month mark—"is going to help Republicans in the midterms" despite their blame games over healthcare in particular. She has also weathered criticisms from Republicans who've accused her of becoming "too liberal" in breaking with her party over the shutdown.
Greene said she "yelled at Mike Johnson last week during our GOP conference call" and hopes he is "finally giving a single healthcare policy":
"The country deserves it and it shouldn't be a secret. I shouldn't have to get into a SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] to go find our Republican health insurance plan."
When View co-host Sunny Hostin responded that "there is no plan," Greene turned to her and said:
You know what, you wanna know something? That I believe is the truth. There's a lot of ideas, there's a lot of bills, but there's no consensus. And I think that's a failure. I do."
Greene's comments drew loud applause from the audience.
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Greene confirmed what many have long thought—and they concurred with her criticisms.
During her appearance on the View panel, Greene said she is “really tired of the pissing contest in Washington, D.C., between the men," another jab at Johnson and the many male colleagues who have accused her of going against the Trump administration.
Greene was adamant that "the government has failed all of us" and that "it purely disgusts me, it really does," calling it "an embarrassment to me that we are not in session." She reiterated that she wants "all federal employees to be paid" and "all the programs to be funded."
Greene also announced that she would “not be taking a paycheck” from the Trump administration, arguing that there should be a public list of members of Congress who are still receiving salaries, “because their paychecks are taxpayer-funded.”
She concluded that "weak Republican men"—referring to leadership in the House and Senate—are "not getting our agenda done." The American flag, she said, "is just being ripped to shreds and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together."