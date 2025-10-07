MTG Demands Eyeroll-Worthy Bill Be Passed Before Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was criticized after demanding that her bill making English "the official language of America" be passed ahead of Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.
Bad Bunny will be the first Latin male artist to headline the halftime show, a decision that sparked significant backlash from members of the MAGA movement who have vowed to boycott the event.
At least one far-right figure said Bad Bunny will "further divide" the American people" and suggested that either the right-wing performers Kid Rock or Jason Aldean should headline the show instead.
The singer poked fun at the controversy during his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, speaking part of his opening monologue in his native tongue while acknowledging that the halftime show is "more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us." He joked, switching back to English, that “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”
This infuriated Greene, who took to X with the following message:
"Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime."
"It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America. And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows."
You can see her post below.
Many swiftly mocked her suggestion.
English remains the dominant language in the United States, with 78% of individuals aged 5 and older speaking only English at home, according to a 2023 analysis of Census Bureau data. An additional 14% speak another language at home but report speaking English “very well,” while 9% are not proficient in English.
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring English the official language of the United States—a first in the nation’s history. The order also revokes a Clinton-era directive that had required federal agencies to accommodate individuals with limited English proficiency in their programs.
The White House said "it is in America’s best interest for the Federal Government to designate one—and only one—official language," stressing that "a policy of encouraging the learning and adoption of our national language will make the United States a shared home and empower new citizens to achieve the American dream."
However, the designation of English as the official language does not grant the government the authority to restrict individuals from speaking other languages. Nor does it mean elected officials should ignore non-English-speaking communities.