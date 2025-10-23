NFL Responds To Claims They're Replacing Bad Bunny With George Strait Due To MAGA Outrage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed back against calls from MAGA fans who've circulated a petition demanding that the NFL replace Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime show performer with country singer George Strait.
The petition urges the NFL to have Strait perform at the show, arguing that it’s “pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today.” The petition contends that Bad Bunny does not meet those supposed criteria, even though he is an American citizen.
It reads, in part:
“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt. Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.”
But Strait, who the petition describes as someone who “embodies the heart and soul of American music,” is a significantly less popular pick. The country icon draws about 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, compared with Bad Bunny’s 81.4 million.
Goddell, when approached by The Associated Press, acknowledged the criticism but stressed that the NFL was “confident it’s going to be a great show," saying:
“It’s carefully thought through. I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”
“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value.”
Of Bad Bunny, Goodell said:
“He understands the platform that he’s on and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”
People have also rejected these calls from MAGA fans that Bad Bunny be replaced.
Turning Point USA—the right-wing organization founded by the late activist Charlie Kirk—announced plans to host an “All American Halftime Show” to air opposite NBC’s Super Bowl broadcast and give conservative viewers a viewing alternative.
Performers for the event have yet to be confirmed, but the MAGA-themed show’s website invites visitors to cast votes for “anything in English.”
Bad Bunny hasn't let the criticism bother him. During the season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live earlier this month, he joked that all of his critics have "four months to learn" Spanish if they're that bothered about him singing in his native tongue during football's biggest night.