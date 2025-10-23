Skip to content

Man Goes Viral After 3D-Printing A 6-Pound Phone Case To Combat Screen Addiction

NFL Responds To Claims They're Replacing Bad Bunny With George Strait Due To MAGA Outrage

Bad Bunny; George Strait
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

After a petition spread urging the NFL to replace Bad Bunny as Super Bowl halftime show performer with country singer George Strait, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed back to squash any speculation they'd be caving to MAGA's demands.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 23, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pushed back against calls from MAGA fans who've circulated a petition demanding that the NFL replace Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime show performer with country singer George Strait.

The petition urges the NFL to have Strait perform at the show, arguing that it’s “pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today.” The petition contends that Bad Bunny does not meet those supposed criteria, even though he is an American citizen.

It reads, in part:

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt. Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.”

But Strait, who the petition describes as someone who “embodies the heart and soul of American music,” is a significantly less popular pick. The country icon draws about 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, compared with Bad Bunny’s 81.4 million.

RELATED: MAGA Fans Are Losing Their Minds After Latino Rapper Bad Bunny Is Picked For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Goddell, when approached by The Associated Press, acknowledged the criticism but stressed that the NFL was “confident it’s going to be a great show," saying:

“It’s carefully thought through. I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”
“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value.”

Of Bad Bunny, Goodell said:

“He understands the platform that he’s on and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

People have also rejected these calls from MAGA fans that Bad Bunny be replaced.



Turning Point USA—the right-wing organization founded by the late activist Charlie Kirk—announced plans to host an “All American Halftime Show” to air opposite NBC’s Super Bowl broadcast and give conservative viewers a viewing alternative.

Performers for the event have yet to be confirmed, but the MAGA-themed show’s website invites visitors to cast votes for “anything in English.”

Bad Bunny hasn't let the criticism bother him. During the season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live earlier this month, he joked that all of his critics have "four months to learn" Spanish if they're that bothered about him singing in his native tongue during football's biggest night.

Screenshots from @__mamatay's TikTok video
Mom Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Kids Are Banned From Dentist's Office Due To Their Behavior

Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers
Suzanne Somers' Widower Sparks Debate After Revealing He's Created An AI Robot Clone Of Her

Greg Gutfeld
Fox News Host's Gripe About The 'Slobbering Media' Is An Awkward Self-Own For The Ages

Screenshots of Jeff Daniels and an AI-generated "King Trump" in fighter jet
Jeff Daniels Just Made A Powerful Point About Midwest Voters After Trump's AI Feces-Dropping Video

