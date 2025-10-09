Skip to content

Chicago Pastor Sues ICE After Video Shows Agents On Rooftop Shooting Him In The Head With Pepper Balls

Mike Johnson Slams 'Terrible' Bad Bunny Super Bowl Show—Then Floats Bonkers Replacement

Mike Johnson; Bad Bunny
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told a reporter that he thinks Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show is a "terrible" idea, before naming the "role model" who he would like to see perform instead.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 09, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican House Speaker and self-described Christian nationalist Mike Johnson joined other xenophobic racists in condemning the NFL's choice of Puerto Rican Bad Bunny for Super Bowl LX's halftime show.

His reason?

Johnson told Migrant Insider's Pablo Manríquez:

"I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision in my view, from what I’m hearing."

You can watch the Republican House leader's responses to editor and journalist Manríquez here.

When asked why, Johnson added:

"Well, it sounds like he's not someone who appeals to a broader audience."

Johnson seemingly never considered the possibility that a 53-year-old repressed religious zealot, who once told the world he has his son monitor his pornography consumption, doesn't exactly have his finger on the pulse of pop culture.

From 2020-2023, Bad Bunny was Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world and still holds the title for the most-streamed album of all time, Un Verano Sin Ti, with over 20 billion streams. In 2024, the Puerto Rico born global superstar was the most-streamed Latin artist and third most-streamed artist overall.

The GOP Speaker continued, saying:

"And, I think, you know, there's so many eyes on the Super Bowl, a lot of young, impressionable children."
"And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood, or role models, doing that. Not somebody like this."

Bad Bunny—who just hosted Saturday Night Live and has roles in the movies Bullet Train, Happy Gilmore 2, and Caught Stealing alongside stars like Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, Zöe Kravitz, and Austin Butler—has sold over 111.9 million records worldwide since he first self-published on SoundCloud in 2013.

In comparison, Greenwood—now 82 years old with a career that peaked in the 1980s—has sold only 25 million albums since his debut in 1981.

Johnson, a well-documented parrot for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, was simply regurgitating his leader's own racist commentary. Trump went on Newsmax to whine about the NFL's decision to choose a proven artist with broad global appeal for their 60th Super Bowl, instead of an artist that would resonate with just old, out-of-touch, xenophobic men like Trump

The POTUS routinely vilifies Latinos to distract from his own legal—Epstein files—and presidential—Republican created government shutdown—problems, making the choice of multiple Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny, who primarily performs in Spanish, something he likely took as a challenge to his White nationalist agenda.

In an appearance on Greg Kelly Reports, Trump said:

"I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it—it’s, like, crazy."
"They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."

Greenwood, on the other hand, supplies the performative patriotism to mask the Project 2025 White supremacist, Christian nationalist foundation that Trump’s MAGAsphere is built on. The country artist, whose "God Bless the U.S.A." serves as a defacto MAGA national anthem, recently performed at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service-turned Trump MAGA rally.

People find the MAGA meltdown over Bad Bunny predictable, but amusing.















Bad Bunny is a rich, successful, proud Latino man who speaks Spanish as his first language—all things that terrify men like Johnson and Trump.

