TikToker Sparks Debate After Calling Out Driver's Extremely Bright Headlights For Blinding Her

Whether we are drivers or passengers, we've all experienced that annoying, possibly painful moment of feeling like we're being blinded by a fellow driver whose headlights are far too bright for a standard car on a standard road.
But while most of us complain about it to ourselves and leave it at that, TikToker Alexa McNee stepped up for all of us and called it out.
While driving at night, McNee was illuminated in a jarring combination of bright red taillight glow and jarringly bright headlights peering in through her back windshield.
McNee stated firmly:
"I'm sorry, but if your lights are this bright, I literally cannot f**king see."
The TikToker showed a clip of how bright the headlights looked in her rearview mirror, as well as her driver's side mirror.
While looking at the driver's side mirror, which appeared to be filled with a light equivalent to a construction-grade fog light, she added text to the screen:
"I almost saw God."
Many fellow TikTokers agreed with McNee and shared their similar struggles and experiences.
Some simply lamented with McNee, while others pointed out additional problems that could arise from strong headlights, like driving at night with an astigmatism, or driving a smaller car whose line of sight is perfectly aligned with a larger vehicle's headlights.
@alexamcnee/TikTok
But for others, this video opened up a whole conversation about automobile regulations and driver safety.
After all, other colored lights, like the blue LEDs that were popular that people tried to get away with in the early 2000s, are still prohibited, and in most states, drivers have very limited options when it comes to tinting their windows, unless they can acquire a medical note that justifies the modification.
These headlights might be stronger, longer-lasting, and more affordable, but just like every other modification, limits need to be put in place—and currently, the limit seems to be too darn high for many drivers.
Though we don't talk about this inconvenience very often, overly bright headlights could be enough to compromise a person's vision to the point of being dangerous on the road, through no fault of their own.
This is clearly something that needs to be addressed, because while a person might feel safer with brighter lights because they feel like they can see more of the road and what's going on around them, they could be creating new dangers without even realizing it.