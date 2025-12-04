Skip to content

Bride's Friends Surprise Her With Montage Video Of All Her Exes At Bachelorette Party—And People Are Mortified

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikToker Sparks Debate After Calling Out Driver's Extremely Bright Headlights For Blinding Her

Screenshots from @alexamcnee's TikTok video
@alexamcnee/TikTok

TikToker Alexa McNee shared her frustration over the ultra-bright headlights of the car behind her on the road at night—and it sparked a debate about automobile regulations and safety.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 04, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Whether we are drivers or passengers, we've all experienced that annoying, possibly painful moment of feeling like we're being blinded by a fellow driver whose headlights are far too bright for a standard car on a standard road.

But while most of us complain about it to ourselves and leave it at that, TikToker Alexa McNee stepped up for all of us and called it out.

While driving at night, McNee was illuminated in a jarring combination of bright red taillight glow and jarringly bright headlights peering in through her back windshield.

McNee stated firmly:

"I'm sorry, but if your lights are this bright, I literally cannot f**king see."

The TikToker showed a clip of how bright the headlights looked in her rearview mirror, as well as her driver's side mirror.

While looking at the driver's side mirror, which appeared to be filled with a light equivalent to a construction-grade fog light, she added text to the screen:

"I almost saw God."

You can watch the video here:

@alexamcnee

this was actually so bad my eyes were messed up the whole way home #fyp

Many fellow TikTokers agreed with McNee and shared their similar struggles and experiences.

Some simply lamented with McNee, while others pointed out additional problems that could arise from strong headlights, like driving at night with an astigmatism, or driving a smaller car whose line of sight is perfectly aligned with a larger vehicle's headlights.

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

But for others, this video opened up a whole conversation about automobile regulations and driver safety.

After all, other colored lights, like the blue LEDs that were popular that people tried to get away with in the early 2000s, are still prohibited, and in most states, drivers have very limited options when it comes to tinting their windows, unless they can acquire a medical note that justifies the modification.

These headlights might be stronger, longer-lasting, and more affordable, but just like every other modification, limits need to be put in place—and currently, the limit seems to be too darn high for many drivers.

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

@alexamcnee/TikTok

Though we don't talk about this inconvenience very often, overly bright headlights could be enough to compromise a person's vision to the point of being dangerous on the road, through no fault of their own.

This is clearly something that needs to be addressed, because while a person might feel safer with brighter lights because they feel like they can see more of the road and what's going on around them, they could be creating new dangers without even realizing it.

Latest News

Screenshots from ​@navaermind's TikTok video
Trending

New 'Camera Flipping Trend' On TikTok Called Out For Just Being Straight-Up Bullying

'Matt Rife: Unwrapped - A Christmas Crowd Work Special'
Celebrities

Netflix Under Fire After Preview For Matt Rife's New Christmas Special Autoplays With Santa Spoiler For Kids

Two people standing next to each other on a bridge under black umbrellas
Trending

People Reveal The First Sign They Noticed That Their Partner Was Cheating On Them

Two people scuba diving by coral surrounded by fish
Trending

Things People Are Glad They Tried Once But Would Never Do Again

More from Trending

Two people scuba diving by coral surrounded by fish
man in black wet suit diving on water with school of fish
Photo by Aviv Perets on Unsplash

Things People Are Glad They Tried Once But Would Never Do Again

"Don't knock it till you've tried it", as the saying goes.

Indeed, one can never be too sure whether they like something or not until they've tried it themselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
Abby Lee Miller (left) and Neil Patrick Harris (right)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Abby Lee Miller Just Posted A Bizarrely-Edited Selfie With Neil Patrick Harris—And His Reaction Is All Of Us

Holy Facetune, Batman.

Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller may have just earned herself a permanent spot at the top of the pyramid, and not for choreography. This time, it’s for posting what might be the most chaotic celebrity selfie of 2025: a heavily blurred, aggressively yassified Instagram photo of herself and Neil Patrick Harris.

Keep ReadingShow less
raccoon; break-in at Ashland ABC Store in Virginia
Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance/Getty Images; Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

Photo Of Drunk Raccoon That Broke Into Liquor Store And Passed Out In Bathroom Goes Viral

This week in Virginia, someone broke into the Ashland ABC Store. The perpetrator targeted the liquor store's bottom shelf, knocking items to the floor and leaving behind a trail of broken glass and spilled alcohol.

The perpetrator also reportedly drank some of the liquor, and instead of fleeing the scene, ended up too intoxicated to leave and instead passed out in the store's restroom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Rogan
American Alchemy

Joe Rogan Just Shared His Bonkers Theory About The Second Coming Of Jesus—And It's Not Going Over Well With Fans

Okay Joe, put down the blunt.

Podcaster Joe Rogan has pretty much never met a ridiculous conspiracy theory he didn't immediately jump onto, but his latest idea is bonkers on a level that even his most devoted fans are not having.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Kelly; Pete Hegseth
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mark Kelly Rips Pete Hegseth's Hypocrisy After Video Of Hegseth Saying U.S. Troops Can't Obey 'Unlawful Orders' Resurfaces

The United States Manual of Courts-Martial states all service members have a duty to disobey an order that "a [person] of ordinary sense and understanding would know to be illegal," thus negating a defense plea of superior orders.

Superior orders—a.k.a. the "just following orders"—defense had been used by United States military members in the past with varying success, but was changed irrevocably by the Nuremberg trials that followed World War II.

Keep ReadingShow less