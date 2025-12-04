Skip to content
People Are Spitting Up Milk On Their Partners To See If They're Ready For Kids In Gross New Trend

People are filming themselves spitting up milk all over their partners as part of a new relationship test to see if they're ready to be a parent—and it's both gross and kind of hilarious.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 04, 2025
When you're in a long-term relationship or get married, a question that will naturally come up is whether you intend to have kids, and when.

While everyone who wants to have children will be ready at their own pace, sometimes it's hard to tell if we're really, truly ready.

So, of course, the internet's solution was to create a new couple's test, a prank in which women cuddle up with their partners and then pretend to "spit up" milk on them to see how they'll react and to see if they're really ready for some of the more gross aspects of taking care of a baby.

Some of these women have really leaned into the trend by either having fairly large quantities of milk in their mouth so that they can spit up a lot on their partner or by hugging their partner by the head, so that when they "spit up," the milk runs down their face.

Tristan Melano, a popular love life coach on Instagram, became aware of the trend and noted the many shocked, laughing, and absolutely grossed out reactions people were having to being "spit up" on by their partners.

In one Instagram post, Melano collected a series of different reactions to the trend and joked:

"Don't believe their word for it when asking [if they're ready to have kids]; just put them to the test."
"What do you think? Are they ready to be a dad, and if so, which ones?"

You can watch the video here and decide for yourself:

Before moving on, what did you think of this trend? Is it funny? Is it gross? Is it a good way of approaching a conversation about some of the less-talked-about aspects of parenting?

The Instagram thread was deeply divided between "hilarious" and "gross" camps.

Some simply could not help but to laugh and point out their favorite moments.

But some found this to be extremely gross.

There's a big difference between a young baby spitting up when they don't have a choice, as well as the amount on average they will spit up. But to be spit up on, even jokingly, by a romantic partner, by choice, and in larger quantities, felt like a major boundary push to some.

It might be hard to tell whether someone is truly ready to have a kid, but people seem to have been figuring out the answer to this question for decades and centuries without the assistance of a social media trend or wasted milk.

Maybe it's funny for some, but it's quite unnecessary for others.

