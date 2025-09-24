Anthropologie Just Helped A TikToker Prank Her Boyfriend With A Hilarious Rock Decor Bit—And People Are Applauding

It's safe to say that prank culture has grown exponentially thanks to social media, and in many cases, these pranks are emotionally and psychologically harmful to relationships, if not physically dangerous, too.

But every once in a while, a prank comes along that is so genuinely wholesome and good that it...well, it rocks.

It all started with TikToker Phoebe Adams, who picked out an attractive rock outside, packed it up, and then pretended that a package from Anthropologie had been delivered.

Adams excitedly invited her boyfriend into the room, exclaiming to him that her decorative rock had finally arrived. When he seemed dumbfounded by the idea, she tried to sell him on it, explaining that it was sourced from "in the ground" and "one of a kind."

Though he was still not over the idea that his girlfriend had spent money on a rock, he asked her how much it cost, and she was nonchalant as she explained that it "wasn't that expensive" and had been on sale, before revealing that she had spent $150. On a rock.

Adams' boyfriend became increasingly perplexed, so much so that he didn't even notice her break character and laugh into the camera several times.

You can watch the original video here:

@phoebeadams112 His full on crash out at the end HAHA

Fellow TikTokers were tickled by the prank and gave Adams advice about how to keep it going.

She first borrowed a suggestion from one TikToker who told her to have a friend come over and recognize the "Anthropologie rock."

Adams managed to recruit her mother, who immediately recognized the rock on her hallway end table and exclaimed that she wanted one and had been looking everywhere for one.

Adams' boyfriend, in the meantime, could not believe this was still a thing and that these Anthropologie rocks were so popular.

You can watch Adams' video with her mom here:

@phoebeadams112 Replying to @Sydni my mom wants the anthro rock too 😂

Adams later stepped it up a notch when the couple was visiting her parents' house. She recognized and complimented her mom on her Anthropologie rock, and her mom shared how she appreciated the "aura" it gave the kitchen.

As Adams' boyfriend got worked up again, her dad chimed in, agreeing with her mother, which only perplexed Adams' boyfriend more.

You can watch Adams' video at her parents' house here:

@phoebeadams112 Replying to @Allison0923 Dan can’t escape the rock hahaha

Fellow TikTokers appreciated the long game and advised how to keep the prank going.

In the meantime, Anthropologie had been watching the prank unfold and had a few tricks, or rocks, up their sleeve.

Behind the scenes, Anthropologie reached out to Phoebe Adams and agreed to partner with her to keep the prank going. When Adams agreed to bring her boyfriend into one of their store locations, they had an "AnthroRock" display ready, complete with lovely rock arrangements, a range of rocks for sale, and—of course—slashed prices.

You can see the video here:

@phoebeadams112 Can’t wait to add to my Anthro rock collection!!! Thank you @Anthropologie #AnthroPartner

Anthropologie even released their own promotional TikTok for their new AnthroRock, as well as the possibility to win an AnthroRock giveaway.

@anthropologieofficial the season's hottest décor: ROCKS 🪨 #anthropologierock

Anthropologie was very proud of themselves.

Fans were cackling by this point.

Phoebe Adams has continued the prank since then, trying to convince her boyfriend that she needs more rocks to balance out the symmetry of her interior decorating, and gifting him with his own AnthroRock so they can be "rock twins."

To make it even better, her boyfriend's mom got in on the fun, too, sharing how she had multiple uses for decorating with her AnthroRock in her phone, including a very tasteful arrangement with a house plant.

You can see Adams' video with her boyfriend's mom here.

@phoebeadams112 Replying to @Snoophuley ×͜× I’m glad she was able to grab one before they were sold out 😂

This is one of those jokes that could easily keep on going, and other than driving Adams' boyfriend a little nuts, it's totally wholesome and harmless.