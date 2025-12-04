Skip to content

Netflix Under Fire After Preview For Matt Rife's New Christmas Special Autoplays With Santa Spoiler For Kids

Things People Are Glad They Tried Once But Would Never Do Again

Reddit user wheregoodideasgotodi asked: "What are you glad you tried once, but will absolutely never do again?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisDec 04, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

"Don't knock it till you've tried it", as the saying goes.

Indeed, one can never be too sure whether they like something or not until they've tried it themselves.

In some cases, they might realize they've been missing out on something for years, and find their new favorite hobby, food, TV show, or travel destination.

Other times, they may realize that they were right, and some things just aren't for them.

Redditor wheregoodideasgotodi was curious to learn about all the things people could write off after giving it a go, leading them to ask:

"What are you glad you tried once, but will absolutely never do again?"

"Under The Sea"...

"Scuba diving.

"Not juicy, but the thing was I was in southeast Asia (Philippines, specifically) and I have a pacemaker."

"The opportunity came up and I wanted to try it, but had no way of contacting my cardiologist and getting a response in time to make sure that it was even an option for me."

"I tried to google it, but classic internet gave me a whole mixed bag of information."

"So, I decided to risk it and give it a go."

"It was magical! I saw corals and schools of fish."

"I even saw an octopus!"

"The guy took me pretty deep."

"Anyway, next time I had an appointment with my doctor I casually asked him if scuba diving was an option for me and he said technically yes, but my device can’t take very much pressure so they generally recommend snorkeling."

"He, knowing me well, asked me if I did it already and how far down I went."

"He was appalled when I told him."

"So, glad I took the risk because if I had gone through the proper channels I would’ve missed out on an amazing experience and now I know I will never get to do it again, so I am glad I did it."

" I was not expecting this comment to blow up like this."

"Thanks for the upvotes."- Opposite-Act-7413

Life On The Open Road...

"Travelling as a backpacker."

"Glad I experienced it, but f*ck that sh*t."

"I am not able to deal with having strangers in my space 24/7."

"Travel is fun when I have a private space to go back to at the end of a day but constantly sharing living and bedding space with people I don't know makes me anxious as f*ck."- guitareatsman

Not Everything Is Worth The Effort...

"Making filo."

"Glad I made it and it was good (made it into baklava), but would rather just buy premade dough."

"I usually buy puff pastry as well."

"Croissants are worth making from scratch."- MischaBurns

It's Not How You Start, It's How You Finish

"Dropping out of college taught me a lot of things while I was away- primarily how I did not want to drop out of college."

"Finishing my degree in spring of 2027."- fruitytonic

So Much For Sailing The Seven Seas...

"Joining the Navy."- Dammage518

"My husband said NAVY—Never Again Volunteer Yourself."- linsonlog

Home Is Where The Heart Is

"Live in Korea."

"I 'tried it' as a student who was studying abroad."

"If I tried it again, it would be as an adult in the workforce and f*ck that."- labe225

Especially After Seeing 127 Hours...

"Caving."

"Not the walking into a space type, but the crawling from one side to the other and having to return through the exact same narrow, crawling space."

"Descending and crawling into trauma should be illegal."- fromvanisle

Um...

"Welding with a pencil, I lit myself on fire, and for the work that goes into it, it's not worth it."- Dramatic_Rhubarb_387

"Oh How I Want To Be In That Number"... Or Not...

"Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It was a blast to do it once in my early 20s, but I have zero desire to do it again."

"It’s like a crowded sidewalk frat party, and this mix of smells made it one and done for me."- wdkrebs

GERONIMO!

"Sky diving."- FlatwormFlat8443

"Certified skydiver here…it’s a lot of fun but IMHO a money pit that doesn’t reward you as many other hobbies can."

"You get tempted to do either more dangerous things or more elaborate ones (group jumps), and there’s just no particular payday like getting more fit or skilled to where it can matter or apply outside of that."

"And it takes loads of jumps to get there, so you’re tens of thousands of dollars in the hole, and you also have to live in the right areas or travel to do the coolest stuff."

"Really limiting."- OlasNah

So Much Better On TV...

"Watch the NYE countdown in the middle of Times Square."

"Thirteen hours of standing still in the cold, not able to leave our area."

"Listening to the performers practice bits and pieces of their sets for TV."

"Being surrounded by screaming & yelling people all around you for hours and hours."

"Not being able to walk because of standing still for so long."

"It was a great experience, but I don't want or need to do it again."

"Now, watching the NYE countdown on TV every year makes it more meaningful since I was there."- Calm_Palms_41

Some People Truly Have One True Love...

"Marrying."

"My one and only marriage ended with his passing in 2023."

"We were 39 happy years together."- nofaves

They're So Cute When They're Little

"Held a baby lion at a roadside place."

"I was younger and didn’t think beyond BEBE LION, but in retrospect, it was clearly not helpful to fund that sort of thing."

"Post-tiger-king clarity."- coloredchalk

Some People Prefer To Wait In The Lodge...

"Mountain Biking."

"Exhilaratingly fun, but I almost fell down a mountain and died. I'll never forget it, for good and bad reasons but I'll never do it again either."

"Now put snow on that mountain and give me a board and we're chillin!"- Twinblades713

One Of The Lucky Ones

"Homelessness."

"Taught me how to survive, be grateful, be focused, and be cautious with my life."

"Gave me my will to live back."

"I never want to do it again, ever."- Sufficient_Break_532

Be it eating broccoli or jumping out of a plane, you can never be sure whether or not you like or loathe something until you've tried it at least once.

Though let's be honest, who on earth would say no to the chance to hold a lion cub!

