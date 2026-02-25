Skip to content

Blizzard Reporter Caught Off Guard When Interview Snowballs Into Rant About Predatory Landlords In NYC

The Men's Hockey Team Just Let Donald Trump Wear One Of Their Gold Medals—And The Jokes Came Pouring In

Screenshots of Donald Trump receiving gold medal from Team USA men's hockey team
@RonFilipkowski/X

While visiting Trump in the Oval Office after their Olympic win, Trump was handed a gold medal to try on...and everyone had a joke at Trump's expense.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 25, 2026
President Donald Trump was widely mocked after the U.S. men's hockey team arrived in Washington fresh off their victory at the Winter Olympics and handed him a gold medal to try on.

Trump has been flattered with gifts and cozied up to by energy lobbyists in recent months—he even received a "peace prize" from FIFA once upon a time—so his reaction here is really something.

Trump said:

"That's very cool. I never thought I’d have this on.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

The narcissism was as nauseating as ever—and many commenters made the same joke.

The team's visit to the White House was dogged by controversy when Trump phoned them Sunday night to invite them to attend his State of the Union address and quipped that failing to invite the women as well might get him impeached.

Americans had beaten Canada to claim gold in Thursday’s Olympic women’s hockey final but Trump didn't celebrate that when he said the following via speakerphone while FBI Director Kash Patel visited the team:

"I’ll tell you what, I just told my people two minutes ago, I said, we’re giving the State of the Union speech Tuesday night. I could send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night."
"We’ll get Kash or we’ll get the military to get you guys. What would really be cool, and we’ll do the White House next time, we’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys. And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?”
“I do believe that I would probably be impeached [if the women’s team was not invited]."

The day after that phone call, a USA Hockey spokesperson said the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team would decline Trump's invitation:

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement. Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”
“They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

Not all of the men attended the gathering at the White House. Neither Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets, Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jackson LaCombe of the Anaheim Ducks, Brock Nelson of the Colorado Avalanche, nor Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars attended.

Abdellatif and Sandra Hafraoui
@LePapillonBleu2/X

New Jersey MAGA Couple Slams Trump For 'Ruining Our Lives' After Husband Gets Detained By ICE

Abdellatif and Sandra Hafraoui are a New Jersey couple that backed President Donald Trump, and they estimate they've paid $50,000 in legal fees since ICE agents detained Abdellatif despite initially believing the Trump administration's immigration crackdown would only "focus on criminals."

In fact, Sandra is furious at the man she voted for three times and believes he is "ruining" their lives.

Flavor Flav; Donald Trump
Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images

Flavor Flav Shades Trump With Epic Invitation To US Women's Hockey Team For A 'Real Celebration'

Legendary rapper Flavor Flav is a co-founder of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted group Public Enemy. He later gained reality TV fame as the star of the VH1 dating show Flavor of Love.

But in recent years, Flavor Flav has been best known in pop culture as an enthusiastic hype man for Team USA at the Olympics, especially the often overlooked teams. For the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, he sponsored the entire women's water polo team.

Screenshot of Jon Stewart discussing Kash Patel
@TheDailyShow/X

Jon Stewart Says What We're All Thinking About Kash Patel After USA Hockey Locker Room Video Goes Viral

After FBI Director Kash Patel made headlines for chugging a beer and wearing a gold medal in the locker room of the USA Men's Olympics Hockey team following their gold medal win at the Winter Olympics, Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked him profusely, saying what we're all thinking about the display.

In footage circulated online by William Turton of ProPublica, Patel appears to down a bottle of beer, throw his arms up, and slam his fist on a table in celebration. Moments later, Matthew Tkachuk of Team USA is seen placing his medal around Patel’s neck, after which Patel joins the victorious hockey players in singing "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by Toby Keith.

Screenshot of Bess Kalb; Donald Trump
C-SPAN; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former 'Jimmy Kimmel' Writer Epically Fires Back At 'Bruised Skin' Trump In Blistering Congressional Testimony

Bess Kalb, a former writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, criticized President Donald Trump during a hearing on Capitol Hill called “Silencing Dissent: The First Amendment Under Attack,” saying the president is the program's "best and worst audience" with "inexplicably bruised" and "very thin" skin.

Kalb's appearance is no accident given how much Jimmy Kimmel Live! has offended Trump's sensibilities over the years—and how he tried to pull it off the air last year.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, sporting the character’s signature yellow suit and intense glare.
Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman Shares Hilariously Wolverine-esque Bedhead Photo—And We Totally See It

It turns out you can take the mutant out of the X-Men, but you can’t take the X-Men out of your morning bedhead.

After 25 years of playing the iconic clawed hero, Hugh Jackman woke up this week to a truly meta realization: he didn’t need a wig, a wind machine, or a Hollywood glam squad to look like Wolverine. He just needed a pillow. And maybe, moving forward, a satin bonnet.

