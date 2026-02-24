Jon Stewart Says What We're All Thinking About Kash Patel After USA Hockey Locker Room Video Goes Viral

After FBI Director Kash Patel made headlines for chugging a beer and wearing a gold medal in the locker room of the USA Men's Olympics Hockey team following their gold medal win at the Winter Olympics, Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked him profusely, saying what we're all thinking about the display.
In footage circulated online by William Turton of ProPublica, Patel appears to down a bottle of beer, throw his arms up, and slam his fist on a table in celebration. Moments later, Matthew Tkachuk of Team USA is seen placing his medal around Patel’s neck, after which Patel joins the victorious hockey players in singing "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by Toby Keith.
You can see what happened in the video below.
Patel was defensive following reports of his partying, taking to X to ridicule "the concerned media" and saying he "was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys."
You can see what Patel wrote below.
At the start of Monday’s show, Stewart opened with a bleak portrayal of the national mood before showing a clip of Jack Hughes scoring the game-winning goal for Team USA:
“This country is in such emotional turmoil right now. A feeling that we are one nation divided, under siege. That perhaps we have crossed a Rubicon of this great American experiment, and that we, slowly and inexorably, are sliding into the abyss of fallen and broken democracies. But then!”
“We’re back, motherf**ker! I know the powerful elites remain unaccountable, but he put the thing behind that other guy! This country was sinking into a cesspool we couldn’t recover from, but he put the vulcanised rubber disc behind the lord of the net!"
"It was so unifying! There is nothing that can take away from the joyous moment as all Americans celebrate this incredible — wait, what the f**k?”
He then showed a clip of Patel, remarking:
“Is that FBI director Kash Patel? Are they putting a medal on FBI director Kash Patel? Is Kash Patel a Make-a-Wish man?”
[stuttering] “Is that–? What is this? How did–? Why is that–?"
“I mean, I, listen, I’m not trying to diminish his condition. There is currently no cure for crazy eyes. Crazy eyes, for when you want to turn every picture into some sort of meth-fueled mugshot.”
You can hear what Stewart said in the video below.
People loved Stewart's shade—and criticized Patel themselves.
Patel has not responded to Stewart just yet but something tells us he might be throwing a fit, knowing him.