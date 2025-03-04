Jon Stewart Rips Musk Over His 'Bullsh*t' Excuse For Backing Out Of 'Daily Show' Interview Offer

Last week, Republican President Donald Trump's advisor and major financial backer, Elon Musk, responded to a post on X that suggested the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) kinda sorta leader—the White House officially downplayed his role—sit down with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show to discuss the temporary agency Trump established.

Stewart had been very critical of DOGE on his program in a fiery takedown that included an unintended injury to Stewart's hand.

Musk responded that he wanted to go on the Comedy Central program—and would—on the one condition that his interview would air unedited.

So when is Musk scheduled to appear?

In Monday's The Daily Show opening monologue, Stewart let his audience know, stating:

"If I can just pick up something from the last time that I was out here, I'd made a bit of a critique of Elon Musk and the DOGE program."

After a few jokes about the on-set injury Stewart had suffered, the host continued:



"We had some critiques about DOGE. After the show, Governor Musk tweeted—or X'd, I guess—that he would like to come on here and talk to me as long as the show airs unedited. So I thought about it."





Pausing for a few more jokes, Stewart said:

"But after thinking about his offer, I thought, hey, that's actually how the in-studio interviews normally are, is unedited."

"So sure, we'd be delighted. As a matter of fact, let me sweeten or sweeten the pot."

"The interview can be 15 minutes. It can be an hour. It can be 2 hours, whatever."

"So I am game. I think it will be a very interesting conversation."

But unsurprising to anyone familiar with Musk’s history of boasting big then delivering nothing, Stewart found his invitation was going to be rejected.

Stewart told his live audience:

"But then I checked X again. And I saw another tweet from Elon, because you can't not."

"And he then said—after saying I'd like to come on—'Jon Stewart cannot be trusted', and that I am a propagandist, and—–"

The audience audibly booed Musk’s excuses.

After acknowledging their reaction, Stewart continued:

"...and that I am not bipartisan."





Responding to Musk’s criticism, Stewart quipped:

"Again, the guy who custom made his own Dark MAGA hat that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the President who he spent $270 million to elect, thinks I'm just too partisan."

"I'm really not sure what he thinks 'bipartisan' means, but it's generally not, 'I support Donald Trump and also Germany's AFD party'."

"That's not bipartisan. That's just the same sh*t."

Addressing Musk directly, Stewart stated:

"Look, Elon, I do have some criticisms about DOGE. I support, in general, the idea of efficiency and delivering better services to the American public in cheaper and more efficient ways."

"And if you want to come on and talk about it on the show, great. If you don't want to, sure."

"But can we just drop the pretense that you won't do it because I don't measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times?"

"Because quite frankly—that's bullsh*t."

"You know it, I know it."

"It's bullsh*t."

You can watch a clip of the segment here from X:

Or a longer version from YouTube:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

People were unsurprised that Musk changed his mind about facing off with Stewart.































Stewart is hardly the only critic of Musk’s seemingly unfettered access to government data and the personal information of Americans.

But if anyone expects Musk to discuss his methodology or justify his actions, holding their breath is ill-advised.