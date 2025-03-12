Bill Burr Just Destroyed 'Idiot' Elon Musk While Explaining Why People Shouldn't Fear Him

Stand-up comedian Bill Burr quashed fears about tech billionaire Elon Musk being any sort of a threat to Americans in a no-holds-barred rant on NPR’s Fresh Air podcast.
The Tesla CEO wasn't the only target of Burr's ire.
He went after liberals having "no teeth" and whining about "that idiot Elon Musk" and his unhinged behavior.
Burr said that his goal right now in comedy was to get people to "stop yelling at each other" and get them to realize their gripe is aimed at "a select group of nerds eating their raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts" while the rest of us were "getting pushed down."
With his New England rage-branded humor, Burr tore liberals, explaining why he hates them, especially in their response to Musk-related news headlines like his infamous twice-gestured Sieg Heil at Republican President Donald Trump's inauguration.
"They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!’ " said Burr of the pearl-clutching from liberals.
"I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country? Because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn't he leave?"
Social media users were in stitches over Burr's description of Musk.
The "comedian's comedian" is famous for his ragey humor, which was on full display when he recently shredded conservative pundit Ben Shapiro for calling him "woke" in response to his comments about insurance CEO's being afraid after the fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson by alleged gunman Luigi Mangione.
Burr also didn't hold back after Howie Mandel put him on the spot in January when he brought in surprise guest star Smashing Pumpkins' guitarist Billy Corgan on the Howie Does Stuff podcast to discuss how Corgan and Burr may have the same father.
Burr called Mandel an "a**hole" and aimed his frustration at Corgan, who was convinced that Burr was open to discussing their supposed family ties.
Burr stopped by the Fresh Air podcast to promote his new one-hour special on Hulu, Drop Dead Years.
Described as "what might be his most personal and introspective hour yet," Burr will tackle "everything from male sadness to dating advice."
Drop Dead Years begins streaming on Hulu on March 14.