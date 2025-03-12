Skip to content

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Skewers Trump With Brutal Jab About Falling Stock Market

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bill Burr Just Destroyed 'Idiot' Elon Musk While Explaining Why People Shouldn't Fear Him

Bill Burr; Elon Musk
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/GettyImages, SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The comedian explained on NPR's Fresh Air why he doesn't think liberals should be afraid to push back on the X CEO in a brutal rant.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiMar 12, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Stand-up comedian Bill Burr quashed fears about tech billionaire Elon Musk being any sort of a threat to Americans in a no-holds-barred rant on NPR’s Fresh Air podcast.

The Tesla CEO wasn't the only target of Burr's ire.

He went after liberals having "no teeth" and whining about "that idiot Elon Musk" and his unhinged behavior.

Burr said that his goal right now in comedy was to get people to "stop yelling at each other" and get them to realize their gripe is aimed at "a select group of nerds eating their raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts" while the rest of us were "getting pushed down."

With his New England rage-branded humor, Burr tore liberals, explaining why he hates them, especially in their response to Musk-related news headlines like his infamous twice-gestured Sieg Heil at Republican President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!’ " said Burr of the pearl-clutching from liberals.

"I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country? Because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn't he leave?"

You can listen to the bit here.

Social media users were in stitches over Burr's description of Musk.











The "comedian's comedian" is famous for his ragey humor, which was on full display when he recently shredded conservative pundit Ben Shapiro for calling him "woke" in response to his comments about insurance CEO's being afraid after the fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson by alleged gunman Luigi Mangione.

Burr also didn't hold back after Howie Mandel put him on the spot in January when he brought in surprise guest star Smashing Pumpkins' guitarist Billy Corgan on the Howie Does Stuff podcast to discuss how Corgan and Burr may have the same father.

Burr called Mandel an "a**hole" and aimed his frustration at Corgan, who was convinced that Burr was open to discussing their supposed family ties.

Burr stopped by the Fresh Air podcast to promote his new one-hour special on Hulu, Drop Dead Years.

Described as "what might be his most personal and introspective hour yet," Burr will tackle "everything from male sadness to dating advice."

Drop Dead Years begins streaming on Hulu on March 14.

Latest News

Sarah McBride
Political News

GOP Rep. Abruptly Adjourns Hearing After Being Called Out For Misgendering Trans Rep.

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report
Environment

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Reporter Instantly Fact-Checks Karoline Leavitt After She Proves She Doesn't Know What A Tariff Is

Jay Graber; Mark Zuckerberg
Trending

Bluesky CEO Takes Iconic Jab At Mark Zuckerberg With Message On Her T-Shirt

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey and MAGA fan in the crowd
Dropkick Murphys/YouTube, @Wampadude (Jeremy)/X

Trump-Hating Punk Band Makes Epic Wager With Fan After Spotting His MAGA Apparel

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey made a friendly wager at a recent show with a fan standing among concertgoers who was sporting a MAGA shirt.

The Celtic punk band from Quincy, Massachusetts, are vocal critics of Republican President Donald Trump. The pro-union musicians support the working class and proudly hawk 100% union-made T-shirts to support American laborers.

Keep ReadingShow less
RFK Jr. with Sean Hannity at a Steak 'n Shake
Fox News

RFK Jr. Raves About Steak 'N Shake In Bizarre Fox News Interview—And The Grift Is Real

Here's another bizarro event on everyone's 2025 bingo card that nobody saw coming.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. dined at a Steak 'n Shake and raved about their french fries after the fast food chain announced that it had swapped out seed oils for beef tallow to fry their fries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Tuberville
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tuberville Ripped After Downplaying Stock Market Plunge With Bonkers Excuse

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was criticized after he deflected concerns about the recent stock market crash amid President Donald Trump's tariff war, claiming that it was bound to happen because the market was simply "over-bloated."

The S&P 500 stumbled as investors struggled to keep up with shifting tariff announcements from President Donald Trump. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy pushed the index close to a technical correction—a 10% drop from its recent high.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Screenshot of Elon Musk
Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Fox Business

Buttigieg Calls Out GOP's Hypocrisy After Musk Says Cutting Social Security Is 'The Big One'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized Republicans' hypocrisy after billionaire Elon Musk said in an interview with Fox Business that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is "the big one to eliminate" as part of his slash-and-burn approach to cutting federal spending.

Musk’s remarks came during an interview with host Larry Kudlow, responding to a question about the possibility of a report addressing waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man kissing woman's forehead
Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash

The Most Wholesome Things People's Partners Do For Them

We've all seen those couples who are so obviously happy and look like they will last forever.

But any truly healthy couple will tell you that the quality of the relationship isn't in the grand, super obvious gestures that everyone can see. It's in the little moments and small, quiet acts that should actually be everyone's relationship goals.

Keep ReadingShow less