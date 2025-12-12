Skip to content

Trump Official Tries To Claim Antifa Is Top National 'Threat'—Then Flails Over Simple Questions

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People's Best 'F—k This, I Don't Get Paid Enough' Work Experiences

yellow note with "I QUIT!" on keyboard
Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Reddit user MidnightPandaX asked: "What happened at your work that made you go 'F*ck this, I don't get paid enough'?"

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 12, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

In 1977, singer and songwriter Johnny Paycheck scored a mega hit with his working-class anthem, "Take This Job and Shove It."

The lyrics embodied the sentiments of workers and their ultimate fantasy of telling off their boss, as the chorus said:

"You better not try to stand in my way,"
"As I'm a-walking out the door,"
"Take this job and shove it,"
"I ain't working here no more!"

In modern times people refer to something being above their pay grade or not getting paid enough to do a specific task at their jobs.

Reddit user MidnightPandaX asked:

"What happened at your work that made you go 'F*ck this, I don't get paid enough'?"

Loyalty Test

"I’ve never received a review or raise in the 5+ years I’ve been at my current job. When brought up I received blank stares and they questioned my loyalty."

~ RickySpanish74

Unsafe

"I worked in book retail in the 1990s - 2004. A man in an Australian cork dangle Crocodile Dundee hat came in and asked me how many Harry Potter books had ever been sold."

"When I didn’t know the answer, he called me a stupid little c-word and swung at me closed fist over the counter. I ducked. And ran for the staff room."

"My manager wanted to ream me out for leaving a line of customers behind him. I was on £5.25 an hour."

~ DynestraKittenface

Scut Work

"I worked for a video distance learning program in the 80s-90s."

"I had a cool job doing some computer graphics and video production, but I also had to recycle hundreds (thousands?) of VHS tapes that had to be de-labeled, and the stickers did NOT come off easily.

"One day in frustration I just blurted out 'can't we hire somebody to do this‽‽.' My boss smiled at me and said 'we did'."

~ neoprenewedgie

Games

"When I was in college, I worked a retail job, and I always got stuck on the closing shift. The store had a policy that you needed 2 departments' worth of people there with the manager when they locked up the store."

"My department had the most individual items (lots of small components), so repricing and restocking always took forever, so we were basically always stuck there until the very end (generally about 3 hours after our scheduled clock off because there's always 1 other department that, for one reason or another, had a very long closing each day)."

"One day we decided we would work our a**es off getting everything ready so we can leave on time for once. We get to 15 minutes before the normal clock-out time, and our supervisor goes and gets the manager to do a walk-through and OK us to leave."

"He says there's something wrong, but when we ask him what it is, he refuses to tell us. We proceed to spend the next hour trying to find anything out of place, and find nothing."

"Finally, once we are the last department not finished, he tells us. Turns out literally 1 f*cking item on one of the end caps wasn't straight (it was slightly crooked)."

"I literally screamed in his face, chucked my badge at him, and walked out the emergency exit."

~ skavinger5882

No Pay

"I had a job that didn’t pay us during the holidays. Working a full time job that claimed they 'didn’t have the money right now to pay all of their employees'."

"It was a small 'mom and pop' type employer, so I get that times were hard, but damn that sucked. We went 3 weeks without a pay check."

"Caused me to fall behind on rent, car payment, and paying back my student loans. I left that place as quickly as I could land something else."

~ Throw-a-weigh5

Thief

"I had money stolen from my tip jar by a new employee multiple times. My boss said to wait for him to do it again so I'd have proof."

"I said f*ck that and quit. That same employee was fired two weeks later after having stolen from other employees, including the boss himself."

"The whole store shut down a few weeks later because other employees quit en masse. My new job pays twice as much with half the stress."

"If you're reading this, Austin, thanks for being a piece of sh*t. Turns out it made my life better."

~ Hereiampostingagain

Spies

"I worked at a preschool where my supervisor, who happened to be a good friend of two of the aides, had them spy on me. I decided to turn in my resignation."

"Before I did, she called me into a meeting with the HR director."

"While I held the letter behind my back, they said I was being laid off. After the meeting, I ran the letter through the paper shredder, and I was able to collect unemployment insurance!"

"I felt I had gotten even! I did go back to teaching, but I found a job that I loved in a public school. I went from the worst job I ever had to my favorite!"

~ Party_Sea3522

Incompetence

"Had a job out of college working for a subsidiary of an international telecommunications firm. The woman I worked for was 100% a political appointee and was flat-out incompetent."

"Thankfully, she did have the good sense to assemble a strong, knowledgeable team, but I reported directly to her and spent most of my time planning outings and lunches for her and her cronies and, occasionally, social events for the company."

"I learned:"

"a) I HATE event planning with the fire of 1000 suns."

"b) I would get nowhere at that job."

"Lasted just less than a year, found something far more in my wheelhouse, and skipped. As I was leaving on my last day, I felt like a 1000 lb weight had been lifted."

~ LovelyLilac73

No Training

"I started in a warehouse as the IT person. They wanted me to run drops across the entire facility on one of those lifts that drive."

No harness, no training, told me it's just like a car and I'll be fine."

"No thanks. Not driving this between a million dollar production line with no safety gear or training."

~ lunchbox1911

Beyond Scope

"I was a young professional at the time, and one of the older partners had me drive his wife to her hairdresser and wait for her to be done. I then had to take her grocery shopping, carry the groceries in and put them away for her."

"When she told me to vacuum her carpet before I left, I said no. By the time I got back to the office, my partner was red in the face and said that if his wife tells me to do something, it is like he was telling me to do something."

"I told him to write me up, which he did, and had HR present it to me that I was insubordinate for not vacuuming his wife's carpet."

"Small accounting firm with five partners, 3 of whom were probably 65+. HR consisted of the office manager who also was in charge of bookkeeping for the firm and making coffee. Her title believe it or not was VP of HR."

"I ended up leaving a few weeks later after a lateral move to a more progressive firm. I have that write up framed in my office as it is so ridiculous."

~ OkCastor

Greed

"I was working at a car dealership for a while. About a decade. I was the go-to in my department. Our job was to take all the incoming leads from our website, and incoming chats, and incoming calls, and answer the customers' questions."

"I got paid state minimum wage which, at the time was $12/hour. If I convinced them to come in for a test drive and talk numbers and options, I got paid $20 commission. If they bought the car from our sales team, I got an additional $20 commission. It was alright work. Easy in a physical sense, and I'm pretty good at talking to folks."

"Back in 2018 we had the busiest year the place ever had. We were far and away the busiest dealer for the region. It was the year I broke six figures for income, and I wasn't allowed any overtime pay. Just absolutely bananas. How were we all rewarded for our efforts?"

"All commissions were reduced to $0, and we were left to flounder at the state minimum wage. We were told this when the owner of the dealership called the entire sales, management, and Internet teams together and delivered a speech about how every single week, he viewed our earned paychecks as us stealing money from him."

"So I stopped working. I went in, sat down, did the bare minimum, and spent my days looking for a new job while at my old job."

"Greedy old bastard."

~ DaniFoxglove

Poor Planning

"A wiring closet was built on the 1st floor where a bathroom used to be. Guess what was on the 2nd floor above it?"

"There was a sewage leak from the 2nd floor."

"I was the IT guy. They thought it was my problem to clean it up."

~ Ferreteria

Do As I Say...

"Me and a coworker were doing our job, and talking because it had 0 effect on us getting our work done, and our supervisor came over and started talking with us and joined the conversation."

"Then at the end yelled at us for talking."

"Like, WTF, dude‽‽ We were working and you joined in the conversation then said stop talking‽‽ Didn’t make me quit but added to the list of things that made me wanna leave that place."

~ Maximum-Onion-9933

Over And Above

"I worked at a restaurant and my GM went out on emergency medical leave. I was next in line, so I basically took on all her duties, plus all my usual ones."

"My pay was not raised, I was still working hourly + tips. I was in charge of making the schedule, and I had myself scheduled for a shift I didn't usually work to cover for someone on vacation."

"I accidentally showed up two hours EARLY, for my normal shift. The owner got in my face and screamed at me that I was pushing his boundaries on labor and doing it to be defiant."

"I started looking for a new job that day."

~ stix-and-stones

Yelling

"I got red in the face, yelled at for chatting with my coworker, WHILE we were both fully working and the two of us were among the best performers on the site."

"My two weeks notice got put in within the week."

~ The_RabitSlayer

What was your last straw at a job?

Latest News

Amanda Seyfried; Charlie Kirk
Political News

Amanda Seyfried Refuses To Back Down After Calling Charlie Kirk 'Hateful': 'I'm Not F—king Apologizing'

Lauren Boebert; Kid Rock
Political News

Lauren Boebert In Hot Water After She's Busted Spending Campaign Funds On Kid Rock Concert Tickets

Left: Ron Perlman; Right: Harvey Weinstein during a court appearance.
Celebrities

Ron Perlman Leaves Fans Stunned With Story About Peeing On His Hand Before Shaking Harvey Weinstein's

Screenshots from ​@unpunishablewoman's TikTok video
Trending

Single Woman Explains Why Married Women Are 'Self-Centered' In Their Friendships—And People Have Thoughts

More from Trending

Screenshots from @helsmcp's TikTok video
@helsmcp/TikTok

TikToker Sparks Debate After Saying She's Suffering From 'Millennial Age Dysmorphia'

Did you know that experiencing trauma, even at a societal level, can have a lasting impact on your brain development, your aging process, and your perception of your age and capabilities?

Millennials, especially Elder Millennials, have become a classic example of this, and it's a wide-spread problem.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman hanging Christmas ornaments; Tweet from @_Clom_
Guido Mieth/Getty Images; @_Clom_/Twitter (X)

Store's 2025 Christmas Ornaments Featuring The Year's Trendy Phrases Have The Internet Saying 'No Thank You'

There have been other tough years, sure, but there's no denying that 2025 may have not been the best for a lot of people.

With just weeks left in the year and the holiday season upon us, we were likely all holding out hope that a little holiday spirit would help the year redeem itself, at least a little bit.

Keep ReadingShow less
progressive Pride flag, closeup of TSA agent
Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

MAGA Is Epically Melting Down Over A Viral Photo Showing A Pride Flag At A Texas TSA Checkpoint

"Libs of TikTok" is a series of social media accounts run by former real estate shill-turned-full-time victim Chaya Raichik.

The MAGA influencer spends her time scouring the internet—and apparently airports—searching for her next conservative rage bait post to inspire bomb threats at schools and children's hospitals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @behind_da_pine's TikTok video
@behind_da_pine/TikTok

Little Girl Hilariously Figures Out How To Get Around Mom's 'No Bad Words' Rule—And We Gotta Respect It

We've all heard the advice that when you want to start a new habit, you have to give yourself time for that habit to "stick," and you also shouldn't try to take on too many new habits at once.

While the easy answer to that logic is that it would be too much change at once and too much "new" to remember, it also could take the fun out of the new practice.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI-generated Christmas mural in Kingston
@mattthr.bsky.social/Bluesky

Giant AI-Generated Christmas Mural Removed After People Notice Some Truly Unhinged Details

Though many of us are worried about the prevalence of AI and its potential to take away the jobs of professional writers, artists, and designers, one truly haunted Christmas mural proves that AI is not ready to take on the responsibility just yet.

Ample theories are available for how this unhinged mural came to be, but a favorite is that an upper executive didn't want to approve an art budget for this year's mural and suggested AI instead, so a designer planned the worst option possible. Or someone turned immediately to AI, barely checked their work, and just hit the "approve" button.

Keep ReadingShow less