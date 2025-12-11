Skip to content

Ron Perlman Leaves Fans Stunned With Story About Peeing On His Hand Before Shaking Harvey Weinstein's

Giant AI-Generated Christmas Mural Removed After People Notice Some Truly Unhinged Details

AI-generated Christmas mural in Kingston
@mattthr.bsky.social/Bluesky

An AI-generated Christmas mural in the English town of Kingston upon Thames has been removed after it went viral for all of the bizarre details that somehow got missed.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 11, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Though many of us are worried about the prevalence of AI and its potential to take away the jobs of professional writers, artists, and designers, one truly haunted Christmas mural proves that AI is not ready to take on the responsibility just yet.

Ample theories are available for how this unhinged mural came to be, but a favorite is that an upper executive didn't want to approve an art budget for this year's mural and suggested AI instead, so a designer planned the worst option possible. Or someone turned immediately to AI, barely checked their work, and just hit the "approve" button.

Either way, we finally know what the true nightmare before Christmas actually is.

Standing at more than 100 feet wide, according to one Redditor, the AI-generated Christmas mural was displayed in the English town directly above the popular French restaurant, Côte Kingston upon Thames.

Trust us, and only take just a quick glance at this before you continue reading:

@Emily_McKenzie/Twitter (X)

Admittedly, at a quick glance, the image looks innocent and old-time Christmassy enough. At the front of the mural, there's a condensed population of boats either pulling in or leaving the port area, where a Nativity scene sits centrally. There are other nods to Christmas and winter as well, including Santa Claus, a snowman with a hat and scarf, and mini-scenes of spending time around the fire.

But when you start to look more closely, you start to see a lot of nightmarish faces.

@Emily_McKenzie/Twitter (X)

Not to mention, maniacal laughter, everywhere.

@Emily_McKenzie/Twitter (X)

A lot of people have arms that look more animalistic, often dog- or horse-like.

@Emily_McKenzie/Twitter (X)

Or even a paddle that appears to have a dog's paw attached.

@Emily_McKenzie/Twitter (X)

Speaking of dogs, what happened to them?

@Emily_McKenzie/Twitter (X)

Also, really, does a snowman make sense in this scene? Why does it look like an angry man is plunging his arm through the back of the poor three-eyed snowman's head?

@Emily_McKenzie/Twitter (X)

And what exactly is Santa Claus doing here?

@Emily_McKenzie/Twitter (X)

Snapshots of the mural spread across Bluesky, Twitter (X), and Reddit, where people were a mixture of mortified and amused.

Honestly, I think the people who consider AI-generated images to be acceptable assume that passersby don’t actually look at the images they come across. A real shame. When this penguin mural was put up at a local train station, I stood there for a while, admiring little details on it.

[image or embed]
— silvershoelaces.bsky.social (@silvershoelaces.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:20 PM


My favourite part of the AI Kingston on Thames christmas mural is the man using a severed dog's paw on a stick to subdue his chimera dogwife

[image or embed]
— Dr Florence H R Scott (@florencehrscott.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 1:19 PM


Also a big fan of the dog chickens. Bork

[image or embed]
— Dr Florence H R Scott (@florencehrscott.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 1:20 PM

u/clive892/Reddit

u/rubberbandhands/Reddit; u/Leucurus/Reddit

u/Netsforex_/Reddit

Some have drawn parallels to Charles Dickens from the mural, as well as similarities to the haunting artwork of the Flemish painter Pieter Bruegel the Elder and the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch, but there have been other interesting theories, as well.

This mural has gone up in Kingston, ostensibly for Christmas but AI has ensured it's actually to celebrate the return of our dark lord Cthulhu

[image or embed]
— Matt Thrower (@mattthr.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 10:44 AM


What the dickens? Aquatic dog chickens. Don’t fancy the eggs.
— Jalata (@jalata.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 1:31 PM

"I was staring at this with my girlfriend the other day, and she couldn’t see anything wrong with it, hahaha. At first glance, it’s almost passable, but when you look deeper, you see the AI slop horror." - AndThatHowYouGetAnts

"'At first glance' is exactly right, because that's how AI images are generated."

"The computer is just randomly changing pixels and asking an image classifier to tell it how much its current noise matches the user's prompt. It does that until it runs out of iterations, or the match is extremely high, and there's no way for it to look at the details and say, 'well, that hand obviously makes no sense,' or 'why does that dog have a seagull for a head.'" - cmsj

"The confusing thing about this, is that if you put a carefully crafted prompt into Midjourney and then spend a few minutes just reiterating the prompt, you will easily get a cohesive and accurate picture with no mental bits like this. So it’s either deliberate, or someone literally put one sh*tty prompt in and said, ‘that’ll do.’ Effort level is 1/100 or pure f**kery." - ohnobobbins

According to London Centric, Côte's restaurant manager believes that the piece is a political commentary of some kind, possibly about immigration, but no one's clear on what that commentary is or should be.

"There's clearly something political about it, but nobody knows what it is."

The AI-generated Christmas mural has since been taken down after the flurry of complaints and inquiries about its nature and message poured in.

AI is inevitably here to stay, and art will continue to transform because of it, but at least if AI is going to be incorporated, this is as good of a reason as ever to incorporate thoughtful and thorough editors during the approval process.

