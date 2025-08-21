Grocery Store Employee's Iconically Bad Decorating Job On $30 Cake Has The Internet Cackling

Skip to content

Little Girl Goes Viral For Her Adorable Way Of Wearing Her Backpack For First Day Of Preschool

TikToker @k_bug68 shared a video of the $30 birthday cake she ordered from a grocery store after the bakery employee who decorated it apologized before handing it over.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 21, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We all make mistakes. Sometimes the best thing we can do is laugh at them.

TikToker @k_bug68 showed herself at the beginning of a TikTok video, appearing clearly amused as she looks down at the camera.

The song in the background is DeVotchKa's "The Winner Is..." which is sometimes used for exceptionally sweet and nostalgic moments, particularly with children and dogs, but sometimes, it's reserved for epic and ironic—yet endearing—fails.

As the song crescendoes, the camera flips from the TikToker's face to the view of a Giant Eagle's red and white cake box slowly being opened. The TikToker had gone to the grocery store's bakery to pick up a birthday cake for a coworker named Steve, who would be celebrated that afternoon.

According to the video, the TikToker didn't expect the best-looking cake in the world, but she probably wasn't expecting what she saw next.

"The kid behind the counter said, 'I'm sorry, I did my best.'"

As the lid slowly lifts to the song, "Happy Birthday Steve" in tall, unsure writing is revealed, surrounded by orange, pink, and blue balloon shapes and blue trim on the white sheet cake.

The TikToker explained in the caption:

"He looked terrified to hand it to me, because for just about anyone else, he'd of ruined a $30 cake."
"Everyone has to learn, but maybe they could have them practice on things that are not cakes."

At the end of the video, over "Happy Birthday Steve," the TikToker looked at the bright side:

"Luckily, this is for an office full of adult children!"

You can watch the video here:

@k_bug68

he looked terrified to hand it to me cause for just about anyone else he'd of ruined a $30 cake - Everyone has to learn, but maybe they could have them practice on things that are not cakes #ijs #officebirthday #birthdaycake

You can see the finished product below:

@k_bug68/ TikTok

Fellow TikTokers quickly rallied for the employee and said they loved the unique and, honestly, kind of charming cake.

@k_bug68/TikTok

@k_bug68/TikTok

@k_bug68/TikTok

@k_bug68/TikTok

@k_bug68/TikTok

But a spokesperson for Giant Eagle did not pass the vibe check, commenting:

"Hi! So sorry the cake didn't turn out as expected. We appreciate you, Steve, and the office for being such good sports about it!"
"If you wouldn't mind, we'd love to know which store you purchased the cake from so the next Steve has a better cake unveiling."

@k_bug68/TikTok

Fellow TikTokers clocked the comment, assuming Giant Eagle would scapegoat the kid behind the "Steve" cake.

@k_bug68/TikTok

@k_bug68/TikTok

@k_bug68/TikTok

@k_bug68/TikTok

@k_bug68/TikTok

Maybe the cake wasn't perfect, but sometimes that will make a cake all the better, more memorable, and delicious!

While Giant Eagle was probably trying to help, they were surely trying to save their image, too. The best thing they could have done was play into how endearing this was and what a unique memory it would create for Steve and his "adult children" coworkers.

If they'd really wanted more customers, that would have been the way to go.

