Grocery Store Employee's Iconically Bad Decorating Job On $30 Cake Has The Internet Cackling

We all make mistakes. Sometimes the best thing we can do is laugh at them.

TikToker @k_bug68 showed herself at the beginning of a TikTok video, appearing clearly amused as she looks down at the camera.

The song in the background is DeVotchKa's "The Winner Is..." which is sometimes used for exceptionally sweet and nostalgic moments, particularly with children and dogs, but sometimes, it's reserved for epic and ironic—yet endearing—fails.

As the song crescendoes, the camera flips from the TikToker's face to the view of a Giant Eagle's red and white cake box slowly being opened. The TikToker had gone to the grocery store's bakery to pick up a birthday cake for a coworker named Steve, who would be celebrated that afternoon.

According to the video, the TikToker didn't expect the best-looking cake in the world, but she probably wasn't expecting what she saw next.

"The kid behind the counter said, 'I'm sorry, I did my best.'"

As the lid slowly lifts to the song, "Happy Birthday Steve" in tall, unsure writing is revealed, surrounded by orange, pink, and blue balloon shapes and blue trim on the white sheet cake.

The TikToker explained in the caption:

"He looked terrified to hand it to me, because for just about anyone else, he'd of ruined a $30 cake."

"Everyone has to learn, but maybe they could have them practice on things that are not cakes."

At the end of the video, over "Happy Birthday Steve," the TikToker looked at the bright side:

"Luckily, this is for an office full of adult children!"

Fellow TikTokers quickly rallied for the employee and said they loved the unique and, honestly, kind of charming cake.

But a spokesperson for Giant Eagle did not pass the vibe check, commenting:

"Hi! So sorry the cake didn't turn out as expected. We appreciate you, Steve, and the office for being such good sports about it!"

"If you wouldn't mind, we'd love to know which store you purchased the cake from so the next Steve has a better cake unveiling."

Fellow TikTokers clocked the comment, assuming Giant Eagle would scapegoat the kid behind the "Steve" cake.

Maybe the cake wasn't perfect, but sometimes that will make a cake all the better, more memorable, and delicious!

While Giant Eagle was probably trying to help, they were surely trying to save their image, too. The best thing they could have done was play into how endearing this was and what a unique memory it would create for Steve and his "adult children" coworkers.

If they'd really wanted more customers, that would have been the way to go.