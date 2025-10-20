Woman Puts The Gap On Blast After Her New Leather Pants Make Hilariously Unfortunate Sound

It's an interesting time for clothing. Micro-thin thongs are now sporting faux hair, and faux leather pants apparently aren't creaking like the leather pants from the '80s—instead, they're quacking like ducks.
This hilarious and embarrassing discovery was made by TikToker @gabymixco, who shared a video on the platform while sporting her loose-fitting faux leather pants, just to call The Gap out on their production design.
TikToker @gabymixco cut right to the chase:
"The Gap, you better count your motherf**king days, because I haven't been this embarrassed since fourth grade when I was playing musical chairs and my chair broke and I fell on my bottom!"
"Because what do you mean I'm at a restaurant and I drop something accidentally and I go to pick it up and then..."
The TikToker had been angrily gesturing throughout the video up to this point, but then to emulate bending down to pick something up, she popped a squat, only for the pants to loudly quack.
This was not a creak like the '80s leather pants, not a squeak like some cheaper leather designs, but literally a quack.
Gesturing wildly, she squatted again, quacked again, and then vented:
"You know? That did not come from my... No. The pants!"
She squatted again and then yelled:
"What do you mean? They're expensive! The Gap..."
She then squatted two more times, not breaking eye contact with the camera, and then exclaimed:
"You've got some explaining to do!"
You can watch the video here:
A few TikTokers discovered a new fear they never realized they had.
@gabymixco/TikTok
But most were tickled by their fellow TikToker repeatedly trying to make her point.
This is unfortunately not the first time that women on TikTok have experienced serious pants malfunctions, and The Gap is not the only culprit, either.
Dr. Marcy Crouch recently called out Target and their Champion clothing line for creating a NSFW look with an unnecessary pleat down the front middle of the pants, rendering them unwearable in public settings.
Similarly, Gwenna Laithland broke down in laughter and pointed out that it was nearly impossible to find shiny or leather pants for "girls who can start a fire with their thighs," because the squeaking sound that happened when her thighs rubbed together was laughably atrocious.
Sometimes it's obvious when women's products were not designed and produced by fellow women, and sometimes it's obvious that the products were just not product-tested enough.
At least everyone is able to get a few laughs and TikTok videos out of these mishaps!