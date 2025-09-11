Skip to content

Woman Flips Her Car After Belting Out Ironic Britney Spears Lyric In Wild Viral Video

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TikToker Hilariously Calls Out Target After Champion Pants Feature Awkwardly-Placed Front Pleat

Screenshots from @thedowntheredoc's TikTok video
@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

TikToker Dr. Marcy Crouch put the Champion pants she just bought at Target on blast after noticing the NSFW illusion the center pleat creates.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 11, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Sometimes you can just tell when something was designed *for* women, but was not actually designed *by* women.

Take, for instance, the new pleated pants available at Target from the Champion clothing line. While there's nothing wrong with pleated pants and they certainly have a suitable spot in the workplace, the latest rendition of Champion pleated pants are, shall we say, NSFW.

TikToker and "Down There" Dr. Marcy Crouch recently filmed a brief TikTok video, holding a bunched up pair of pants and looking miffed.

She started:

"Somebody... explain this to me."
"I would like to know why, Champion at Target, [why you included] a center pleat?"

Holding eye contact with the camera, Crouch then leans back, revealing her already cute outfit of fitted, light blue pants, and a front-tucked t-shirt with a tiger on it. Still holding eye contact, she pulls the pleated pants on over her blue ones.

When Crouch stands up, the problem with the pants' design becomes immediately obvious.

The pair of pants has two standard side pleats, which typically add definition to the hip area, but by adding a third, center pleat, it obviously points out a woman's vagina, even offering the illusion of one on the outside of the pants.

Who would need X-ray goggles when you could just wear these?

Crouch then models the pants, showing how the pleat moves with her movement of walking, moving her legs around, putting her hands in her pockets, and squatting, all of which further accentuate the visual of the problematic pleat.

At the end of the video, she simply says:

"When I'm talking to you, this is all you'll see."
"Do better."

You can watch the video here:

@thedowntheredoc

Wow. Just wow @target @Champion. Someone made the decision to make this, and then mulitple people in multiple meetings approved it.

Some agreed that this was a huge design oversight.

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

Others quipped that they'd love to buy these pants just to make other people uncomfortable.

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

And who could look at NSFW pants and not make a few NSFW jokes? Here are some of the safer favorites.

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok


@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

@thedowntheredoc/TikTok

Design flaws will come and go, but there are some articles of clothing that stay in the public memory forever.

While these pants might not be the one, they're definitely a contender.

Latest News

Jared Moskowitz; Mike Johnson
Political News

Dem Rep. Bluntly Calls Out Mike Johnson Over Shifting Claim That Trump Was 'FBI Informant' In Epstein Case

Glen Powell; Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy
Celebrities

Glen Powell stirs debate on Hollywood change

Donald Trump; Charlie Kirk; Nancy Mace
Political News

Conservatives Get Brutal Reminder After Trying To Blame The Left For Charlie Kirk's Murder

Kate Gosselin
Celebrities

Kate Gosselin Shares The 'Lasting Effects' Of Having Sextuplets On Her Body—And We Can Only Imagine

More from Trending

screenshot of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris presidential debate
CNN

Video Of Kamala Warning Trump About Putin's Agenda Goes Viral After Russian Drones Enter Polish Airspace

One year ago, pundits and the press were analyzing the performances of Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and former President and MAGA Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the first and only debate between the pair before the 2024 presidential election.

During that face-off, it was noted that Trump refused to answer if he wanted United States ally Ukraine to win the war Russia began by invading their neighbor.

Keep ReadingShow less
An 87-year-old Gramercy Park man and his wife fought off a pair of watch thieves in a scam gone wrong.
Eyewitness News ABC7NY/YouTube

87-Year-Old Foils Watch Thieves

Who needs another season of Mr. and Mrs. Smith when Gramercy Park’s own Larry Schwartz and Joanna Cuccia are already serving action-comedy gold? At 87, Schwartz casually knocks out 240 reps a day and chases off watch thieves as if it were just another warm-up set.

And Larry Schwartz wasn’t about to let some Rolex-swapping grifter make him the punchline of a TikTok crime wave.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Wintour Reveals Her Honest Reaction To Seeing 'The Devil Wears Prada'—And It's Kind Of Iconic
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; 20th Century Fox

Anna Wintour Reveals Her Honest Reaction To Seeing 'The Devil Wears Prada'—And It's Kind Of Iconic

If you've ever wondered if legendary Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has ever seen The Devil Wears Prada, the answer is yes, and she's finally shared her opinions on the film.

The movie, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, centers around the trials and tribulations a young writer endures under a legendarily icy fashion editor named Miranda Priestley.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Colbert, and crowd giving standing ovation
CBS

Powerful Line From Sotomayor's Scathing Dissent After ICE Ruling Ignites Standing Ovation On 'Colbert'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor received a standing ovation during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after Colbert read a line from her powerful dissent following the Court's ruling that immigration agents can use racial profiling when conducting arrests.

The case was brought by several individuals detained during ICE raids. A federal district judge initially found the raids unconstitutional under the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angry man yelling into a phone
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

The Best 'You Have No Power Here!' Moments People Ever Witnessed

We all know what it's like to go through something terribly frustrating and to wish that things would go even a little bit more our way.

But there are some people in the world who are so set on getting their way, exactly their way, that they aren't afraid to make a scene, write emails, or make phone calls to get what they want.

Keep ReadingShow less