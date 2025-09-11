TikToker Hilariously Calls Out Target After Champion Pants Feature Awkwardly-Placed Front Pleat

Sometimes you can just tell when something was designed *for* women, but was not actually designed *by* women.
Take, for instance, the new pleated pants available at Target from the Champion clothing line. While there's nothing wrong with pleated pants and they certainly have a suitable spot in the workplace, the latest rendition of Champion pleated pants are, shall we say, NSFW.
TikToker and "Down There" Dr. Marcy Crouch recently filmed a brief TikTok video, holding a bunched up pair of pants and looking miffed.
She started:
"Somebody... explain this to me."
"I would like to know why, Champion at Target, [why you included] a center pleat?"
Holding eye contact with the camera, Crouch then leans back, revealing her already cute outfit of fitted, light blue pants, and a front-tucked t-shirt with a tiger on it. Still holding eye contact, she pulls the pleated pants on over her blue ones.
When Crouch stands up, the problem with the pants' design becomes immediately obvious.
The pair of pants has two standard side pleats, which typically add definition to the hip area, but by adding a third, center pleat, it obviously points out a woman's vagina, even offering the illusion of one on the outside of the pants.
Who would need X-ray goggles when you could just wear these?
Crouch then models the pants, showing how the pleat moves with her movement of walking, moving her legs around, putting her hands in her pockets, and squatting, all of which further accentuate the visual of the problematic pleat.
At the end of the video, she simply says:
"When I'm talking to you, this is all you'll see."
"Do better."
You can watch the video here:
@thedowntheredoc
Wow. Just wow @target @Champion. Someone made the decision to make this, and then mulitple people in multiple meetings approved it.
Some agreed that this was a huge design oversight.
Others quipped that they'd love to buy these pants just to make other people uncomfortable.
And who could look at NSFW pants and not make a few NSFW jokes? Here are some of the safer favorites.
Design flaws will come and go, but there are some articles of clothing that stay in the public memory forever.
While these pants might not be the one, they're definitely a contender.