Tim Walz Fires Back At Trump With A Simple Demand After Trump Uses Ableist Slur Against Him In Deranged Rant

Ever since MAGA Republican President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to release the full files compiled by his Department of Justice and the FBI to indict and arrest registered sex offender and longtime friend of Trump Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, voters have been demanding Trump keep his campaign promise.
Now there's a call for the release of another file the Trump administration has been hiding—the POTUS' medical file. More specifically, the results from Trump’s October 2025 MRI.
The call came from Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz after another series of unhinged rants by Trump.
In the past, Presidents were expected to display a certain level of decorum, but the current POTUS displays the emotional intelligence of a toddler and the cognitive skills of a 79-year-old who spent a lifetime eating junk food and riding in golf carts as exercise.
After Trump's latest attacks against Walz and Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, Walz is asking if the name-calling and slurs aren't the product of more than a narcissistic personality disorder.
On Thanksgiving Day, Trump took to Truth Social to post a screed of racist, xenophobic, White nationalist lies about immigrants in general and Minnesota specifically. In keeping with past holidays and his penchant for using them to attack his rivals or spread bigotry and hatred, it was Trump's only Thanksgiving post for the nation.
Trump’s target has shifted from criminal undocumented immigrants to all undocumented immigrants and now to all immigrants. The White supremacist, Christian nationalist creators of Trump's agenda, spelled out in Project 2025, want a White, Christian nation, and Trump is finally spouting the real plan.
Trump wrote:
"A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being 'Politically Correct,' and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration."
"The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form."
"They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so! A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher."
"This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota."
He continued:
"Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey' as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone."
"The seriously [ableist r-word slur] Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst 'Congressman/woman' in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…"
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Governor Walz, against whom Trump holds one of his childish, petty grudges because Walz dared be his political opponent in 2024, responded to Trump's unhinged rant on X with a repost of Trump's Thanksgiving Day tantrum.
Minnesota's Democratic Governor posted:
"Release the MRI results."
@Tim_Walz/X
On Sunday's Meet the Press, Governor Walz addressed Trump's lack of impulse control and inappropriate behavior.
The Minnesota governor and former Democratic vice presidential candidate said:
"[Trump]'s normalized this type of hateful behavior and this type of language. And mainly, look, at first, I think it's just because he's not a good human being, but secondly to distract from using competency."
Calling Trump's use of the slur against disabled people a sign of the President's "cruelness," Governor Walz added:
"But I think we all know, both as an educator for a couple of decades and as a parent, using that term is just so damaging."
You can see Governor Walz's comments here:
Governor Walz continued:
"You can use that word, sure. You can use that language. But you shouldn't. And that's something that Donald Trump fails to realize. But again... this is cruelness. This is meanness, it's aimed at a broader community."
Which leads many to question Trump's cognitive abilities which have notably declined since his heyday in the 1980s, his time on The Apprentice, and even since his first presidential term.
Governor Walz noted:
"Here we got a guy on Thanksgiving, where we spent time with our families, we ate, we played Yahtzee, we cheered for football or whatever."
"This guy is apparently in a room ranting about everything else. This is not normal behavior. It’s not healthy."
Trump was asked about his MRI results while traveling on Air Force One during another weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago.
While Trump slung insults at the press, an unidentified reporter said:
"Governor Walz asked you to release the MRI records."
Trump, after calling Walz incompetent, responded:
"It was perfect. It's like my phone call where I got impeached. It's absolutely perfect."
Another reporter asked:
"Can you tell us what they were looking at?"
After getting clarification, Trump replied:
"I have no idea. It was just an MRI. It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. Which you couldn't do."
Trump continues to falsely cling to the idea that passing a test of baseline cognitive function is a great accomplishment.
You can watch Trump's performance here:
People agreed that something is seriously wrong with Trump. Some were unsure if it was congenital or the result of his cognitive decline.
Trump claimed he'd release his full, unaltered medical records.
Considering his record on his promises to release files, chances aren't good that it will actually happen.