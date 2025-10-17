Skip to content

Zohran Mamdani Trolls Critics Who Say He's Too Young To Be NYC Mayor With Hilarious Announcement

Tim Walz Offers Perfect Clapback After Karoline Leavitt Makes Bonkers Claim About Democratic Voters

Tim Walz; Karoline Leavitt
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Fox News that the Democratic Party's voters are mainly comprised of "Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called out her hateful rhetoric.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 17, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called out White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt after she claimed during a Fox News interview that the Democratic Party's voters are mainly comprised of "Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals."

Leavitt appeared on the network to discuss the White House’s reaction to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to say whether Hamas should lay down its weapons.

She used this as an opportunity to share hateful rhetoric asserting that Democrats represent a party of terrorism and violence, saying:

"The Democrat Party's main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals."
"That is who the Democrat Party is catering to, not the White House and not the Trump administration and not the Republican Party, who is standing up for law-abiding Americans, not just across the country but around the world.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

Her comments soon caught Walz's attention—and he took to social media to share this important reminder while shutting down Leavitt's remarks:

"Most Republicans are good people. Most Democrats are good people. The White House says outrageous things to make you hate your neighbor."
"Your neighbor isn’t the problem. The White House is."

You can see his post below.

Others also condemned Leavitt's remarks.



Separately, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stood up for his party and criticized Leavitt, calling her “sick” and “out of control.”

Jeffries said he is "not sure whether she’s just demented, ignorant, a stone cold liar, or all of the above," saying Leavitt's remarks "make no sense that this is what the American people are getting from the Trump administration in the middle of a shutdown.”

Leavitt has not responded to these criticisms and some Democrats, including Representative Greg Casar of Texas, have called on her to resign. Casar said Leavitt's comments only serve "to distract from the fact that they’re robbing us all blind.”

Screenshot from u/Reality_Rose/Reddit
Thrifter Floored After Finding Poignant Notes From Original Owner Left In Vintage Purses

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC Has Mic Drop Response To MAGA Republicans Who Try To Mock 'Democratic Priorities'

Screenshots from New Berlin Public Library's 'trust fall' skit
Wisconsin Public Library Has Internet Cackling With Unexpectedly Hilarious 'Trust Fall' Video

Dave Taylor
GOP Rep. Blames Coordinated 'Ruse' After Swastika Image Is Seen Displayed In His Office

