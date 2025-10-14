Skip to content

Eric Trump Blasted After Claiming That His Father And The MAGA Movement Are 'Saving God'

Trump Grosses Out The Internet With His Latest Fawning Praise For Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump; Karoline Leavitt
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump praised White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday—but his fixation on Leavitt's "face" and "lips" has people weirded out.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 14, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump has people cringing after he heaped fawning praise on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's "face" and "lips" in remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday.

Trump and reporters were traveling back to the U.S. from the Middle East, where Trump celebrated his brokered peace deal in Gaza, which resulted in the return of Israeli hostages who'd been held by Hamas for two years.

At one point, members of the press asked Trump for his thoughts on Leavitt's job performance.

Trump asked:

“How’s Karoline doing? She doing good? Should Karoline be replaced?”

After a reporter said, "That’s up to you, sir,” Trump replied:

"It'll never happen. That face and those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?”

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

It was undeniably creepy... and people couldn't help but cringe over his response.



Trump previously gave a very similar answer when asked about Leavitt's job performance over the summer, at the time, saying:

“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

His words came several days after Leavitt said "it's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," claiming that he “has brokered, on average, one peace deal or ceasefire per month,” and pointing to mediations he led between India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, and Egypt and Ethiopia, among others.

Notably, Leavitt did not address the war in Ukraine, despite Trump’s frequent promises to bring it to an end on his first day in office, nor did she mention the genocide in Gaza amid heightened concerns about the U.S. supplying arms to Israel. She also failed to mention that Trump often claims credit for settling conflicts he had nothing to do with.

