Canadian Comedy Show Epically Skewers Trump With Hilarious 'Quiet, Piggy!' Storytime Sketch

Redditor CassandraTheBard asked:

"What law doesn't exist yet in the U.S. that would help millions of people immediately?"





Full Transparency

"Politicians should wear uniforms with their corporate sponsors on them like race car drivers."

- ShinySpeedDemon

"It's a funny idea at first until you realize the modern corporations and politicians would love that. Corpos would see it as the most valuable marketing space on earth; politicians, a prized piggy to sell at market and a way to 'connect' with their base."

"If you believe the average person would think it's a bad thing, seeing it as some testament to the politician's conflict of interest, you're sadly mistaken, and perhaps that's the larger issue at hand; the average person would think nothing of it."

"A better, simpler rule would be preventing corporations from making any form of donation or gift, and limiting personal ones to a reasonable level to ensure that someone earning a median salary has the same power to fund politics as a CEO."

- lol-true

No More Stock Trading

"Eliminate senator stock trading."

- SilencedObserver

"All stock trading in the government."

- sasquatch0_0

"Eliminate all money in politics, period. No lobbying, no PACs, no insider trading, end Citizens United. Elected officials are public servants."

- MysteriousSprite_172

Sort Of A Redo Button

"Do like Canada, and if the government cannot function, throw everyone out and hold new elections to replace them."

- one_pound_of_flesh

"Australia does this, too. Double dissolution means if the Senate refuses to pass the same bill twice, then it's all dissolved and we go back to the polls. Last time this happened was 2016."

- Odd-Bumblebee00

"We Americans grow up being told our founding fathers created the most brilliant democratic system ever devised by humans. As if we are the most modern and forward-thinking government in the world. Most of us still don’t realize that other countries have civic designs that are simply way ahead of ours, and function better. ours is totally outdated, regardless of any ideology."

- gorillaneck

Accountability

"All politicians, past and present, are subject to all the laws of the land regardless of where they are."

- amaddox2510

"If they can enshrine minimum ages in the constitution to account for assumed immaturity, they can make maximum age limits to account for assumed cognitive decline, too."

- Adventurous-Mall7677

Misinformation

"It should be a crime for politicians to lie and spread misinformation. They should be legally held accountable to the highest standard."

- No-Month7350

Consistent Honesty

"Truth in advertising."

- Jay_Joker718

"And in news reporting!"

- BordicChernomyrdin

"Who determines accuracy? The government? What happens when you have negative reporting, the government doesn't want to come out? Oops, sorry, that's inaccurate."

"Never going to work, far too easy to abuse, and far too difficult to ascertain absolute truth without bias. The current system of allowing parties affected by false and defamatory writing to pursue legal remedy through the courts is probably as good as it's going to get without allowing government overreach."

- KazanTheMan

Insurance Regulation

"Regulate insurance companies! Their overreach has gotten waaaay out of control. Also, get insurance out of medicine. They don't get to tell doctors what they can and can't do anymore."

- Abyss_staring_back

"Honestly, I think we should do away with all insurance and just have liability taxes. Profiting off others' fear of misfortune is a bane on society."

- vitalvisionary

A Pause For All

"When the government shuts down, all taxes are paused for Americans."

- ChickyBoys

"And if the federal employees don't get paid, then neither do the politicians."

- Ms_Schuesher

Rent Control

"Businesses can’t own more than a certain percentage of housing in any given area. Everything else has to be inhabited by the owner."

"Please, somebody smarter than me respond with how this would work without making rents go crazy."

- substandardpoodle

"I think increasingly burdensome taxes should be levied on every single-family home owned beyond the first. A second home would feel unfairly taxed, a third unreasonable, and beyond that, it would essentially be unfeasible to profit from renting."

"Private landlords might be able to afford a few places, flippers would have to move property, and corporations would be essentially taxed out of profitability."

- Soluban

Equal Opportunity Lobbying

"Eliminate lobbying."

- ansibley

"There is some good lobbying and is needed. I think a better solution would be federally funded elections. This would keep private money from influencing elections, as currently, politicians need to raise money to get into office and stay in office."

- azmodan72

"Every politician running should be allotted the same amount of advertising as their opponent. No more, no less, no different. That would eliminate the campaign contribution scheme."

- jaks_hammer

Consistent Term Limits

"Term limits on all politicians."

- WyldStalynz

"The unfortunate truth about term limits is that if all the politicians are relatively inexperienced (because they can only serve so long) then the institutional knowledge, experience, and expertise will overwhelmingly rest with unelected staffers and consultants."

- jartopan

Paid Vacation And Sick Leave

"Guaranteed paid vacation."

- MohammedMMUktar

"Also paid sick leave."

- RepFilms

"We went through a whole a** pandemic, and most states still don't have paid sick leave or only allow it if you're a cop or some s**t. Ridiculous."

- nullv

"Sick pay that you don’t have to earn at one hour per month."

- magnusthehammersmith

Body Cam Footage

"Any cop who cannot supply body cam footage upon request (or during an arrest or whenever) is immediately stripped of their rank and has to go back to the police academy for a minimum of one year. If this happens three times, they're fired and blacklisted from police and security work."

"If the missing footage is of an incident where the officer kills someone, the officer is fired and blacklisted from police and security work."

- partofbreakfast

Attorney Fee Coverage

"The 'American Rule' is that everyone pays for their own attorney fees unless you signed a contract that says otherwise, or your state established a right to attorney fees for some limited claims."

"This is different from many other counties, where the loser in litigation pays for the winner's attorney fees."

"The US system makes it more likely that someone sues over questionable claims if they have the money, and can incentivize someone (cough cough) to file lawsuits just to get a favorable settlement."

"The winner-take-all system makes it less likely that people file questionable claims (and maybe we want plaintiffs to bring claims even if they aren’t sure they’ll win), but also makes it easier for people with fewer resources to file good claims."

"It’s a subtle rule, but changing it would totally shift the analysis on when to file a claim."

- Chickaduck

While the world feels weird right now, there are ways that we can improve and still keep hope, evidenced right here in none other than a Reddit thread.