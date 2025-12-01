Skip to content

Alexander Skarsgård Jokingly Reveals NSFW Reason He Didn't Move In With 'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes

Canadian Comedy Show Epically Skewers Trump With Hilarious 'Quiet, Piggy!' Storytime Sketch

screenshot from "22 Minutes" Trump parody sketch
22 Minutes/CBC Television

The Canadian sketch show This Hour Has 22 Minutes turned President Trump's "quiet, piggy" insult into a children's book—and they didn't hold back.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 01, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

For those lucky enough to live in Canada or along the United States border with Canada, This Hour Has 22 Minutes—shortened to just 22 Minutes since 2009—has been a bright spot in a sometimes bleak political landscape.

The show's format is a mock news program. Launched in 1993 during Canada's 35th general election, 22 Minutes was The Daily Show three years before there was one. 22 Minutes focuses primarily on Canadian politics with a combination of news parody, sketch comedy, and satirical editorials, but sometimes delves into international affairs.

Last Tuesday, the show took a stab at MAGA Republican President Donald Trump—again. 22 Minutes has been doing parodies of Trump for over a decade.

The sketch begins with comedian Mark Critch as "Trump" in the newly gilded Oval Office with four children sitting on the floor before him.

The pseudo Trump says to the camera:

"Everyone knows I love kids like Don Jr. and one of the girls.”
“So, I wrote a book about the lying liars who write about me. Here it is: 'Quiet Piggy!' Just like I yelled on the plane, quite frankly. Let's begin.”

You can watch the sketch here:

youtu.be

Trump then begins reading from his book:

"These swine called reporters, they drive me insane.”
“Who let these farm animals onto my plane?”
“They ask about Epstein, I say it's no biggie.”
“Then they press me again, and I say: Quiet, piggy!”

Trump then pauses to say:

“That's the book title, kids, try and keep up."

Returning to the book, he continues:

“Then they look at my hair and they say it's a wig,"
"and it's as real as my tan. Once again, shut up, pig!”

Trump again addresses the kids, saying:

“Quiet piggy, shut up pig, it's the same thing, quite frankly.”

Reading from the book again, Trump says:

“Let me drink my Diet Coke,watch me take a big swiggy.”
“While I think about how I can pardon P Diddy.”

Making another aside, Trump tells the kids:

“He got a bum rap and we're doing everything we can. We're talking to some very good people.”

Returning to the book, Trump reads:

“So, get off my plane, make your way to the crates.”
“I've got things to acquire, like the 51st state!”

Again going away from the book, Trump says:

“Or maybe just Alberta. It's the one with the oil. It's the only one you want, to be frank.”

Finishing the book, Trump reads:

“Shut up, pig! Why don't you try it?”
“Quiet, piggy! Piggy, be quiet.”

Trump then addresses the kids again, saying:

“Any questions? Go ahead.”

A child replies:

“This book sucks.”

Trump responds:

“Silence, hog!”

A voiceover then says:

“‘Quiet Piggy!’, the new book by President Donald Trump for… kids‽‽"

The scene ends with a typical Trump meltdown, as he rants at the children:

“Shut up, you pigs! You’re all pigs, quite frankly. You’re a pig, you’re a pig,you’re a big piggy, you’re the piggiest. You’re all pigs.”

People felt the characterization was spot on even if Mark Critch looked a little too young and healthy.



Frighteningly Realistic tho 🤣🤣🤣
— D'artagnan (@dartagnan73.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 7:11 AM




Send this link to any #maga who says the world respects the US bc trump is president. bsky.app/profile/mike...

[image or embed]
— zl898 🇺🇦🌻🐈⬛🐕 (@zl898.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 12:25 AM





This is why I love Canada so much
— Orcaholic 🐳🐬🌿🐈⬛🇵🇸🇺🇦💙⚾️ (@sandyp.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 3:06 AM






The UK's been mocking Trump for a while.

[image or embed]
— Mandy Patrish (@mandypatrish.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 12:52 PM


Trump has often proclaimed how much he's respected internationally, despite all indications otherwise.

Frequently met by huge crowds of protesters and mocked by foreign press and entertainers, respect for Trump seems reserved for the ride or dies of his MAGA minions. And even that support is dwindling.

Ariana Grande attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025, in New York City.
Ariana Grande Shares Old Interview Clip As 'Loving Reminder' About Body-Shaming

Kash Patel
Damning Leaked Report Reveals Embarrassing Demand Kash Patel Made After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Mika Brunold
Rising Tennis Star Inundated With Support From Fans And Fellow Pros After Coming Out As Gay

Mel Curth; Samantha Fulnecky
University Of Oklahoma Places Professor On Leave After Student Cries 'Religious Discrimination' For Bad Grade On Essay

