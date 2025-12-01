Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Just One-Upped Trump's 'Perfect' MRI Results With A Trolling Memo From His Own 'Doctor'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Woman Livid After Neighbor Completely Bulldozes Trees On Her Property Without Consulting Her

Screenshots from @linzdefranco's TikTok video; Instagram photo of the DeFranco family with trees
@linzdefranco/TikTok; @linzdefranco/Instagram; @linzdefranco/TikTok

TikToker Linz DeFranco took to the platform to vent her frustration and ask for advice after waking up to find that her neighbor had completely eliminated her privacy by cutting down all the trees in her backyard.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanDec 01, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We've all heard stories of terrible neighbors who complain, steal our trash cans, encroach on our property lines by an inch or two, or even trim our plants and trees.

As terrible as these examples are, TikToker Linz DeFranco has a neighborhood horror story that's sure to hit the record books.

Last September, her neighbor approached her about a backyard renovation that would involve removing his trees and possibly a few of hers for clearance, as well as possibly restructuring a retention pond.

She made it very clear at the time that he needed to run his plans by her before she'd agree to anything, which he agreed to at the time. When she heard nothing from him again for the next year, she assumed the project either was on pause or no longer needed to involve her.

Out of the blue, a contractor contacted her about some plans that she'd need to sign, but she never saw plans or signed anything, so again, she assumed that plans had changed or did not include her or her property.

To say she was shocked or devastated by how wrong she was about that assumption would be an understatement.

Her property included her home, front lot, back lot, and a side yard, since a previous owner had purchased it to maintain privacy and to protect the healthy, mature, forest-like tree line.

But when the TikToker walked out on to her back porch, she was faced with her backyard totally gutted, the retention pond filled, and nearly the entire treeline removed, with the remaining mature trees already looking unhealthy and shocked from the disruption to their roots.

She posted her TikTok, seeking viewers who would "be angry with her," and her viewers did not disappoint.

You can watch her first video here:

@linzdefranco

Any advice? I don’t know exactly how many trees were cut down because they’ve removed all the stumps, but I can tell you it is over 100. #treegate #treelaw

Fellow TikTokers were certainly angry on DeFranco's behalf and encouraged her to seek legal counsel.

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

Later in the day, DeFranco posted a follow-up video, still cycling through her grief.

She'd "cried a lot" prior to making her first video and was angry in that clip, while she was clearly exhausted, grieving, and struggling with feelings of injustice in the second.

While she was reassured by her fellow TikTokers that she wasn't overreacting about this, and that there were steps that she could take to rectify the situation, it still wasn't fair that the onus of correcting the situation fell on her.

You can watch the second video here:

@linzdefranco

part 2ish of tree gate. I don’t have the time or energy for this. This is going to be so much work on my end to make this right and it’s not fair. I hate this. I’ll keep yall posted when I can. Surveyor should be coming ina few days.

The third installment in the series came the next day, in which DeFranco was visibly exhausted after very little sleep, more tears, and going through the comments section.

To share more with the audience about what had actually happened, she walked out into the debris and stood where her property line had been destroyed. It was clear where the neighbor should have stopped digging between the two homes instead of encroaching deep into the DeFranco's family's backyard.

You can see the third video here:

@linzdefranco

Pt 3 The forest was so dense I didn’t realize what they were doing on the other side until it was too late. #treegate

Some time went by between the third video and the fourth video, as paperwork processing slowed for the holidays.

DeFranco had made progress with the HOA community, and with them now on her side, she was beginning to pursue other legal agreements, like permits and paperwork that had been filed with the city that "demanded" that her trees be cut down.

The biggest step forward had been a surveyor who'd come onto the property and admitted that this was the most extensive example of encroachment he'd ever seen in his line of work.

You can see the fourth video here:

@linzdefranco

This is part 4. Go look at parts 1-3 before you comment pls ❤️ love you bye #treegate

While fellow TikTokers were glad to see that DeFranco was making progress, they were still all in their feels about what had happened.

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

@linzdefranco/TikTok

This is such an incredibly devastating loss, not just for the DeFrancos but for the surrounding community. The damage—to their family's privacy and comfort, to the beauty and history of the old woods, to the trees themselves and the many lives they hosted in their roots, trunks, and branches—is practically irreparable.

DeFranco is doing what she can to pursue legal action, and we hope her neighbor will learn a thing or two about tree law.

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; Pete Hegseth
Political News

Gavin Newsom Trolls Pete Hegseth Hard For Trying To Meme Drug Boat Bombing Scandal

Ariana Grande attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025, in New York City.
Trending

Ariana Grande Shares Old Interview Clip As 'Loving Reminder' About Body-Shaming

Kash Patel
Political News

Damning Leaked Report Reveals Embarrassing Demand Kash Patel Made After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Mika Brunold
LGBTQ

Rising Tennis Star Inundated With Support From Fans And Fellow Pros After Coming Out As Gay

More from Trending

Mel Curth; Samantha Fulnecky
University of Oklahoma/Facebook; @OU_Tennis/X

University Of Oklahoma Places Professor On Leave After Student Cries 'Religious Discrimination' For Bad Grade On Essay

A Christian college student has started an all-out war after she received a failing grade on a psychology essay for using the Bible as her only source.

Samantha Fulnecky was assigned a 650-word essay about how gender stereotypes impact societal expectations of individuals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elaine Miles
CBS; Elaine Miles/Facebook

Indigenous 'Northern Exposure' Actor Says She Was Detained By ICE After Agents Claimed Tribal ID 'Looked Fake'

Elaine Miles is an actor best known for her roles as doctor's office receptionist Marilyn Whirlwind in the 1990s TV series Northern Exposure and as one of the sisters, Lucy, in the film Smoke Signals.

More recently, Miles starred as Florence in an episode of HBO's The Last of Us.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Hegseth
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth Blasted After Trying To Turn His Potential War Crimes Scandal Into A Meme

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing heavy criticism after he made light of his deadly attacks on alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean by turning the scandal into a meme featuring Franklin the Turtle, the protagonist of the popular Canadian children's book series authored by Paulette Bourgeois and illustrated by Brenda Clark.

The meme, which Hegseth inexplicably captioned "for your Christmas wish list," features a doctored book cover titled Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists and shows Franklin firing a bazooka from a helicopter at boats in the water below.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
x.com/acyn

Trump Dragged After Vowing To Release Results From His 'Perfect' MRI On Unknown Body Part

President Donald Trump was dragged after he told reporters he would release the results of an MRI because the results were "perfect."

The White House has not released the results of a scan after Trump's recent admission that he underwent an MRI as part of a visit to Walter Reed Military Center in October.

Keep ReadingShow less
Law and order
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

People Share Laws That Don't Exist In The U.S. But Would Actually Help Millions

New laws are signed into existence all the time, but it's debatable at times who they're really for and who they are helping.

There are laws, however, that would be incredibly helpful to the general public if they could simply be approved.

Keep ReadingShow less